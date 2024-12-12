Proceedings in Lok Sabha begins
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Opposition-Centre Showdown Likely To Continue Over No-Trust Motion Against RS Chairman
The proceedings of the 13th day of the winter session of parliament will resume at 11 am on Thursday. The Rajya Sabha proceedings are likely to begin on a stormy note as the faceoff between the treasury bench and the opposition is likely to continue over the no-trust motion against chairman Jagdeep Dhankar.
Both Houses of Parliament have seen stormy sittings in this winter session with the Opposition MPs wanting to raise the issue of alleged charges against industrialist Gautam Adani and the BJP accusing the Congress of having links with US billionaire George Soros to destabilise the country. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were among the protesters. Rahul Gandhi was seen giving rose flowers and Tiranga to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as the latter entered the Parliament building.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday raised concerns alleging that the ties between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family extend beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP). Citing newspaper reports on social media handle X, the BJP posted, "The connection between George Soros and the Nehru-Gandhi family runs deep, extending beyond Sonia Gandhi's role as co-president of the Forum of Democratic Leaders - Asia Pacific (FDL-AP)."
The Winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The Winter Session will go on till December 20
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Notice To Discuss Law And Order In Delhi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Union Minister Protests Outside Parliament Against Sonia Gandhi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh holds a protest in Parliament premises against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. BJP alleges a link between the Congress party (leadership) and Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros.
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Notice To Discuss Law And Order In Delhi
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice to discuss the deterioration of law and order situation, rise of crimes and threats to representatives in Delhi
Parliament Winter Session Day 13 LIVE: Union Minister Protests Outside Parliament Against Sonia Gandhi
Union Minister Giriraj Singh holds a protest in Parliament premises against Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi. BJP alleges a link between the Congress party (leadership) and Hungarian-American billionaire philanthropist George Soros.