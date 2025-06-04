Monsoon Session 2025 | Parliament To Sit From July 21: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 21 to August 12, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Wednesday, adding that the decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The committee chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has recommended the dates, the Minister told reporters here.

Rijiju's announcement came amid the growing demand for a Special Session of the Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor in detail and deliberate the way forward.

"Under the rules, all issues can be discussed during the Monsoon session," the Minister said when asked whether the government has decided not to hold a special session as against the opposition's demand.

According to Rijiju, there would not be any deviation from the standard session timings and both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will convene at 11am. The session will mark the resumption of the Parliament after a three month break.

The monsoon session is likely to be a stormy one amid Opposition's call for discussions on the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. As many as 16 Opposition parties had recently written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his government to take steps to convene the Parliament. The Opposition had also made it clear that they would like to debate India's response -- Operation Sindoor. The cross-border military operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Instead of the special session, the government has now formally announced that it would be taking up all issues during the Monsoon Session, scheduled between July 21 to August 12.

Earlier this year, the Budget Session was held in two phases between January 31 and April 4. The session saw the passage of the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill. The bill which was published in the gazette and the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, came into force on April 8, 2025.

The session also saw the passage of The 'Tribhuvan' Sahkari University Bill, 2025, and The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025.