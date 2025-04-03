Parliament Live | After LS Nod, Waqf Bill To Be Presented In Rajya Sabha Today

Parliament Live Updates | Muslim Law Board To Move Court If Rajya Sabha Clears Waqf Bill

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali on Thursday said that if the Rajya Sabha passes the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, they will challenge it in court.

"If this bill is passed in Rajya Sabha, we will challenge it in court. We are confident that we will get justice and relief in this matter based on constitutional facts," Maulana Mahali said.

He said that the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) and Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party were expected to oppose the proposed amendments to the Waqf Act since the Muslim community supports them in their respective states.

"We had hoped that JD(U) and TDP might oppose this bill as both these parties were supported by the Muslim community in their respective states. We also think that it would have been better if other parties had opposed this bill with more facts and figures. The Opposition opposed and raised their objections to this bill," Mahali said.

He said that members of the opposition should have countered the bill with more facts. "The members of the Opposition voiced their opinions, but some other members should also have mentioned facts in greater detail," he added.