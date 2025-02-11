Parliament Budget Session Live | FM Nirmala Sitharaman To Reply In Lok Sabha Today

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari gives an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the issue of the deportation of Indian citizens from the United States and the response of the Government of India on the matter.
The eighth day of the budget session of Parliament will begin at 11 am on Tuesday. General discussion on the Union Budget for 2025-2026 will be held in
both houses of parliament. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion in Lok Sabha today. Baramulla MP from Jammu and Kashmir, Rashid Engineer will attend the ongoing Parliament session after being granted two days of custody parole.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Adjournment Motion To Discuss Deportation Of Indian Citizens From US
Parliament Budget Session Live | Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
Proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began at 11 am.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Engineer Rashid taken for medical check-up en route to Parliament
A day after the Delhi High Court granted two-day custody parole to jailed J-K MP Rashid Engineer to attend the Budget session of Parliament, the Baramulla lawmaker was taken to the RML Hospital under police security on Tuesday morning for a routine health check-up, Tihar jail sources said.
Rashid, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 in a terror-funding case, had sought interim bail or custody parole to represent his constituency in Lok Sabha.
"He will be taken to Parliament from the hospital," the sources said.
Rashid's parole is saddled with certain riders, including not using a cellphone or internet, or addressing the media or any person except to his limited responsibility as an MP.
The Baramulla MP is facing allegations that he funded separatists and terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Adjournment Motion To Discuss Safety Of Women Passengers In Trains.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives a Motion for the Adjournment of the Business of the House in the Lok Sabha, to the issue of safety of women passengers in trains. "That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, the growing concern over the safety of women passengers in trains, as evidenced by the recent horrific incident of a pregnant woman being thrown out of the Coimbatore-Tirupati Intercity Express train after resisting an attempted rape, and to request the Railway Minister to take immediate and effective measures to ensure the safety and security of all passengers, particularly women, during their journey by train."
