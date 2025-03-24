Congress MPs Manickam Tagore and Renuka Chowdhury have given Adjournment Motion notices in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively today over a row over cash found in the residence of Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.
Parliament LIVE: Budget Session Resumes; LS To Discuss Finance Bill; RS Chairman Convenes Meeting With Nadda, Kharge
The Budget session of the Parliament resumed today with proceedings on both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha beginning at 11 am. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Finance bill today. Finance Minsiter Nirmala Sitharaman is set to move the Bill to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2025-2026 be taken into consideration.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has convened a meeting with Leader of the House J P Nadda and Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge today to hold a structured discussion on the issue of judicial accountability and the NJAC Act. The chairman has written to both Nadda and Kharge for a meeting in his chamber at 11.30 am.
The meeting is with reference to the observations made by the House chairman on March 21, in response to the points raised by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the recovery of cash from the residence of a high court judge.
