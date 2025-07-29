Parliament Monsoon Session: Kharge Blames Amit Shah for Pahalgam Security Lapse, Demands Accountability In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: A politically charged atmosphere was witnessed in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge squarely blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the security lapse that led to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, demanding immediate accountability from the Centre.
Kharge, who was speaking during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor' in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in the Upper House, attacked the BJP-led NDA government and took a swipe at PM Narendra Modi's unscheduled visit to Pakistan in 2015.
Kharge said the prime minister should have been present at the all-party meet instead of campaigning in Bihar, and questioned Modi's sincerity towards national security.
He also demanded accountability and said the government should admit its 'lapses' and 'failure' in stopping terror attacks. He asked if Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor's statement on security lapses was aimed at 'saving' the home minister. He was citing Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's statement.
"Jammu Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha himself admitted that Pahalgam was a security lapse, and what happened in Pahalgam was unfortunate; innocent people were brutally killed. (Sinha said) I take all responsibility for the incident. However, the home minister must take responsibility for the security lapse, not the LG," Kharge said.
Congress President and LoP Kharge accused the Modi government of being arrogant and not responding to letters by the opposition. Mallikarjun Kharge demanded an apology from Union Minister and Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda, for calling him mental. Nadda took back his words and apologised.
