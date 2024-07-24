Budget Session Live Updates | Why Give Tax Breaks To Corporates, Reduce Spending In Key Sectors, Asks Cong MP Shashi Tharoor

Budget 2024 Has Failed to Tackle 'Inequality Trap' In India: Sagarika Ghosh in Rajya Sabha

AITC MP Sagarika Ghosh speaking in Rajya Sabha on Budget 2024: I rise to speak on behalf of my party on the Union Budget...Inequality, inequality, inequality, this is the fundamental crisis facing our country today. This inequality has not been addressed by this budget nor has it been addressed in the previous 10 budgets of this government. The government keeps on telling us that it is pushing us into more and more growth but it is pushing us into more and more inequality, this government is pushing us into the inequality trap.

The Paris-based World Inequality Lab has said in its 2024 report that India's billionaire Raj has replaced the British Raj. India in 2024 is more unequal now than it was in the 1920s in the colonial period (repeats that). That is the catastrophe of inequality facing us. That is why budgets need to be about real people, real India, real issues not about fantasy land, not about Disney land...The top 1% of India controls 40% of the country's wealth, real earnings of regular salaried and self-employed have declined or remained stagnant.

The honourable finance minister claimed that GST has benefitted the common man but the truth is 67% of GST is paid by the poorest 50% of India. India is a country where 800 million people still depend on free food. The Budget needed to address this inequality trap but it has failed to do so.

Ghosh also demands a time-bound and transparent audit of all centrally sponsored schemes.