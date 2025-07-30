'Congress Needs Pakistan to Stay Politically Alive': PM Modi’s Counterattack In Parliament

New Delhi: In a scathing counterattack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of a decades-long history of compromising India's security and sovereignty while maintaining a soft stance towards Pakistan, especially after the 26/11 terror attacks.

The Prime Minister did not mince words as he took Congress to task for its actions during Monsoon Session on Tuesday, stressing what he termed their "unforgivable betrayal" of the nation. Prime Minister Modi began his speech in the Parliament by recounting how, in the face of the horrific 26/11 attacks, the Congress-led UPA government did little to punish Pakistan for harbouring terrorists.

"The Congress's love for Pakistan never diminished even after 26/11. The government led by the party never bothered to take action against perpetrators, and the UPA government gave Pakistan 'most favoured nation' status," he said.

Modi questioned how, despite the international condemnation, Congress refused to sever ties or take any meaningful action against Pakistan. Modi found a contrast between the then Congress-led UPA government's 'indifference' and the decisive actions his government took after coming to power.

'Congress's courtship with Pakistan'

"We stopped terrorism, and 'aman ki asha' (hope for peace) was put to rest. We cancelled visas and discouraged dialogues. The Congress's hallmark was always compromising India's interests," he stressed.

The Prime Minister criticised the legacy of Jawaharlal Nehru. He questioned the former Prime Minister's role in the Indus Water Treaty, a landmark agreement which Modi claimed was a betrayal of country's water resources.

"It was Nehru who signed the Indus Water Treaty, allowing Pakistan to control river waters in India, and funded their infrastructure to transport it. How is that not a betrayal?” Modi questioned.

He continued, "Now, this same Congress is lecturing us on diplomacy and foreign policy. All of Congress's moves were against India's interests. Nehru had to admit his folly, finally."

Modi reminded the House that while Pakistan continued to wage a “proxy war” on India, the Congress undermined national security by catering to its interests at the cost of India’s. He also pointed to the Congress’s 'no response' to Pakistan’s repeated provocations.

"We made it clear that no water and blood can flow at the same time. Now, the Congress leaders who come up with high-sounding dialogues on terrorism and border security, never bothered to safeguard our border and internal security," he added.

Prime Minister Modi took potshots at the Congress, saying the party encouraged terrorists and helped their networks flourish in India, which continued to bleed in decades after 26/11 till his government stormed to power and decimated terrorists.

Operation Sindoor: 'A show of strength'

"When we speak of a victory march, I mean the victory of Operation Sindoor. Our victory is synonymous with the aspirations of 140 Indians. My government and I are on the side of Bharat, and those who don't want to see my country progress need to see their face in the mirror," he added.

Speaking about his government’s hard-hitting response to Pakistan’s terror activities, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in April, Modi said that, unlike the Congress's weak stance, his government gave the military a free hand to strike at Pakistan’s terror infrastructure, resulting in the spectacular success of Operation Sindoor.

“We avenged the lives lost in 22 minutes. There was smoke and terror within its borders as our forces decimated terror cells. We handed out to them what they intended us to give,” Modi said in a chest-thumping mode.

He proudly spoke about India’s state-of-the-art "Made in India" missiles, debunking Pakistan's nuclear bluff. "We sent them a loud message with clarity. India will not be dominated by nuclear blackmail."

The PM further described how Indian forces struck with precision, and how Pakistan was on its knees. Taking credit for Operation Sindoor, PM Modi said, "We avenged the April 22 attack in 22 minutes. Bahawalpur and Muridke were in the limelight as our forces decimated the terror infrastructure. Most importantly, India proved that no nuclear blackmail will be tolerated. Pakistan airbases were destroyed, and many installations are still in ICU."

In a speech peppered with references to the Pahalgam attack, he said April 22 was a day which none can forget. "I took a vow to demolish terrorists in their hideouts. I also publicly declared to teach a hard lesson to the terrorists' bosses in their backyard. I gave full freedom to armed forces, stressing the timing, methodology and mode of attack can be decided by top military commanders," he pointed out.

He continued, "Pakistan had this idea that India would indeed take a major action right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack. They started making nuclear threats. On the intervening night of 6-7 May, our forces took decisive action. Pakistan was battered, bruised and left licking its wounds."

Superior war strategy, military technology

He spoke about the superiority of India's war strategy, which, according to him, outsmarted Pakistan, which was caught off guard in the face of a well-orchestrated precision strike.

"Had we not upgraded our war technology, Indian forces could not have achieved the feat. Made In India missiles made a mincement of Pakistan's false nuclear pride. Operation Sindoor saw the synergy of the Navy, Army and Air Forces, India's tri-forces' remarkable feat."

Stretching the conversation further, he said Indian forces were focused and had excellently executed the precision strikes after his government had given them a go-ahead.

"We were clear in our plan, which was meticulously planned and most precisely executed in a show of modern-day high-precision high-tech military warfare. Pakistan had paid a heavy price as we made it very clear in front of the world that India won't compromise with its territorial integrity and security," he pointed out.

JD Vance reference

He claimed US Vice President JD Vance called him over the phone to inform him that Pakistan was going to launch a big attack on India on May 9. "We surprised Pakistan with a barrage of attacks, as I told JD Vance. I lived up to what I had uttered. Again, I repeat 'Operation Sindoor' is not over but still on. If Pakistan dares to indulge in any misadventure, it will face bitter and severe consequences," Modi said.

'The Congress existential crisis'

Modi took a swipe at Congress, mocking its current situation and accusing it of "stooping to a new low" by "demanding proof" of India’s military strikes.

He mocked the Congress's desperation for relevance in today’s political landscape, saying, "It’s a pity that Congress now needs Pakistan to stay relevant in politics. Just like Pakistan, the party wants proof of India’s retaliation. It speaks the language of Pakistan, and it’s a shame."

He cited an instance of Congress's compromise on territory. "What did Congress do when Kachchatheevu Island was gifted to Sri Lanka? What did they do after 26/11 when Pakistan’s diplomats continued to roam freely in India? PM Modi questioned.