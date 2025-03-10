ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live: Budget Session Resumes Today, Waqf Bill Top Priority For Govt; Opposition Set To Raise 'EPIC', Manipur, Trump Tariffs

parliament live updates lok sabha rajya sabha bjp congress
File photo of Parliament (PIB)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 10, 2025, 9:46 AM IST

The second part of the Parliament's 2025 Budget session resumes today and it is expected to witness a fierce showdown between the government and the opposition over several issues including the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, the renewed violence in Manipur, the latest tariff war by the US and its fallout in India among other matters.

As for the government, its focus would be on getting the Parliament's nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget and, most importantly, passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution seeking Parliament approval for the proclamation of President's Rule in Manipur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur today. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The opposition said it is set to corner the government over the issue of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. The Trinamool Congress has taken the lead in flagging the issue, following which the Election Commission declared that it would take corrective measures within the next three months.

The Election Commission had rejected the Trinamool Congress claim that the voter lists were manipulated to allow voters from other states to exercise their franchise in West Bengal. The poll body also made it clear that while the EPIC numbers of some voters "may be identical", other details such as demographic information, Assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

Trinamool Congress leaders are meeting the Election Commission on Monday and have also rallied other opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena-UBT, to raise the issue in both Houses of Parliament during the second part of the Budget session.

The first part of the Budget session of Parliament was from January 31 to February 13. The second part will commence on March 10 and continue till April 4.

LIVE FEED

9:43 AM, 10 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Early Passage Of Waqf Amendment Bill 'Priority For Govt'

For the government, the early passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in this session of the Parliament is a priority. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the India Today Conclave last week that the government is keen on the early passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill as it will solve many issues of the Muslim community. A Joint Committee of Parliament submitted its report on the bill in the Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

Issues such as the fresh violence in Manipur, the threat of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, the political furore over the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies are also expected to find an echo in Parliament. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said the opposition INDIA bloc leaders will hold "extensive consultation" to jointly oppose the Waqf bill.

Ramesh also said the Congress will also keep raising the issue of irregularities in the election process, alleging that elections are "no longer free and fair" and are being "masterminded and orchestrated". He said the Congress will raise the issue of Trump's reciprocal-tariff threats during the second half of the Budget session and called for a bipartisan collective resolve to deal with the threats.

9:36 AM, 10 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Multiple Adjournment Motions Raised In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha For Urgent Discussions

MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have raised adjournment motions on urgent issues, including internal security in Manipur, underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu, stock market losses, and concerns over the delimitation exercise affecting southern states.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the "Internal security crisis in Manipur and Jammu," specifically focusing on the escalating violence and government accountability.

In his notice, Tagore highlighted the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, stating, "Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over 716 violent incidents, resulting in the tragic loss of 271 lives, including security personnel and civilians, with 185 others injured. The spread of militancy has extended beyond the Kashmir Valley to the previously peaceful Jammu region, which was once considered a terrorism-free zone. In 2024 alone, terror attacks struck 8 out of 10 districts in Jammu, and the once-safe Rajouri- Poonch belt has suffered deadly attacks since October 2021, leading to the loss of 47 lives," reads his notice.

Tagore further expressed concerns about the government's ability to maintain internal security, adding, "This growing violence and failure to restore security raises serious concerns about the government's ability to maintain internal security."

He also noted the escalating violence in Manipur, citing clashes between protesters and security forces on March 8, 2025, which resulted in one death and 25 injuries. Tagore questioned whether the Prime Minister would visit the state only when elections were imminent.

The second part of the Parliament's 2025 Budget session resumes today and it is expected to witness a fierce showdown between the government and the opposition over several issues including the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls, the renewed violence in Manipur, the latest tariff war by the US and its fallout in India among other matters.

As for the government, its focus would be on getting the Parliament's nod for the demands for grants, completion of the budgetary process, seeking approval for the Manipur budget and, most importantly, passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill.

Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to move a statutory resolution seeking Parliament approval for the proclamation of President's Rule in Manipur. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to table the budget for Manipur today. Manipur has been under President's Rule since February 13 after the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The opposition said it is set to corner the government over the issue of duplicate Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers. The Trinamool Congress has taken the lead in flagging the issue, following which the Election Commission declared that it would take corrective measures within the next three months.

The Election Commission had rejected the Trinamool Congress claim that the voter lists were manipulated to allow voters from other states to exercise their franchise in West Bengal. The poll body also made it clear that while the EPIC numbers of some voters "may be identical", other details such as demographic information, Assembly constituency and polling booth are different.

Trinamool Congress leaders are meeting the Election Commission on Monday and have also rallied other opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK, Shiv Sena-UBT, to raise the issue in both Houses of Parliament during the second part of the Budget session.

The first part of the Budget session of Parliament was from January 31 to February 13. The second part will commence on March 10 and continue till April 4.

LIVE FEED

9:43 AM, 10 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Early Passage Of Waqf Amendment Bill 'Priority For Govt'

For the government, the early passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in this session of the Parliament is a priority. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said at the India Today Conclave last week that the government is keen on the early passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill as it will solve many issues of the Muslim community. A Joint Committee of Parliament submitted its report on the bill in the Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by the opposition.

Issues such as the fresh violence in Manipur, the threat of reciprocal tariffs by US President Donald Trump, the political furore over the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies are also expected to find an echo in Parliament. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has said the opposition INDIA bloc leaders will hold "extensive consultation" to jointly oppose the Waqf bill.

Ramesh also said the Congress will also keep raising the issue of irregularities in the election process, alleging that elections are "no longer free and fair" and are being "masterminded and orchestrated". He said the Congress will raise the issue of Trump's reciprocal-tariff threats during the second half of the Budget session and called for a bipartisan collective resolve to deal with the threats.

9:36 AM, 10 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live: Multiple Adjournment Motions Raised In Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha For Urgent Discussions

MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have raised adjournment motions on urgent issues, including internal security in Manipur, underfunded railway projects in Tamil Nadu, stock market losses, and concerns over the delimitation exercise affecting southern states.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House in the Lok Sabha, calling for a discussion on the "Internal security crisis in Manipur and Jammu," specifically focusing on the escalating violence and government accountability.

In his notice, Tagore highlighted the alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370, stating, "Since the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed over 716 violent incidents, resulting in the tragic loss of 271 lives, including security personnel and civilians, with 185 others injured. The spread of militancy has extended beyond the Kashmir Valley to the previously peaceful Jammu region, which was once considered a terrorism-free zone. In 2024 alone, terror attacks struck 8 out of 10 districts in Jammu, and the once-safe Rajouri- Poonch belt has suffered deadly attacks since October 2021, leading to the loss of 47 lives," reads his notice.

Tagore further expressed concerns about the government's ability to maintain internal security, adding, "This growing violence and failure to restore security raises serious concerns about the government's ability to maintain internal security."

He also noted the escalating violence in Manipur, citing clashes between protesters and security forces on March 8, 2025, which resulted in one death and 25 injuries. Tagore questioned whether the Prime Minister would visit the state only when elections were imminent.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT LIVEBUDGET SESSIONLOK SABHAWAQF BILLRAJYA SABHA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.