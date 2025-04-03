The proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begin.
Parliament Live | After LS Nod, Waqf Bill To Be Presented In Rajya Sabha Today
Published : Apr 3, 2025, 10:52 AM IST|
Updated : Apr 3, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
Both houses of parliament will resume business on Thursday at 11 am.
After the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, it will be tabled by the government in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The Lok Sabha intensely discussed the bill for more than 12 hours, which began at Wednesday noon and continued till the early hours of Thursday. The Waqf Bill was passed with 288 votes in favour and 232 against.Apart from the Waqf bill passage, a resolution was adopted by the Lower House confirming the President’s Rule in Manipur. As per the Business List for Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move in the Rajya Sabha the Statutory Resolution confirming the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur.HM Shah will “move the following Resolution - that this House approves the Proclamation issued by the President on the 13th February 2025 under Article 356(1) of the Constitution in relation to the State of Manipur.
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, seeking an immediate discussion on the United States' decision to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian exports. The move follows US President Donald Trump's announcement of a 26 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods, citing high import duties and trade restrictions imposed by India.
Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin
Parliament Live Updates | Muslim Law Board To Move Court If Rajya Sabha Clears Waqf Bill
All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali on Thursday said that if the Rajya Sabha passes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, they will challenge it in court.
"If this bill is passed in Rajya Sabha, we will challenge it in court. We are confident that we will get justice and relief in this matter based on constitutional facts," Maulana Mahali said.
He said that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party were expected to oppose the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act since the Muslim community supports them in their respective states.
"We had hoped that JD(U) and TDP might oppose this bill as both these parties were supported by the Muslim community in their respective states. We also think that it would have been better if other parties had opposed this bill with more facts and figures. The Opposition opposed and raised their objections to this bill," Mahali said.
He said that members of the opposition should have countered the bill with more facts. "The members of the Opposition voiced their opinions, but some other members should also have mentioned facts in greater detail," he added.
Parliament Live Updates | DMK To Move SC On Waqf Bill
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Thursday said that his party DMK will move the Supreme Court to challenge the Waqf Bill passed in the Lok Sabha during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
Stalin took a strong exception to the passage of the Waqf Bill and said his party would file a case in the Supreme Court against it. The CM, who came to the Assembly wearing a black badge to protest against the passing of the Bill, said adopting the amendment at 2 am "at the behest of a few allies" despite the opposition of the majority parties in India, "is an attack on the structure of the Constitution."
"This is an act that disturbs religious harmony. To highlight this, we are participating in today's Assembly proceedings wearing black badges," the chief minister told the House. Read more...
Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin
Parliament Live Updates | Muslim Law Board To Move Court If Rajya Sabha Clears Waqf Bill
