Parliament Live: Budget Session Resumes Today, Waqf Bill Top Priority For Govt; Opposition Set To Raise 'EPIC', Manipur, Trump Tariffs

Parliament Live: Early Passage Of Waqf Amendment Bill 'Priority For Govt'

For the government, the early passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in this session of the Parliament is a priority. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the India Today Conclave last week that the government is keen on the early passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill as it will solve many issues of the Muslim community. A Joint Committee of Parliament submitted its report on the bill in the Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

Issues such as the fresh violence in Manipur, the threat of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, the political furore over the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies are also expected to find an echo in Parliament. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said the opposition INDIA bloc leaders will hold "extensive consultation" to jointly oppose the Waqf bill.

Ramesh also said the Congress will also keep raising the issue of irregularities in the election process, alleging that elections are "no longer free and fair" and are being "masterminded and orchestrated". He said the Congress will raise the issue of Trump's reciprocal-tariff threats during the second half of the Budget session and called for a bipartisan collective resolve to deal with the threats.