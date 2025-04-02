ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live | Waqf Amendment Bill Introduced In Lok Sabha; Discussion Underway Amid Oppn Protest

Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Updated : Apr 2, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Both houses of parliament reconvened on Wednesday at 11 am. Lok Sabha took up for consideration the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which incorporates suggestions made by the Joint Parliamentary Committee that examined the bill tabled in Parliament in August last year. The House also took up the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, 2024, for consideration and passing.
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the two bills for passing in the House. The Waqf bill is likely to come before the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United), Shiv Sena and LJP (Ram Vilas) -- the four biggest constituents of the NDA after the BJP -- issued whips to their MPs asking them to support the government stand. The political heat is unlikely to have any bearing on the final outcome as the numbers heavily favour the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha. The NDA has 293 MPs in the Lower House with a current strength of 542, and the BJP has often been successful in pulling the support of independent members and parties.

Though BJP allies like the TDP, JD(U) and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) had expressed reservations over some aspects of the bill, they have become more agreeable after the parliamentary committee adopted a few of their suggestions, official sources have said. The opposition INDIA bloc also presented a united face on Wednesday as its parties discussed their joint strategy to oppose the bill at a meeting in the Parliament House. The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

12:18 PM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Waqf Amendment Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history. He said over 97.27 lakh petitions and memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report.

The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories. Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.

"The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it an overriding effect over other statutes, hence, the new amendments were required," Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protest. "You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill," Rijiju told the opposition .This bill has nothing to do with religion but deals only with properties, he added.

According to the bill, trusts created by Muslims under any law will no longer be considered Waqf, ensuring full control over the trusts. As per the bill, only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules. Also, women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans.

The bill also proposes that an officer above the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. In case of disputes, the senior government official will have the final say on whether a property belongs to Waqf or the government. This replaces the existing system where such decisions are made by Waqf tribunals.

Also, the bill proposes that non-Muslim members will be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity. Women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla rejected the opposition's objections that the government has no power to insert new provisions in the amended bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill was tabled after a long process of consultations carried out by the JPC.

12:09 PM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Govt Trying To Bulldoze Legislation,' Cong MP Venugopal On Waqf Bill

Even before the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs raised issues of point of order. Congress member KC Venugopal accused the government of trying to bulldoze the bill, saying that they had not been given enough time to move their amendments. "You are bulldozing the legislation, you need to give time for the amendments, their no time for amendments," he said.
Speaker Om Birla said that he had given equal consideration to the amendments of the government and the opposition members. With RSP's NK Premachandran raising some objections to the procedure adopted by the government over the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the union cabinet had approved the amendments which had been incorporated in the bill. He said the amendments were based on the report of JPC. "There is no point of order," he said.

12:03 PM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIMPLB Plans to Challenge Waqf Bill in Court, Calls It A 'Black Law'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organisation representing Muslims in India, on Wednesday said it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the community.

The Waqf legislation is being taken up for debate and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. If passed by the Lower House, the bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community.

"They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the bill is just a beginning.

Stating that the bill was opposed during deliberations in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to review it, Adeeb said, "It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. This is a fight to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India." Adeeb, who urged all conscientious citizens to resist the bill, reaffirmed the AIMPLB's commitment to oppose the proposed legislation both legally and through public demonstrations.

"We will go to court. We will not rest until this law is withdrawn," he said.

11:58 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Discusses Party's Stance on Waqf Bill With Lok Sabha MPs

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday discussed the Congress Party's stance on the upcoming Waqf Bill with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs). Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, K Suresh, and many other leaders attended the meeting. The meeting focused on strategizing to strongly present the Congress Party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

11:50 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | YSRCP to Oppose Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha: MP Gurumurthy

YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. "We will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament," Gurumurthy said.

The YSRCP, which has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, will voice its opposition as the bill comes up for discussion and subsequent passage on Wednesday.

11:20 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIADMK To Oppose Waqf Bill

As Waqf Bill is to be tabled in Lok Sabha today, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "We oppose the Bill, in the name of transparency and accountability if an amendment is brought, it lacks clarity. 8.7 lakh immovable properties are in the name of Waqf across India, none of the states, even the BJP-ruled states have completed the survey of the properties, such being the case, what is the need and hurry to table a Bill in the name of bringing transparency on the properties owned by Waqf."

" You cannot arm-twist the minorities in the name of these amendments, if a non-believer can be a member on the board, won't it hold good for Hindu-run religious and charitable institutions across India, with the country being a secular state, if this is applicable, won't it hold same for the Hindu-run religious institutions, this is the question, BJP is throwing a stone at a beehive, we strongly oppose," he added.

11:12 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Party MPs Will Vote Against Waqf Amendment Bill: CPI(M)

CPI(M) on Wednesday announced its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, proposed by the NDA government at the Centre and said the party MPs will vote against it in Parliament. This stance comes amid protests from the Catholic Church, criticising MPs from Kerala for their position on the bill.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan indicated the party's stand while speaking to media on the sidelines of the 24th party congress being held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu from April 2 to 6. Govindan also brushed aside the stand taken by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on the issue, saying it would not affect the party's view on the matter.

"Let there be no doubt, that we will take a stand against the Waqf Bill. We have already made our stand clear. We do not keep changing our stand based on what others are saying. We have a clear stand," he said. Meanwhile, the BJP in Kerala will be holding marches to the residences of all INDIA bloc MPs in the state during the day in protest against their opposition to the Waqf Bill, the saffron party said in a statement.

11:07 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Cong MP Imran Pratapgarhi Protests Outside Parliament Premises

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill in front of Parliament on Wednesday ahead of the tabling of the bill in the House. Imran Pratapgarhi wore black attire and held a placard that read, "Reject Waqf Bill," during his protest.
The Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 is going to be tabled in Parliament for passing on Wednesday.

11:02 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | LS, RS Proceedings Begin

Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am

10:56 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'JD(U) Do Not Need to Learn Secularism From Congress,' Says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "We will tell our stand in Parliament. JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar do not need to learn the definition of secularism from Congress."

10:48 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIMPLB Appeals to Secular Parties, MPs to Oppose Waqf Bill, Vote Against It

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday appealed to all secular political parties, including the BJP's allies, and members of Parliament to strongly oppose the Waqf bill and not vote in its favour under any circumstances.

Its appeal came a day before the Lok Sabha takes up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage. The Rajya Sabha is expected to take it up on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Bill when presented in Parliament but also vote against it to "prevent the BJP's communal agenda".

The Bill is not only based on discrimination and injustice but also directly contradicts the provisions of fundamental rights under articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution, he said in a statement.

10:39 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Not Only Crores of Muslims But Whole Country Will Support,' Rijiju On Waqf Bill

"Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them. Because when we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation..," said Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

10:33 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'What Could Be A Bigger Injustice..,' Akhilesh Yadav On Waqf Bill

On the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our party will oppose it... What could be a bigger injustice than not giving importance to the words of the people for whom this bill is being brought?... " He further says, "... BJP is a party which loves land a lot... They sold railways land, defence land and now Waqf land will be sold... This is all a plan to hide their failures... Our Chief Minister says that politics is his part-time job, so why don't the people of Delhi remove such part-time job holders?"

10:28 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | All Eyes On Allies; Opposition Warns JD (U), TDP For Supporting Waqf Amendment Bill

Ahead of the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition has warned BJP allies, especially Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Paty for supporting the bill, saying that the 'blame' will be laid on them. JD(U) and TDP, on whose NDA government majority largely depends, have expressed their support for the bill.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said the government can never make the bill a law if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not support it. "The government doesn't have a majority in Lok Sabha. They are able to bring this law because people like Nitish Kumar are supporting the Government; if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not vote in support of this Bill in Lok Sabha, then the Government can never make this a law. BJP doesn't consider Muslims their vote bank," Kishor said.

Cautioning Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor said that he would be more blamed for this law when the history of this era is written. "People like Nitish Kumar who tell Muslims every day that they are the well-wishers of the community should definitely think that aren't they showing their hypocrisy by voting in support of this Bill even when they speak of Gandhi, Lohia and JP? When this era is written in history, the blame for this law will be more on leaders like Nitish Kumar than the BJP," Kishor added.

Additionally, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq said that the allies will face the consequences for supporting the bill. "The government may have majority figures, but its allies know that if they support this bill, they will have to face a lot of consequences in the coming times," he said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the bill's tabling. According to a press release, "The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House.

10:24 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Janasena To Vote in Favour Of Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Janasena on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is to come up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

Janasena believes that this amendment will "benefit" the Muslim community, said a party release.

"Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan issued directions to party MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to vote in favour of the bill in the Parliament," said Janasena in the release.

Janasena has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Kalyan believes that amending the colonial era Waqf Act to the needs of the current age will result in "immense benefits", the release added.

Janasena is part of the ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh, which also includes TDP and BJP.

10:20 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIMPLB Press Conference On Waqf Bill At 11:30 AM

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will hold a Press Conference on 2nd April 2025 at 11:30 am at the Press Club of India, Raisena Road, New Delhi, on the presentation of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament. The press conference will be addressed by Sadatullah Husaini, Vice President, MI Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, General Secretary and Dr S. Q. R. Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB.

10:14 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Waqf Bill BJP's Attempt to Divert Attention From Issues Like Inflation, Unemployment: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the proposed Waqf Bill, alleging the ruling party was bringing it to divert attention from real issues like "falling rupee", inflation and unemployment.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a statement said that the BJP had promised in its 2009 manifesto to implement the Rahman Committee recommendations and had even supported the 2013 amendment Bill.

He questioned why the government was introducing a new Bill when it had already informed the Supreme Court that 99 per cent of Waqf properties were digitised.

"The Bill is an an attempt to spread hatred and divert attention from pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and the falling rupee," Singh charged.

The BJP in its 2009 manifesto said that it would implement the recommendations of the Rahman Committee report and consult Muslim leaders before removal of illegal encroachments on Waqf properties, he said.

The BJP government in an affidavit in the Supreme Court in 2020 admitted that 99 per cent of Waqf properties were registered and digitised, the AAP leader claimed. This means that the government has already obtained all the necessary documents related to these properties, he said.

“If the government has already completed this process, why is it now introducing this new Bill?” Singh questioned.

10:10 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'They Are Politicising The Issue,' JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal Slams Oppn For Opposing Waqf Bill

"Our hard work has paid off...The government is coming with the bill in an amended form today. This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor Muslims and common people are going to benefit...We have conducted the JPC meetings in the last six months. We have heard them (Opposition) 8 hours every day...Whether it is our opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealing to wear black bands in Mosques during the prayer on Ramzan, they are politicising the issue," said Waqf Amendment Bill JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

10:06 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Let's See If Uddhav Follows Balasaheb's Ideology Or Not: Fadnavis on Waqf Bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday whether Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray upholds the ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray will be seen when the Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled in Parliament.

The bill, which seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties, will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. It is likely to be first introduced in the Lower House.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament and approved with several amendments "Let's see if Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will uphold the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, or will continue to follow in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi in appeasement politics," Fadnavis posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve reacted to his statement, saying his party's stand will be known in Parliament.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena (UBT) MLAs were absent last year during a debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha.

10:00 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Rijiju To Move Waqf Amendment Bill For Passing In Parliament

The legislative business suggests that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing.Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are issuing whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House. With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to an increase. In line with the BJP and Congress, their allies have also issued a whip to all their MPs to be present in the parliament on April 2 and 3. The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Bill, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Dharmendra Yadav issuing a 3-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present in the House on April 2 and participate in discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

However, on Tuesday, INDIA bloc floor leaders also met in parliament to discuss the strategy for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

9:35 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | INDIA Bloc Meets To Formulate Joint Strategy To Oppose Waqf Bill In Parliament

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday presented a united face as they discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha first.

The opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament House to discuss and formulate their strategy as a showdown over the contentious bill is imminent. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AAP's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting.

DMK's T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI-M's John Brittas, CPI's Santosh Kumar P, RSP's N K Premchandran and Vaiko were also present in the meeting.

"All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament, to defeat the Unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill," Kharge said in a post on X.

12:18 PM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Waqf Amendment Bill Tabled In Lok Sabha

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday tabled the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, as proposed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. The bill seeks to improve the administration of Waqf properties, introduce technology-driven management, address complexities and ensure transparency.

Introducing the bill, Rijiju said the consultation process of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) was the largest ever exercise carried out by a parliamentary panel in India's democratic history. He said over 97.27 lakh petitions and memorandums were received by the JPC through physical and online formats and the JPC had gone through each of them before finalising its report.

The minister said as many as 284 delegations submitted their views on the bill besides the Waqf boards of 25 states and Union Territories. Legal luminaries, charitable organisations, academicians and religious leaders, among others, have also submitted their opinions, he said.

"The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government gave it an overriding effect over other statutes, hence, the new amendments were required," Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protest. "You tried to mislead the people on issues which are not part of the Waqf Bill," Rijiju told the opposition .This bill has nothing to do with religion but deals only with properties, he added.

According to the bill, trusts created by Muslims under any law will no longer be considered Waqf, ensuring full control over the trusts. As per the bill, only practising Muslims (for at least five years) can dedicate their property to Waqf, restoring pre-2013 rules. Also, women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans.

The bill also proposes that an officer above the rank of collector will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf. In case of disputes, the senior government official will have the final say on whether a property belongs to Waqf or the government. This replaces the existing system where such decisions are made by Waqf tribunals.

Also, the bill proposes that non-Muslim members will be included in the central and state Waqf boards for inclusivity. Women must receive their inheritance before Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women and orphans. Earlier, Speaker Om Birla rejected the opposition's objections that the government has no power to insert new provisions in the amended bill.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the bill was tabled after a long process of consultations carried out by the JPC.

12:09 PM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Govt Trying To Bulldoze Legislation,' Cong MP Venugopal On Waqf Bill

Even before the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs raised issues of point of order. Congress member KC Venugopal accused the government of trying to bulldoze the bill, saying that they had not been given enough time to move their amendments. "You are bulldozing the legislation, you need to give time for the amendments, their no time for amendments," he said.
Speaker Om Birla said that he had given equal consideration to the amendments of the government and the opposition members. With RSP's NK Premachandran raising some objections to the procedure adopted by the government over the bill, Home Minister Amit Shah said that the union cabinet had approved the amendments which had been incorporated in the bill. He said the amendments were based on the report of JPC. "There is no point of order," he said.

12:03 PM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIMPLB Plans to Challenge Waqf Bill in Court, Calls It A 'Black Law'

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), a major organisation representing Muslims in India, on Wednesday said it will challenge the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in court, calling it a "black law" that threatens the rights of the community.

The Waqf legislation is being taken up for debate and passage in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. If passed by the Lower House, the bill will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Criticising the bill at a press conference, AIMPLB member Md Adeeb claimed it is an attempt to seize the properties of the Muslim community.

"They have started this spectacle thinking they can take away our property. Can this be accepted? Do not think that we are defeated," Adeeb said, emphasising that the fight against the bill is just a beginning.

Stating that the bill was opposed during deliberations in the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) set up to review it, Adeeb said, "It should not be assumed that we have lost the battle. We have just begun. This is a fight to save the country because the proposed law endangers the very fabric of India." Adeeb, who urged all conscientious citizens to resist the bill, reaffirmed the AIMPLB's commitment to oppose the proposed legislation both legally and through public demonstrations.

"We will go to court. We will not rest until this law is withdrawn," he said.

11:58 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Rahul Gandhi Discusses Party's Stance on Waqf Bill With Lok Sabha MPs

Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday discussed the Congress Party's stance on the upcoming Waqf Bill with the party's Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs). Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari, K Suresh, and many other leaders attended the meeting. The meeting focused on strategizing to strongly present the Congress Party's stance on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

11:50 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | YSRCP to Oppose Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha: MP Gurumurthy

YSRCP MP M Gurumurthy on Wednesday said the party will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. "We will oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament," Gurumurthy said.

The YSRCP, which has four MPs in the Lok Sabha, will voice its opposition as the bill comes up for discussion and subsequent passage on Wednesday.

11:20 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIADMK To Oppose Waqf Bill

As Waqf Bill is to be tabled in Lok Sabha today, AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said, "We oppose the Bill, in the name of transparency and accountability if an amendment is brought, it lacks clarity. 8.7 lakh immovable properties are in the name of Waqf across India, none of the states, even the BJP-ruled states have completed the survey of the properties, such being the case, what is the need and hurry to table a Bill in the name of bringing transparency on the properties owned by Waqf."

" You cannot arm-twist the minorities in the name of these amendments, if a non-believer can be a member on the board, won't it hold good for Hindu-run religious and charitable institutions across India, with the country being a secular state, if this is applicable, won't it hold same for the Hindu-run religious institutions, this is the question, BJP is throwing a stone at a beehive, we strongly oppose," he added.

11:12 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Party MPs Will Vote Against Waqf Amendment Bill: CPI(M)

CPI(M) on Wednesday announced its opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill, proposed by the NDA government at the Centre and said the party MPs will vote against it in Parliament. This stance comes amid protests from the Catholic Church, criticising MPs from Kerala for their position on the bill.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan indicated the party's stand while speaking to media on the sidelines of the 24th party congress being held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu from April 2 to 6. Govindan also brushed aside the stand taken by the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) on the issue, saying it would not affect the party's view on the matter.

"Let there be no doubt, that we will take a stand against the Waqf Bill. We have already made our stand clear. We do not keep changing our stand based on what others are saying. We have a clear stand," he said. Meanwhile, the BJP in Kerala will be holding marches to the residences of all INDIA bloc MPs in the state during the day in protest against their opposition to the Waqf Bill, the saffron party said in a statement.

11:07 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Cong MP Imran Pratapgarhi Protests Outside Parliament Premises

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill in front of Parliament on Wednesday ahead of the tabling of the bill in the House. Imran Pratapgarhi wore black attire and held a placard that read, "Reject Waqf Bill," during his protest.
The Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 is going to be tabled in Parliament for passing on Wednesday.

11:02 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | LS, RS Proceedings Begin

Proceedings of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am

10:56 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'JD(U) Do Not Need to Learn Secularism From Congress,' Says Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh

Union Minister and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh said, "We will tell our stand in Parliament. JD(U) and CM Nitish Kumar do not need to learn the definition of secularism from Congress."

10:48 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIMPLB Appeals to Secular Parties, MPs to Oppose Waqf Bill, Vote Against It

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday appealed to all secular political parties, including the BJP's allies, and members of Parliament to strongly oppose the Waqf bill and not vote in its favour under any circumstances.

Its appeal came a day before the Lok Sabha takes up the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill for discussion and passage. The Rajya Sabha is expected to take it up on Thursday, with the two Houses allocated eight hours each for debating the proposed law.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani appealed to all secular parties and members of Parliament to not only strongly oppose the Bill when presented in Parliament but also vote against it to "prevent the BJP's communal agenda".

The Bill is not only based on discrimination and injustice but also directly contradicts the provisions of fundamental rights under articles 14, 25 and 26 of the Constitution, he said in a statement.

10:39 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Not Only Crores of Muslims But Whole Country Will Support,' Rijiju On Waqf Bill

"Today is a historic day and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them. Because when we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation..," said Union Minister of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju.

10:33 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'What Could Be A Bigger Injustice..,' Akhilesh Yadav On Waqf Bill

On the introduction of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha today, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav said, "Our party will oppose it... What could be a bigger injustice than not giving importance to the words of the people for whom this bill is being brought?... " He further says, "... BJP is a party which loves land a lot... They sold railways land, defence land and now Waqf land will be sold... This is all a plan to hide their failures... Our Chief Minister says that politics is his part-time job, so why don't the people of Delhi remove such part-time job holders?"

10:28 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | All Eyes On Allies; Opposition Warns JD (U), TDP For Supporting Waqf Amendment Bill

Ahead of the tabling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha, Opposition has warned BJP allies, especially Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desham Paty for supporting the bill, saying that the 'blame' will be laid on them. JD(U) and TDP, on whose NDA government majority largely depends, have expressed their support for the bill.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor said the government can never make the bill a law if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not support it. "The government doesn't have a majority in Lok Sabha. They are able to bring this law because people like Nitish Kumar are supporting the Government; if leaders like Nitish Kumar do not vote in support of this Bill in Lok Sabha, then the Government can never make this a law. BJP doesn't consider Muslims their vote bank," Kishor said.

Cautioning Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor said that he would be more blamed for this law when the history of this era is written. "People like Nitish Kumar who tell Muslims every day that they are the well-wishers of the community should definitely think that aren't they showing their hypocrisy by voting in support of this Bill even when they speak of Gandhi, Lohia and JP? When this era is written in history, the blame for this law will be more on leaders like Nitish Kumar than the BJP," Kishor added.

Additionally, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq said that the allies will face the consequences for supporting the bill. "The government may have majority figures, but its allies know that if they support this bill, they will have to face a lot of consequences in the coming times," he said.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present at the bill's tabling. According to a press release, "The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has issued a three-line whip to all its Members of Parliament, directing them to be present in the Lok Sabha on April 2, 2025. This directive comes in light of the scheduled introduction of the Waqf Bill, which is expected to be a matter of significant discussion in the House.

10:24 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Janasena To Vote in Favour Of Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Janasena on Tuesday decided to extend support to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is to come up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2.

Janasena believes that this amendment will "benefit" the Muslim community, said a party release.

"Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan issued directions to party MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to vote in favour of the bill in the Parliament," said Janasena in the release.

Janasena has two MPs in the Lok Sabha.

Kalyan believes that amending the colonial era Waqf Act to the needs of the current age will result in "immense benefits", the release added.

Janasena is part of the ruling NDA in Andhra Pradesh, which also includes TDP and BJP.

10:20 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | AIMPLB Press Conference On Waqf Bill At 11:30 AM

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board will hold a Press Conference on 2nd April 2025 at 11:30 am at the Press Club of India, Raisena Road, New Delhi, on the presentation of the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in the Parliament. The press conference will be addressed by Sadatullah Husaini, Vice President, MI Fazlur Raheem Mujaddidi, General Secretary and Dr S. Q. R. Ilyas, spokesperson of AIMPLB.

10:14 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Waqf Bill BJP's Attempt to Divert Attention From Issues Like Inflation, Unemployment: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday slammed the BJP over the proposed Waqf Bill, alleging the ruling party was bringing it to divert attention from real issues like "falling rupee", inflation and unemployment.

Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in a statement said that the BJP had promised in its 2009 manifesto to implement the Rahman Committee recommendations and had even supported the 2013 amendment Bill.

He questioned why the government was introducing a new Bill when it had already informed the Supreme Court that 99 per cent of Waqf properties were digitised.

"The Bill is an an attempt to spread hatred and divert attention from pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and the falling rupee," Singh charged.

The BJP in its 2009 manifesto said that it would implement the recommendations of the Rahman Committee report and consult Muslim leaders before removal of illegal encroachments on Waqf properties, he said.

The BJP government in an affidavit in the Supreme Court in 2020 admitted that 99 per cent of Waqf properties were registered and digitised, the AAP leader claimed. This means that the government has already obtained all the necessary documents related to these properties, he said.

“If the government has already completed this process, why is it now introducing this new Bill?” Singh questioned.

10:10 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'They Are Politicising The Issue,' JPC Chairman Jagdambika Pal Slams Oppn For Opposing Waqf Bill

"Our hard work has paid off...The government is coming with the bill in an amended form today. This is definitely a historic day. Today, with the passing of this bill, the poor Muslims and common people are going to benefit...We have conducted the JPC meetings in the last six months. We have heard them (Opposition) 8 hours every day...Whether it is our opposition or the All India Muslim Personal Law Board appealing to wear black bands in Mosques during the prayer on Ramzan, they are politicising the issue," said Waqf Amendment Bill JPC chairman and BJP MP Jagdambika Pal.

10:06 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Let's See If Uddhav Follows Balasaheb's Ideology Or Not: Fadnavis on Waqf Bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday whether Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray upholds the ideology of Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray will be seen when the Waqf Amendment Bill is tabled in Parliament.

The bill, which seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties, will be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday. It is likely to be first introduced in the Lower House.

Opposition parties are strongly opposed to the bill, slamming it as unconstitutional and against the interest of the Muslim community. Several leading Muslim organisations have been rallying support against the bill, which was scrutinised by a Joint Committee of Parliament and approved with several amendments "Let's see if Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray will uphold the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, the Hindu Hriday Samrat, or will continue to follow in the footsteps of Rahul Gandhi in appeasement politics," Fadnavis posted on X.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve reacted to his statement, saying his party's stand will be known in Parliament.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has nine members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.

The Sena (UBT) MLAs were absent last year during a debate on the bill in the Lok Sabha.

10:00 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Rijiju To Move Waqf Amendment Bill For Passing In Parliament

The legislative business suggests that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing.Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are issuing whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House. With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which is also subject to an increase. In line with the BJP and Congress, their allies have also issued a whip to all their MPs to be present in the parliament on April 2 and 3. The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Bill, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Dharmendra Yadav issuing a 3-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present in the House on April 2 and participate in discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill.

However, on Tuesday, INDIA bloc floor leaders also met in parliament to discuss the strategy for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

9:35 AM, 2 Apr 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | INDIA Bloc Meets To Formulate Joint Strategy To Oppose Waqf Bill In Parliament

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday presented a united face as they discussed their joint strategy to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament which will be taken up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha first.

The opposition parties held a meeting in the Parliament House to discuss and formulate their strategy as a showdown over the contentious bill is imminent. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav, NCP leader Supriya Sule, TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, and AAP's Sanjay Singh attended the meeting.

DMK's T R Baalu, Tiruchi Siva and Kanimozhi, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, CPI-M's John Brittas, CPI's Santosh Kumar P, RSP's N K Premchandran and Vaiko were also present in the meeting.

"All the Opposition parties are united and shall work together on the floor of the Parliament, to defeat the Unconstitutional and divisive agenda of the Modi Govt on the Waqf Amendment Bill," Kharge said in a post on X.

