Parliament Session Live Updates | MSP Has Become 'Maximum Suffering For Farmers' Under Modi Govt: Randeep Surjewala in RS

Minimum support price (MSP) has become 'maximum suffering' for farmers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Budget 2024-25 has failed to address issues of people involved in farm activities, Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday. Taking part in the discussion on the Union Budget, he said the budget is an attempt to save the coalition government, appease allies and take revenge for defeat.
When the finance minister began the budget speech with three words -- farmers, poor and youth -- the whole nation was filled with expectations but within minutes it was clear that this budget is "kursi bachao, sahiyogi dal patao, aur har ka badla lete jao budget" (save the government, appease allies and take revenge for defeat), the Congress leader said.