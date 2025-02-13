With the JPC report tabled in Rajya Sabha today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Thursday that instead of focusing on the already available Waqf Act, an attempt is being made to bring a politically motivated amendment.
Speaking to ANI, Gogoi asserted that several members of parliament have expressed their dissent in the JPC report, highlighting the constitutional negligence caused by this bill.
"Currently, there is an act that manages Waqf properties, and instead of focusing on how the government can better implement this act, an attempt has been made to bring a politically motivated amendment," he said.
"When the Bill will be discussed in the Parliament, it will become clear how the government brought this bill without any preparation," Gogoi added.
Congress MP KC Venugopal also slammed the Centre and said that the way in which the JPC conducted, it "was wrong."
Parliament Live | Ruckus In RS Over JPC On Waqf Bill; Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM, FM Sitharaman To Introduce New Income Tax Bill Today
The budget session of the parliament resumed on Thursday at 11 am. Both the houses adjourned soon after resuming proceedings. The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned till 2 pm. The Rajya Sabha resumed proceedings at 11.20 am after a brief adjournment.
The Income-Tax Bill, 2025 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. The Bill, which is aimed at consolidating and amending the law relating to income tax, has been listed in the business of the House. The Report of the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is also scheduled to be tabled in the Lok Sabha today which is the last day of the first part of the Budget Session of Parliament. The report was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. It was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Attempt To Bring Politically Motivated Amendment": Gaurav Gogoi On Waqf JPC Report
With the JPC report tabled in Rajya Sabha today, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said on Thursday that instead of focusing on the already available Waqf Act, an attempt is being made to bring a politically motivated amendment.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Opposition Stages Walkout In RS
The Opposition stages a walkout of the Rajya Sabha amid the discussion on the report of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Kiren Rijiju Refutes Opposition Allegation
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tagged the opposition's claims of dissent notes in the JPC Report on Waqf Bill being deleted as "baseless". He said no opposition notes have been deleted.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Ruckus In RS Over JPC On Waqf Bill
Report of the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha. Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the dissent remarks have been deleted from it. Calling it condemnable, anti-democratic, Kharge urged Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to reject the report and send it back. Kharge claimed that statements of non-stakeholders are included in the report.
Syed Naser Hussain, Congress MP from Karnataka said his dissent notes have been deleted. “Discussion among JPC members were not done,” Hussain said. Hussain demanded the report be taken back
Parliament Budget Session Live | Lok Sabha Adjourns Till 2 PM Amid Opposition Protests
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by Opposition members over the allocation of a project to a businessman in Gujarat.
As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members, including those from Congress, sought to raise the issue of the project allocation.
A visibly peeved Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members not to disrupt the proceedings and urged them to follow the tradition of the House.
He also asked the members whether they don't want the House to function and as the protests continued, the proceedings were adjourned in less than five minutes till 2 pm.
One question was taken up during the Question Hour.
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that the Centre endangered national security to benefit private billionaires, over reports that border security rules were relaxed for a business group to set up an energy park.
Reacting to media reports that the government relaxed national security protocols along the Pakistan border to make way for a renewable energy park of the Adani Group in Gujarat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had said that the pseudo-nationalism face of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again been unmasked.
The Adani Group did not respond to the allegations.
Parliament Budget Session Live | RS Proceedings Resume
Rajya Sabha resumed proceedings at 11.20 am after a brief adjournment
Parliament Budget Session Live | Brief Adjournment In RS Amid Opposition Uproar After Tabling Of Joint Panel Report On Waqf Bill
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned briefly on Thursday amid uproar by opposition parties after tabling of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.
The report was tabled by BJP member Medha Vishram Kulkarni, a member of the panel.
The tabling of the report was followed by uproar by members from the opposition benches.
The clamour continued as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar tried to read out a message from the president.
"Don't show disrespect to the president of India..." Dhankhar said and urged Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge to ask the opposition members to take their seats.
As the uproar continued, the Upper House was adjourned till 11:20 am.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Both Lok Sabha And Rajya Sabha resumed proceedings at 11 am.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Congress MP's Protest Over Sand Mining, Animal Attacks In Kerala
Congress MPs, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a demonstration in Parliament House premises on Thursday over the issues of animal attacks in Kerala and protection of coastal areas from sand mining.
"Since December 27, 11 people have been killed by wild animals in Wayanad.
It is a very worrisome situation," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.
"The Central government and the state government have to send funds to mitigate this problem because when I spoke with local level people they are trying their best but they don't have enough funds," the MP from Wayanad said.
The MPs carried placards like 'stop offshore sand mining', 'save lives', 'prevent wildlife attacks' and 'protect coastal and forest bordering communities'.
Raising the issue of sand mining, the Opposition Congress and the RSP had demanded in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the Centre withdraw its decision to conduct offshore sand mining in Kerala, Gujarat, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Congress MP K C Venugopal had said the livelihood of the fishermen community would be affected.
"The government has to withdraw this order to save the environment and fishermen," he had said.
Parliament Budget Session Live | 'They Aim To Take Over All Religious Properties,' Congress MP On JPC Report Listed In LS
Congress MP Mohammad Javed on Waqf (Amendment) Bill being listed to be tabled in Lok Sabha today: "The BJP wants to seize Waqf land meant for the underprivileged. This is just the beginning—they aim to take over all religious properties. The JPC was merely an eyewash, created to deceive people. It was even mentioned in the President's speech to serve electoral purposes. I firmly believe this is part of a larger conspiracy by the Modi government to take away land from the poor."
Parliament Budget Session Live | Rahul Gandhi Arrives In Parl For Meeting With Cong MP's
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament for a meeting with Congress MPs
Parliament Budget Session Live | Adjournment Motion To Discuss Renewable Energy Facility Near Indo-Pak Border
Congress MP Manish Tewari files an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the establishment of a renewable energy facility in close proximity to the Indo-Pakistan border.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Report Of Par Panel On Waqf Bill Listed For Presentation In Lok Sabha
The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The report was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30. According to the agenda for Thursday circulated on Wednesday evening, panel chief Jagdambika Pal will table the report along with "record of evidences".
Parliament Budget Session Live | Income Tax Bill To Be Tabled Today
The Income-Tax Bill, 2025 is scheduled to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today. A crispier and simplified Income Tax Bill 2025, having 536 sections, and 23 chapters running into 622 pages, once enacted will replace the six-decade Income Tax Act 1961, which over the years became bulkier and more complex with amendments.
The proposed law replaces the term 'previous year' as mentioned in the Income Tax Act, 1961 with 'tax year'. Also, the concept of assessment year has been done away with. Currently, for income earned in the previous year (say 2023-24), tax is paid in the assessment year (say 2024-25).
