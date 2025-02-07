Nearly 30 MPs from Bihar belonging to the BJP, JD(U), and LJP (Ram Vilas) met PM Modi in Parliament and felicitated him for the Budget announcements for their state.
Parliament Budget Session Day 6 Live | Congress Demands PM Modi's Statement 'On Inhumane Treatment Of Indian Nationals In US'
Published : Feb 7, 2025, 10:40 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 7, 2025, 12:19 PM IST
The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began proceedings at 11 am on Friday the sixth day of the Budget Session. A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments over the deportation of Indians from the US, the House on Friday saw smooth conduct of the Question Hour. Members from the treasury and opposition asked questions with no slogan shouting.
The Opposition disrupted proceedings in the Lok Sabha over the deportation of Indian nationals from the US, resulting in adjournments on Thursday. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar addressed the Rajya Sabha, discussing the deportation of illegal Indian migrants from the United States. A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at the Amritsar airport on Wednesday. This was the first batch of Indians to be deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants.
Parliament Budget Session Live | NDA MPs From Bihar Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi
VIDEO | Nearly 30 MPs from Bihar belonging to the BJP, JD(U), LJP (Ram Vilas) met PM Modi in Parliament and felicitated him for the Budget announcements for their state.
Parliament Budget Session Live | 'We Need A Permanent Solution To This Problem,' Kanimozhi On Frequent Arrests Of Tamil Fishermen By Sri Lankan Navy
On the frequent arrests of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, DMK MP Kanimozhi said, "The Sri Lankan Navy has been arresting and harassing Tamil Nadu fishermen. Now, nearly 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested. Our CM MK Stalin has written to the Minister and the PM. Every time he is here, he insists to the PM to find a solution for this problem. They have taken away nearly 210 boats of our fishermen. It is their livelihood that is getting affected. What can the fishermen do without their boats?... This is becoming a big issue in Tamil Nadu, especially for the fishermen, because their entire livelihood, family and everything is affected. The Union Govt, which has promised to have deliberations between the fishermen's groups and also have committees formed to resolve this issue permanently, has not done anything about it so far. Our demand is that the fishermen who have been arrested have to be released. They have to put pressure to release them. Justice has to be done. Boats which have been captured we want to be released. Our CM insists on a permanent solution for this problem. We want the Union Govt to speak to the Sri Lankan Govt & find a permanent solution for this."
#WATCH | DMK MP Kanimozhi says, "The Sri Lankan Navy has been arresting and harassing Tamil Nadu fishermen. Now, nearly 97 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested. Our CM MK Stalin has written to the Minister and the PM. Every time he is here, he insists to the PM to find a… https://t.co/x2pifmU6WW pic.twitter.com/nkNDjBHfVn— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025
Parliament Budget Session Live | LS Witnesses Smooth Conduct Of Question Hour
A day after the Lok Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments over the deportation of Indians from the US, the House on Friday saw smooth conduct of the Question Hour.
Members from the treasury and opposition asked questions with no slogan shouting.
On Thursday, the House proceedings were repeatedly adjourned as opposition members raised slogans over the treatment meted out to Indians deported from the United States for living there illegally.
Despite a statement by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the latest deportation, the House did not function.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Lok Sabha Proceedings Begin
Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha
Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha
Proceedings begin in #LokSabha@ombirlakota @LokSabhaSectt @loksabhaspeaker
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/iiWNwOxcnD pic.twitter.com/JyhysZ7fQr
Parliament Budget Session Live | Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha
Proceedings begin in #RajyaSabha@VPIndia
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/icp5etXI6k pic.twitter.com/i8UTEGifES
Parliament Budget Session Live | 'Very Shameful, Completely Unacceptable,' Chandrashekhar Azad On Deportation Of Indians From US
"What happened two days ago is very shameful, and it is more shameful because we were told that India is highly respected by foreign countries... The way our citizens were deported from the US with handcuffs and iron chains is completely unacceptable," Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad said on the deportation of Indians from the US.
VIDEO | Here's what Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad said on deportation of Indians from the US.
"What happened two days ago is very shameful and it is more shameful because we were told that India is highly respected by foreign countries... The way our citizens… pic.twitter.com/z88LcvpIDD
Parliament Budget Session Live | 'They Are The Ones Sabotaging Image Of Hindus': SP MP Ram Gopal Yadav On PM Modi's Remarks
On PM Modi's 'The image of Hindus was tarnished due to wrong policies of the Congress' remark, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav said, "They are the ones who are sabotaging the image of Hindus. Hindus have always been known to be inclusive. They are the ones who are making Hindus aggressive and violent."
-
VIDEO | On PM Modi's 'The image of Hindus was tarnished due to wrong policies of the Congress' remark, Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav says, "They are the ones who are sabotaging the image of Hindus. Hindus have always been known to be inclusive. They are the ones who are making Hindus aggressive and violent."
Parliament Budget Session Live | Tamil Nadu MP's Protest On Parliament Premises
Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu protest on Parliament premises, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen caught by Sri Lankan forces.
-
#WATCH | Opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu protest on Parliament premises, demanding to bring back Indian fishermen caught by Sri Lankan forces.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Cong Moves Adjournent Motion In Lok Sabha Demanding PM Modi's Statement
Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion demanding an Immediate Statement by the Honorable Prime Minister on the Inhumane Treatment of Indian Nationals in the US and India's Position on US Military Deportations
