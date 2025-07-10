Parliament Panel Discusses Cybercrime Threats; RBI, SBI, C-DAC Present Views

New Delhi: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs held a meeting on Thursday on “Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection, and Prevention,” where officials from the State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank presented their views on the steps taken to prevent cybercrime.

Chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal, the meeting began at 11 a.m. and continued till 5 p.m. “Officials from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Ministry of Education, and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) were present at the meeting,” said an official who attended.

The committee will meet again on Friday to hear the views of other ministries and organisations. Officials from several departments will present their inputs and outline the steps taken to curb cybercrime before the committee.

“To hear the views of the Ministries and Organisations on the 'Cyber Crime – Ramifications, Protection and Prevention”, officials from Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), National Stock Exchange (NSE) and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) and National Informatics Centre (NIC) will be present in tomorrow’s meeting,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Department-related Parliamentary Committee on Commerce on Thursday heard the views of representatives from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), Council for Leather Exports (CLE), and leather cluster representatives from Kanpur and Chennai on the topic ‘Indian Leather Industry: Current Analysis and Prospects’.

