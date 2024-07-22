Parliament 2024 Updates: Economic Survey Tabled; Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM on Tuesday; Kirti Azad Slams Govt On Olympics, Women Wrestlers

MPs React To Centre Removing Ban On Govt Employees Taking Party in RSS Activities

The central government, in an order issued last week, has removed the ban on the participation of government employees in the activities of the RSS. BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya shared the screenshot of the order and said that an "unconstitutional" directive issued 58 years ago has been withdrawn by the Modi government.

Congress general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh shared an office memorandum, dated July 9, issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension pertaining to the participation of the government servants in the activities of the RSS. "The undersigned is directed to refer to the OM (office memorandum)..dated 30.11.1966, OM No. 7/4/70-Est.(B) dated 25.07.1970 and OM No. 15014/3(S)/80- Estt. (B) dated 28.10.1980 on the above subject. 2. The aforesaid instructions have been reviewed and it has been decided to remove the mention of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh (R.S.S.S) from the impugned OMs dated 30.11.1966, 25.07.1970 and 28.10.1980," the purported order read.

Reacting to it, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking to media outside the parliament on Monday, said: "After the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Nehru's government banned RSS. The ban was lifted because they had to agree that they will respect the Indian Constitution, they will respect the national flag of India and they had to give their written constitution and in that, there were many conditions that they will not participate in politics. Today, this BJP-NDA government is permitting that organization that government servants can take part in the activities of RSS. So, I think this is absolutely wrong because the membership form of RSS says that they do not consider the diversity of India. They swear on Hindu Rashtra. I believe that all cultural organizations should not be permitted..."

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said the move calls into question the neutrality of bureaucracy itself. "A serving government functionary cannot be a member of any political organisation...There was a reason why the membership of the organisation was banned. The government should explain why they reinstated the ban," he said speaking to the media outside the parliament on Monday.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said it was ""very strange" as RSS work and government work are different. "Both should not be together and the Narendra Modi government did not change this rule for 10 years, then why are you changing it now? It is the responsibility of government employees to work for everyone, work for the whole country...this is not fair, after retiring from service you can do whatever you want but when you are in the government you should remain neutral...," Tharoor said, speaking to the media outside the Parliament.