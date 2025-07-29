ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Monsoon Session: Kharge Blames Amit Shah for Pahalgam Security Lapse, Demands Accountability In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: A politically charged atmosphere was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge squarely blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the security lapse that led to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, demanding immediate accountability from the Centre.

Speaking at the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the "security lapse" which led to the Pahalgam terror attack, and demanded that accountability be fixed.

Kharge, who was speaking during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in the Upper House, attacked the BJP-led NDA government and took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015.

Kharge said the prime minister should have been present at the all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, and questioned Modi's sincerity towards national security.