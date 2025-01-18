ETV Bharat / bharat

Budget Session Of Parliament From January 31 To April 4

Budget Session will have nine sittings, during which PM Modi will respond to Motion of Thanks on President's address, and Sitharaman will table the budget.

By PTI

Published : Jan 18, 2025, 7:49 AM IST

New Delhi: Parliament's Budget Session will held from January 31 to April 4, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31 followed by the tabling of the economic survey.

"The Hon'ble President will address the joint sitting of both Houses on 31st January 2025 at 1100 Hrs in the Lok Sabha Chamber. Union Budget 2025-26 to be presented on 1st February 2025 in the Lok Sabha," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X.

The first part of the Budget Session will have nine sittings from January 31 to February 13 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will respond to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and Sitharaman will reply to the discussion on the budget.

Parliament will then break for recess to examine the budget proposals and meet again from March 10 to discuss the demands for grants of various ministries and complete the budgetary process. The session will conclude on April 4. The entire budget session will have 27 sittings.

FINANCE MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMAN BUDGET SESSION OF PARLIAMENT

