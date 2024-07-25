Parliament Session Live Updates | MSP Has Become 'Maximum Suffering For Farmers' Under Modi Govt: Randeep Surjewala in RS

'Airways Is The New Railways, I'm Proud Of It': Civil Aviation Minister in Lok Sabha

TDP MP and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said "Airways is the new railways of the country" as he was replying to a question in Lok Sabha on long-pending works at Vijayawada International Airport.

The work, he said, started in June 2020 with an estimated cost was Rs 611 crores but was delayed due to Covid and other "external factors". "We have taken it up as our top priority and the new deadline is June 2025," he said.

The project involves the construction of an integrated terminal at the airport. The project has encountered multiple delays and missed several completion dates. Meanwhile, on a question seeking flight connectivity from Vijayawada to Kolkata and Varanasi and additional flights between Visakhapatnam and Delhi, the minister said the demands were similar to those made for railways a few decades ago.

The minister said a huge push has been given to the civil aviation ministry. "If you go back 10 or 20 years, it was similar to railways where people used to seek railway stops and platforms...now the same is being expected of airways. Airways is the new railways of the country and I'm very proud of it," the minister said.