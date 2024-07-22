ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament 2024 Updates: Economic Survey Tabled; Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM on Tuesday; Kirti Azad Slams Govt On Olympics, Women Wrestlers

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 22, 2024, 9:44 AM IST

A view of the new Parliament House
A view of the new Parliament House (ANI)

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament, which began today (July 22), witnessed fiery proceedings in Lok Sabha as a united opposition attempted to corner the NDA 3.0 government on the NEET paper leak case row. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the Economic Survey 2023-24 in the Lower House at noon. She will present the budget for 2024-25 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday (July 23). This is the first Budget of the Modi government since the NDA came back to power for a third straight term. Lok Sabha, after the day's business closed, was adjourned to meet again at 11 am on Tuesday.

Shortly before the session was underway, PM Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition, saying that some parties have practised "negative politics" and "misused" Parliament to hide their political failures. Speaking with the media ahead of the start of Parliament session, Modi said the Union Budget will set the direction for the journey of the next five years and lay the foundation for fulfilling the dream of 'Viksit Bharat' in 2047. Modi said people have given their verdict in the Lok Sabha polls and now all political parties must fight together for the country for the next five years.

FM Sitharaman is set to surpass the record of former PM Morarji Desai as she presents her seventh straight budget. Desai presented five annual and one interim budget during his tenure as finance minister from 1959 to 1964. Earlier this year, Sitharaman had presented an interim budget months before the general elections. She was picked as Union Finance Minister in Modi's second term in 2019.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to have 16 sittings and is likely to conclude on August 12. while the opposition is likely to corner the government on various issues, the session, according to Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2024-25.

6:45 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM on Tuesday; Pradhan Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi over NEET-UG Row

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, speaking in the Lok Sabha, on Monday asked Congress member Rahul Gandhi to explain why the then Congress government failed to implement various bills to prevent exam malpractices during its regime in the past. The Union Minister accused the Congress leader and his party members of "shedding crocodile tears" over the issue. Pradhan further demanded that Rahul Gandhi explain what were the reasons for the earlier Congress regime not to make necessary laws to stop irregularities in the educational institutions. The Union Minister's comment came after the Congress leader expressed concern that there were serious problems with the conduct of many examinations.

The Lower House was adjourned to meet again at 11 am on Tuesday.

A view of the Lok Sabha session
A view of the Lok Sabha session (Sansad TV)

5:26 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Out of 913 Assurances By MPs in Parliament, 583 Implemented, 330 pending: Govt In Rajya Sabha

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan said in Rajya Sabha on Monday that the total number of assurances given by Ministers in Parliament stood at 913 during the last three calendar years, of which 583 have been implemented and 330 are pending. Replying to supplementary questions in the Upper House, Murugan said some of the assurances have not been implemented because of the need for change in policies and amendments. "The total assurances given were 913 in the last three years. The total implemented assurances in the last three years have been 583. Pending is 330," he said. The minister said assurances are required to be fulfilled within a period of three months from the date of assurance.

A view of the Rajya Sabha today.
A view of the Rajya Sabha today. (Sansad TV)

4:42 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kirti Azad Lambasts Govt On Olympics And Treatment Of Women Wrestlers

Former Indian cricketer and TMC MP Kirti Azad Monday blasted the government in Lok Sabha on their keenness to discuss the preparation for the Olympics, asking them what was the need to deliberate on the same since the players have already left to participate in the global tournament. Azad suggested the government be abreast and prepare for the 2028 Olympics instead, highlighting that preparations must begin years before the actual sporting event.

"Since sports and sportspersons are not aligned to any certain religion, politicians also ignore them...Sanjay Jaiswal (BJP MP who had spoken earlier in the day about the Olympics) said the opposition would feel the pain if he spoke about the Olympics preparation. I don't know if he or his party felt any pain when our women wrestlers were harassed...," Azad said.

Azad, who was a member of the Indian team that won the 1983 Cricket World Cup, said the situation is dire for athletes that they have to travel in general bogies, they have to stay in dormitories, and their food is cooked near toilets. "You guys want to talk about the Olympics and the Indian government preparations. If you are serious, you should talk about the 2028 Olympics, not when your team has already left for the event. People think playing these games is easy. Since multiple cameras cover sports now, people have even started teaching me cricket. They don't know when Jeff Thomson bowls to Sunil Gavaskar at 100 mph, or Sachin Tendulkar faces Brett Lee, the batsman has .32 seconds to decide whether to play on the front-foot, back foot, cut or pull it... People don't understand this. I was very happy seeing our Prime Minister welcoming our female wrestlers when they came back after winning medals, I was happy seeing him eating his food along with them. But I was equally saddened to see his silence when the same injustice was being meted out to the same wrestlers."

4:21 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

LS Discusses Olympic Participants; Hooda Says Players Should Not Have To Fight Their Govt

Congress Lok Sabha MP from Rohtak, Haryana, Deepender Singh Hooda, accused the central government of snatching incentives and taking away schemes for athletes, even as he lauded his state's ability to produce Olympians. Hooda highlighted the wresters' protest against harassment and said that players should not have to fight their own government to represent country abroad or get justice.

Earlier, BJP MP Dr Sanjay Jaiswal said that training of Olympics sportspersons requires years and the government of India is investing in players with an aim to win medals. He mentioned names of Neeraj Chopra and P V Sindhu as success stories.

4:10 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Discussion on India’s Preparedness For The Upcoming Olympic Games Underway in Lok Sabha

Discussion on India’s Preparedness For The Upcoming Olympic Games Underway in Lok Sabha.

3:50 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Appointment Of Foreign Secretary By Kerala 'Unconstitutional': BJP MP

BJP MP P P Chaudhary, while speaking in Lok Sabha on Monday, said the appointment of an IAS officer as "foreign secretary" by the Kerala government was "unconstitutional" and an "encroachment" on the responsibilities of the Centre. Chaudhary said the Kerala government order of July 15, appointing IAS officer K Vasuki as "foreign secretary" was a "blatant outreach". "Is the Kerala government treating itself as a separate nation," Chaudhary said in the Lok Sabha.

The Kerala government had on July 15 issued an order giving Vasuki, Secretary in the Labour and Skills Department, the additional charge of "the matters connected with External Cooperation". The BJP MP said external cooperation meant dealing with various nations, Indian embassies and missions abroad, functions that formed part of the Union List as per the allocation of business rules. "As per the allocation of business rules, these functions can only be performed by the Government of India through the Ministry of External Affairs," the BJP member from Pali in Rajasthan said. "So, the action on the part of Kerala government by issuing such an order and appointing an IAS officer as foreign secretary is unconstitutional, and it is an encroachment on the union list," Chaudhary said.

Appointment Of Foreign Secretary By Kerala 'Unconstitutional': BJP MP (Sansad TV)

3:40 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

No Case Made Out For Granting Special Category Status To Bihar: Govt In Lok Sabha

The government on Monday cited an inter-ministerial group report prepared in 2012 to assert that a case for granting special category status to Bihar is not made out; a stand which came a day after BJP's allies from Bihar demanded the status for the backward state.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Monsoon session, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said special category status was granted in the past by the National Development Council (NDC) to some states which were characterised by a number of features necessitating special consideration. These included hilly and difficult terrain, low population density or sizeable share of tribal population, strategic location along borders with neighbouring countries, economic and infrastructural backwardness and non-viable nature of state finances, he said in reply to a question asked by JD(U) member Rampreet Mandal.

3:28 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

DISHA Committees Not Constituted: Bengal BJP MP

BJP Lok Sabha MP from Bengal's Jalpaiguri Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy points out how District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA) have not been constituted in several districts of the state. He also highlights how the monitoring of local implementation of Central schemes and programmes was not being done.

DISHA is constituted by Ministry of Rural Development at district levels under the chairpersonship of concerned Member of Parliament to monitor proper implementation of key Central Schemes and Programmes and to ensure better coordination at all the levels of elected representatives for efficient and time-bound development of districts. Similarly, State Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees have also been constituted under the chairpersonship of concerned Chief Minister/Administrator to attend to the matters which need to be resolved at the highest level in the State/UT.

3:16 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Sansad TV Began Alarming Practice Of Replacing Speeches...: Supriya Sule

NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule has highlighted the "alarming practice" of Sansad TV replacing MPs' speeches with Hindi voice-overs. "Sansad TV began the alarming practice of replacing the speeches of MPs in English or regional languages with Hindi voice-overs in the first session of this Lok Sabha, and it has continued doing so in the Budget Session on the television broadcast. This is a form of censorship—it denies crores of non-Hindi speaking Indians the right to hear their elected representatives’ original words in their own languages. The government must immediately discontinue this discriminatory and anti-federal move," Sule posted on X.

2:55 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Tomorrow

Rajya Sabha is adjourned to meet post presentation of Union Budget. The Rajya Sabha will meet one hour post the presentation of the Union Budget for 2024-25 tomorrow.

2:40 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Sandosh Kumar, CPI Rajya Sabha MP, Speaks On Change Of Kerala To Keralam

Sandosh Kumar, CPI Rajya Sabha MP, spoke on changing the name of Kerala To Keralam. He referred to the Kerala Assembly unanimously passing a resolution urging the Centre to rename the state as Keralam in the Constitution. This is the second time in the past year that such a resolution has been passed. The Kerala government's resolution reads: “The name of our state in Malayalam is Keralam… However, the name of our state in the first Schedule of the Constitution has been written as Kerala. This Assembly is unanimously requesting the Union Government to take immediate steps under Article 3 of the Constitution to change the name of the state to Keralam.”

2:37 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Resumes Proceedings At 2:30 PM

Lok Sabha resumes proceedings at 2:30 PM. The house, chaired by Sandhya Ray, takes up matters under Rule 377 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, allowing members to raise matters of urgent public importance. In the Rajya Sabha, the same is done under 'Special Mentions' under Rule 180-E.

2:28 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Economic Survey Tabled In Parliament: More Highlights

Highlights of the Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The Survey is authored by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran and his team.

  • Projects economic growth at 6.5-7 pc in FY25 versus 8.2 pc in 2023-24.
  • Unprecedented third popular mandate of Modi government signals political, policy continuity.
  • Domestic growth drivers supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance.
  • Indian economy on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges.
  • To sustain post-pandemic recovery, there has to be heavy lifting on the domestic front.
  • Reaching agreements on key global issues like trade, investment and climate, has become extraordinarily difficult.
  • Short-term inflation outlook benign, but India faces persistent deficit in pulses and consequent price pressures.
  • Expectations of normal monsoon, and moderating global prices of imports give credence to benign inflation projections by RBI.
  • Hardships caused by higher food prices for poor and low-income consumers can be handled through direct benefit transfers or coupons for specified purchases valid for appropriate durations.
  • Suggests ways to explore whether India's inflation targeting framework should target the inflation rate excluding food items.
  • Escalation in geopolitical conflicts and its impact may influence RBI's monetary policy stance: Eco Survey
  • Outlook for India's financial sector appears bright, says Economic Survey
  • As financial sector undergoes critical transformation, it must brace for likely vulnerabilities originating globally or locally.
  • Economic Survey 2023-24 says healthier corporate and bank balance sheets will further strengthen private investment.
  • India's policy adeptly steered through challenges, ensuring price stability despite global uncertainties.
  • Tax compliance gains, expenditure restraint, and digitisation help India achieve fine balance in govt's fiscal management: Survey
  • Capital markets becoming prominent in India's growth story; market resilient to global geopolitical, economic shocks.
  • AI casts a huge pall of uncertainty over the impact on workers across all skill levels.
  • Increased FDI inflows from China can help India enhance participation in global supply chain, boost exports.
  • As much as 54 pc of disease burden due to unhealthy diets; need transition towards balanced, diverse diet.
  • Remittances to India to grow at 3.7 pc to USD 124 billion in 2024, 4 pc in 2025 to reach USD 129 billion.

2:14 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Economic Survey 2023-24 Tabled In Rajya Sabha

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary presented the Economic Survey 2023-24 in Rajya Sabha. Earlier in the day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the survey in Lok Sabha. According to it, India's GDP is likely to grow at 6.5 to 7 per cent in the current fiscal year amid global challenges which may impact exports. The growth projected for 2024-25 is lower than the economic growth rate of 8.2 per cent estimated for the previous financial year. The Reserve Bank has projected the GDP growth for the fiscal year ending March 2025 at 7.2 per cent. Global agencies like IMF and ADB see India to grow at 7 per cent.

2:13 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Resumes Proceedings At 2 PM

Rajya Sabha Resumes Proceedings At 2 PM

1:36 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2:30 PM

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2:30 PM. On the first day of the Budget session of Parliament, the house witnessed opposition cornering the government on the NEET-UG paper leak issue. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said that there is a very serious problem in the country's examination system, prompting Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to issue a strong rebuttal and state that there was no evidence of paper leaks in the last seven years.

As the opposition sought to corner the government over the issue of paper leaks, Speaker Om Birla also weighed in saying it was not right to raise questions about all exams and that members should discuss about developing a better examination system. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET. The agency has lodged six FIRs. The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions.

1:29 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Economic Survey Tabled in Lok Sabha: Read Its Highlights

  • Financial sector outlook appears bright, but needs to brace for vulnerabilities: Survey

The outlook for India's financial sector appears bright, but it needs to brace for likely vulnerabilities, said Economic Survey 2023-24 tabled in Parliament on Monday. The Indian financial sector is at a "turnpike moment", it said, adding that the dominance of banking support to credit is being reduced, and the role of capital markets is rising. For a country that aspires to be a developed nation by 2047, this is a long-awaited and welcome development, it said. "Being reliant on and exposed to the capital market, however, comes with its challenges and trade-offs. As India's financial sector undergoes this critical transformation, it must also brace for likely vulnerabilities and prepare itself with regulatory and government policy levers to intervene and hedge, as required," it said. Read

  • Survey highlights urgent need for agricultural reforms

The Economic Survey has underscored the pressing need for comprehensive reforms in India's agricultural sector, citing structural issues that could impede the country's overall economic growth trajectory. The Survey identifies several key challenges facing the agriculture sector, including the need to sustain growth while managing food price inflation, improving price discovery mechanisms, and addressing land fragmentation. "Despite its centrality in India's growth trajectory, the agriculture sector continues to face structural issues that have implications for India's economic growth," the Survey said. According to the document, policymakers must strike a delicate balance between incentivizing farmers to increase production and keeping food prices within acceptable limits. This dual objective requires careful policy interventions, the Survey noted.

  • Short-term inflation outlook benign: Survey

The short-term inflation outlook for India is benign, and the expectation of a normal monsoon and moderating global prices of key imported items give credence to the projections made by the RBI and IMF, the Economic Survey said. However, to ensure long-term policy stability, the Survey 2023-24 suggested making focused efforts to increase the production of major oilseeds, expanding the area under pulses, and assess the progress in developing modern storage facilities for specific crops.

1:18 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Will Keep Raising NEET Issue In Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

On the NEET issue, Congress MP and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi said NEET paper leak row was an important issue and the opposition will continue raising it in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session.

Speaking to the media after coming out of the Parliament building earlier today, Gandhi said. "Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should have responded. He spoke about the Supreme Court and PM Modi but he is not able to say what is he doing on this. NEET is a very important issue for the youth. We have always asked for discussion in the Parliament but the government is not interested. We will keep raising this issue and keep pressurizing the government..."

1:13 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM. Earlier in the day, RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected notices from opposition MPs calling for discussion on an Uttar Pradesh government order asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of their owners and staff. Opposition MPs had given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue. Dhankhar said the notices were "neither in conformity to requirements of rule 267 nor to directions given by the chair... And so the same are not accepted".

12:46 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Economic Survey 2023-24 Projects Real GDP Growth of 6.5 to 7 Percent In FY25

Economic Survey 2023-24 conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent in FY25, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side.

An excerpt from the Survey reads: Domestic growth drivers have supported economic growth in FY24 despite uncertain global economic performance. Improved balance sheets will help the private sector cater to strong investment demand. A note of caution is warranted here. Private capital formation after good growth in the last three years may turn slightly more cautious because of fears of cheaper State of the Economy 35 imports from countries that have excess capacity. While merchandise exports are likely to increase with improving growth prospects in AEs, services exports are also likely to witness a further uptick. A normal rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department and the satisfactory spread of the southwest monsoon thus far are likely to improve agriculture sector performance and support the revival of rural demand. However, the monsoon season still has some ways to go. Structural reforms such as the GST and the IBC have also matured and are delivering envisaged results. Considering these factors, the Survey conservatively projects a real GDP growth of 6.5–7 per cent, with risks evenly balanced, cognizant of the fact that the market expectations are on the higher side

Economic Survey 2023-24 Projects Real GDP Growth of 6.5 to 7 Percent In FY25
Economic Survey 2023-24 Projects Real GDP Growth of 6.5 to 7 Percent In FY25 (ETV Bharat)

12:34 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

MPs React To Centre Removing Ban On Govt Employees Taking Party in RSS Activities

The central government, in an order issued last week, has removed the ban on the participation of government employees in the activities of the RSS. BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared the screenshot of the order and said that an "unconstitutional" directive issued 58 years ago has been withdrawn by the Modi government.

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh shared an office memorandum, dated July 9, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension pertaining to the participation of the government servants in the activities of the RSS. "The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum)..dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980," the purported order read.

Reacting to it, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking to media outside the parliament on Monday, said: "After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Nehru's government banned RSS. The ban was lifted because they had to agree that they will respect the Indian Constitution, they will respect the national flag of India and they had to give their written constitution and in that, there were many conditions that they will not participate in politics. Today, this BJP-NDA government is permitting that organization that government servants can take part in the activities of RSS. So, I think this is absolutely wrong because the membership form of RSS says that they do not consider the diversity of India. They swear on Hindu Rashtra. I believe that all cultural organizations should not be permitted..."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the move calls into question the neutrality of bureaucracy itself. "A serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation...There was a reason why the membership of the organisation was banned. The government should explain why they reinstated the ban," he said speaking to the media outside the parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was ""very strange" as RSS work and government work are different. "Both should not be together and the Narendra Modi government did not change this rule for 10 years, then why are you changing it now? It is the responsibility of government employees to work for everyone, work for the whole country...this is not fair, after retiring from service you can do whatever you want but when you are in the government you should remain neutral...," Tharoor said, speaking to the media outside the Parliament.

12:15 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Clad in Yellow, TDP MP Reaches Parliament On A Yellow Bicycle

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Appalanaidu Kalisetti reached Parliament on a bicycle today. Clad in yellow clothes, the cycle the MP rode was also painted in the same colour. Speaking to media outside the parliament, he said it was the "first cycle of his life" and he wanted to highlight the importance of protecting our environment.

MP for Vizianagaram Constituency, Kalisetti was recently in news after he donated his first month’s salary to the Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati. The MP handed over a cheque of Rs. 1.57 lakh, his first month’s salary, to Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi.

12:04 PM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey 2023-24 in Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tables Economic Survey 2023-24 and Economic Survey 2023-24 statistical appendix in Lok Sabha. The members of the house demand hard copy of the Survey, however, Speaker Om Birla says they are committed to “saving paper”. The document has been prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser. It is a report card on the economy and presents the growth outlook.

More on Economic Survey...

11:57 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

FM Sitharaman Responds To Question On Ease Of Doing Business

Responding to a question on Ease of Doing Business, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says: "A lot of steps have been taken on Ease of Doing Business. Nearly 11 steps have been mentioned in the reply, but most importantly Decriminalisation of 63 offences and as a result of which companies today are able to carry on their functions without the worry of compliance. A central processing system has also been set up."

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Responds To A Question On Ease Of Doing Business
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Responds To A Question On Ease Of Doing Business (Sansad TV)

11:49 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

NEET-UG Paper Leak | Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Response To Opposition Attack

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was targeted by the opposition in Lok Sabha over NEET-UG Paper Leak in the very first hour of the maiden NDA 3.0 Budget session on Monday said of the 4,700 centres where the NEET exam took place, only one centre in Bihar in Patna region faced the issue.

"It is being investigated by the Bihar police and other investigative agencies," Pradhan said, while hitting out the Congress government’s “track record”. Responding to SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, he said: “I don’t want to bring politics here, but how many paper leaks have happened in Uttar Pradesh?” “Better to wait and watch what the Supreme Court says and follow the directions. The government has nothing to hide and has put out all facts,” he added.

11:44 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

RS Chairman Rejects Opposition Notices On UP Govt Order On Kanwar Yatra

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday rejected notices from opposition MPs calling for discussion on an Uttar Pradesh government order asking shops along the Kanwar Yatra route to display names of their owners and staff. Opposition MPs had given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of the business of the day to take up discussion on the issue. Dhankhar said the notices were "neither in conformity to requirements of rule 267 nor to directions given by the chair... And so the same are not accepted". (PTI)

11:23 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

NEET Paper Leak Row | Education Minister Blamed Everybody Except Himself: Rahul Gandhi In LS

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi MP Akhilesh Yadav raised the issue of NEET Paper Leak in Lok Sabha's Monsoon session, with the latter demanding that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should step down.

"It is obvious to the whole country that there is a very serious problem in our examination system, not just in NEET but in all the major examinations. The minister (Dharmendra Pradhan) has blamed everybody except himself. I don't even think he understands the fundamentals of what is going on here..." Congress MP and LoP in Rajya Sabha Rahul Gandhi said.

11:11 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Rajya Sabha Proceedings Also Underway; Question Hour Begins in Lok Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings also begin Monday morning as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar arrived in the House followed playing of the national anthem. Meanwhile, Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha after speaker Om Birla paid respect to Vietnamese leader Nguyen Phu Trong who died at 80.

11:04 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin: Shatrughan Sinha Takes Oath

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla arrived in the House on Monday as the proceedings of the Monsoon began with playing of the national anthem. AITC MP Shatrughan Sinha took oath as Member of the House. Earlier in the day, Birla, in a post on X, said he hoped leaders will collectively participate in the progress of the nation.

The budget session of the 18th Lok Sabha is starting from today. It is hoped that as a result of the positive cooperation and meaningful discussions of the leaders of all parties and honourable members in the House, we will collectively participate in the progress of the nation along with economic and social change in the country.

10:43 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Till 2029, Forget Party Politics, Work For The Country: PM Modi To All MPs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the media ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session today, asked all parliamentarians to come out of "party politics" and work for the development of the country.

"I want to tell all parties that for the next four and half years, we should come out of the party politics. When 2029, the election year, arrives, you go into the field, even if you want to use the parliament and play whatever games you want to but till then just focus on the country. Work for the empowerment of its poor, farmers, youth, and women. Dedicate yourselves to realise the dream of a developed India (Viksit Bharat) by 2047.

The Prime Minister said the phase of political squabbles was over as the people in the country had voted and chosen their leaders. "That phase is over. The country's people have made their decision. Now all elected MPs and all parties have a responsibility to shun fighting for political gains. In the next five years, they should fight for the country.

Modi said that since 2014, many MPs have not been able to raise the genuine issues of their respective constituencies because some parties engaged in "negative politics". "These parties wasted and misused the precious time of the Parliament to hide their political failures," he said, taking a jibe at Congress.

"They don't even have a sense of regret in their hearts. The people have sent us here for the country and not for our parties. This parliament is for the 140 crore people. I hope all MPs will come prepared and will enrich the discussion. The country needs to follow a path of development that will take it to newer heights. I hope that this temple of democracy will be used for the development of the country," he said.

10:36 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

'Budget 2024 Will Become A Strong Foundation Of Our Dream Of Viksit Bharat': PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday addressed the media in the national capital ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon session of Parliament today. He said it was a matter of pride that after 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time and will present the first Budget for the third time.

"Today is the first Monday of Sawan. An important session is starting on this auspicious day. I extend my greetings to the countrymen on the first Monday of Sawan. The monsoon session of Parliament is starting today. Today the whole country is looking at it. This should be a positive session..." the PM said. "I have been giving guarantees to the people of the country and our mission is to bring this to the ground. This Budget is important budget for Amrit Kaal. Today's budget will decide the direction for the next 5 years of our term. This budget will also become a strong foundation of our dream of 'Viksit Bharat'..." he added.

10:00 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

What Happened At The All-party Meet Held On The Eve Of Parliament's Budget Session

At the all-party meeting held on Sunday, a day before the Parliament's monsoon session, opposition parties drew the battle lines as they asked the government to allow discussion on a host of contentious issues such as the Uttar Pradesh government's order to eateries on the Kanwar Yatra route and exam paper leaks, including of the prestigious NEET. As many as 55 leaders, including the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha and BJP president J P Nadda, Congress' Jairam Ramesh, Union minister and LJP leader Chirag Paswan, attended the meeting.

Key Points Raised

  • BJP allies as well as opposition parties came together in seeking special category status for different states, presenting the government with a tricky issue to negotiate during the session.
  • Representatives from the JD(U), a BJP ally, the BJD and the YSR Congress Party demanded the status for Bihar, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, respectively, at the meeting of 44 parties, including some having only one MP. Opposition RJD and BJP ally LJP (Ram Vilas) echoed the demand for Bihar.
  • The Congress flagged the issue related to alleged irregularities in the exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, whose chairperson resigned recently for reportedly personal reasons.
  • DMK's Tiruchi Siva slammed the government for its handling of medical entrance examination NEET and pressed for a discussion on the issue.
  • The government on its part asked opposition parties to not disrupt Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings, seeking their cooperation in running Parliament smoothly.
  • The government conveyed its willingness to discuss all issues but Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju stressed that it should be in accordance with the rules.

Read more on all-party meeting...

All-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, a day before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
All-party meeting in New Delhi on Sunday, a day before the start of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI)

9:47 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

Economic Survey: Why Is This Document Important?

With the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman releasing the Economic Survey in Parliament today, ETV Bharat explains what this document comprises, and how it provides and insight into government's working. Economic Survey plays a crucial role in examining various trends across key sectors of the economy, including agriculture, industrial production, exports, imports and infrastructure, among others. It also offers insights into potential economic reforms that could significantly impact the Budget. Read More...

Chief Economic Adviser Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran will address the media in the afternoon today (July 22) after the Economic Survey 2023-24 is presented in the Lok Sabha.
Chief Economic Adviser Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran will address the media in the afternoon today (July 22) after the Economic Survey 2023-24 is presented in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

9:39 AM, 22 Jul 2024 (IST)

FM Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey in Parliament Today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will release the Economic Survey 2023-24 on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. The document has been prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the Chief Economic Adviser. It is a report card on the economy and presents the growth outlook. The survey gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects and policy challenges.

The Economic Survey provides statistical information and analysis on various sectors of the economy as well as data on employment, GDP growth, inflation, and the budget deficit. The Ministry of Finance said in a post on X on Sunday that Chief Economic Adviser Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran will address the media in the afternoon after the Economic Survey 2023-24 is presented in the Lok Sabha.

