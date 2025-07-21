ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Passes Bill To Update, Simplify Legal Framework For Shipping Documents

Parliament passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 that aims to update and simplify the legal framework for shipping documents.

Parliament Passes Bill To Update, Simplify Legal Framework For Shipping Documents
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 21, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Parliament on Monday passed The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025 that aims to update and simplify the legal framework for shipping documents. The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, which was passed by the Lok Sabha in March this year, was passed in the Rajya Sabha by a voice vote in the absence of Opposition who staged a walk out in the post-lunch session.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal moved the bill for consideration and passage by the Upper House. He said the new legislation will replace the Indian Bill of Lading Act 1856 as the Bill of Lading Act 2025. A bill of lading refers to a document issued by a freight carrier to a shipper. It contains details such as the type, quantity, condition and destination of goods being carried.

The bill seeks to make provisions for the transfer of rights of suit and all liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading and every endorsee of a bill of lading, to whom the property in the goods mentioned in the bill of lading shall pass, upon or by reason of a consignment or an endorsement.

