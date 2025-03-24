ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament LIVE: Budget Session Resumes; LS To Discuss Finance Bill; RS Chairman Convenes Meeting With Nadda, Kharge

Parliament Live Budget Session Lok Sabha Finance Bill Rajya Sabha NJAC Act Cash From Judge residence
Lok Sabha during the ongoing budget session (Sansad TV)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 24, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

The Budget session of the Parliament resumed today with proceedings on both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha beginning at 11 am. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Finance bill today. Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2025-2026 be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge today to hold a structured discussion on the issue of judicial accountability and the NJAC Act. The chairman has written to both Nadda and Kharge for a meeting in his chamber at 11.30 am.

The meeting is with reference to the observations made by the House chairman on March 21, in response to the points raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the recovery of cash from the residence of a high court judge.

LIVE FEED

10:53 AM, 24 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament LIVE: Adjournment Motion Notices Over Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Row

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury have given Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively today over a row over cash found in the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

Parliament LIVE: Adjournment Motion Notices Over Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Row
Parliament LIVE: Adjournment Motion Notices Over Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Row (X@manickamtagore)

The Budget session of the Parliament resumed today with proceedings on both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha beginning at 11 am. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Finance bill today. Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2025-2026 be taken into consideration.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge today to hold a structured discussion on the issue of judicial accountability and the NJAC Act. The chairman has written to both Nadda and Kharge for a meeting in his chamber at 11.30 am.

The meeting is with reference to the observations made by the House chairman on March 21, in response to the points raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the recovery of cash from the residence of a high court judge.

LIVE FEED

10:53 AM, 24 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament LIVE: Adjournment Motion Notices Over Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Row

Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury have given Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively today over a row over cash found in the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

Parliament LIVE: Adjournment Motion Notices Over Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Row
Parliament LIVE: Adjournment Motion Notices Over Delhi HC Judge Justice Yashwant Varma Row (X@manickamtagore)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PARLIAMENT UPDATEPARLIAMENT LIVE BUDGET SESSIONLOK SABHARAJYA SABHANJAC ACT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.