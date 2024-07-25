ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Session Live Updates | MSP Has Become 'Maximum Suffering For Farmers' Under Modi Govt: Randeep Surjewala in RS

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 15 hours ago

A view of the new Parliament House
A view of the new Parliament House (ANI)

The discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25, presented on July 23, continues in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday. The discussion on the Budget of Jammu and Kashmir, 2024-25, which was also presented on Tuesday, will also continue today.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kirtivardhan Singh will lay papers on the table. Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar is likely to make a statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations and observations contained in the 250th report of the department-related parliamentary standing committee on Home Affairs.

The report is on action taken by the government on the recommendations and observations contained in the 243rd report of the committee on demands for grants (2023-24) of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region. Both Houses of Parliament took up discussion on the Union Budget 2024 on July 24, with opposition parties accusing it of being "discriminatory" to most states and lacking vision.

The discussion was initiated by former Finance Minister and Congress MP P Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha and Congress MP Kumari Selja initiated the discussion in Lok Sabha. Raising four major challenges, Chidambaram said the most significant challenge is unemployment and data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) indicates that the unemployment rate for June 2024 is 9.2 per cent .

Chidambaram emphasised that the primary challenge for the economy is creating sufficient employment opportunities. He pointed out that the budget's announcement of the employment-linked incentives (ELI) scheme suggests that the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme is not generating the expected employment. He urged the finance minister to disclose the number of jobs created by the PLI scheme.

4:49 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

MSP Has Become 'Maximum Suffering For Farmers' Under Modi Govt: Randeep Surjewala

Minimum support price (MSP) has become 'maximum suffering' for farmers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and the Budget 2024-25 has failed to address issues of people involved in farm activities, Congress Rajya Sabha member Randeep Singh Surjewala said on Thursday. Taking part in the discussion on the Union Budget, he said the budget is an attempt to save the coalition government, appease allies and take revenge for defeat.

When the finance minister began the budget speech with three words -- farmers, poor and youth -- the whole nation was filled with expectations but within minutes it was clear that this budget is "kursi bachao, sahiyogi dal patao, aur har ka badla lete jao budget" (save the government, appease allies and take revenge for defeat), the Congress leader said.

3:38 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Trinamool Congress MP Sougata Roy Takes A Dig At Centre Over Union Budget

Sougata Ray, Trinamool Congress MP from Dum Dum lashed out at the government saying this budget was for the poor people to look at Mumbai, where stars descend for a wedding. He also said that current Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was no great economist like former Prime Minister and Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

2:39 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Budget Has Made Adequate Provisions For All States: BJP MP Medha Kulkarni

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Medha Vishram Kulkarni made her maiden speech in the Upper House of the Parliament. "This budget has made adequate provisions for all the state," Kulkarni said. She said that 15,940 crore have been allocated for Railways in Maharashtra.

2:36 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 3 PM Amid War Of Words Between Treasury, Opposition Benches

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 3 PM Amid War Of Words Between Treasury, Opposition Benches.

1:37 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 PM After Ruckus Between Charanjit Channi And Ravneet Bittu

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM after a ruckus triggered by a verbal spat between Congress MP from Jalandhar Charanjit Channi and BJP's Ravneet Bittu over certain personal remarks. Participating in a debate on a discussion on the Union Budget, Channi referred to the assassination of Bittu's grandfather, former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh. This led to a war of words between Bittu, who recently quit the Congress to join the BJP, and Channi. Bittu, the Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries, countered by making certain personal remarks against Channi and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, triggering an uproar. BJP member Sandhya Ray, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings for 30 minutes till 2 pm.

12:51 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Forest Minister Argues With Saket Gokhale Over 'Obsolete' Data on Dwindling Forest Cover

Saket Gokhale (AITC) threatened to walk out of Rajya Sabha after having an argument with Forests Minister Bhupendra Yadav over a question on dwindling forest cover. The minister, in reply, asks Saket to check his numbers. "If he doesn't have an answer, he should say he doesn't have an answer..." Saket responds. There was a flurry of cross-talk between the two, during which RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said Saket needed "hand-holding", a comment that did not go down well with the AITC MP, who then decided to walk out, but eventually stayed put.

12:33 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kangana Ranaut Highlights Dwindling Himachal Artforms In Her Maiden Question In Lok Sabha

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi spoke in Lok Sabha on Thursday, highlighting the Himachal art forms that, she claimed, were on the verge of becoming extinct. It was Ranaut's first question in the house after being elected from Mandi earlier this year. "I want to know what steps are being taken to encourage such art forms," she asked. She also spoke of tribal art forms and traditional music and sought to know what was being done to safeguard and encourage the same.

Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
Kangana Ranaut, Bollywood Actor and BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi (Sansad TV)

12:27 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

No Plans For Having Reservation in Judiciary: MoS Law in Rajya Sabha

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh asks a question on whether the government has any plans to have reservations in the judiciary as well. Arjun Ram Meghwal (MoS Law) responds, saying the constituent assembly discussed the issue in 2018 and decided not to have such reservations. Modi government, however, encourages social diversity in the judiciary and wishes to see people from backward areas and SC/ST becoming judges, he said.

Arun Meghwal (MoS Law)
Arun Meghwal (MoS Law) (Sansad TV)

12:06 PM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

'Airways Is The New Railways, I'm Proud Of It': Civil Aviation Minister in Lok Sabha

TDP MP and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said "Airways is the new railways of the country" as he was replying to a question in Lok Sabha on long-pending works at Vijayawada International Airport.

The work, he said, started in June 2020 with an estimated cost was Rs 611 crores but was delayed due to Covid and other "external factors". "We have taken it up as our top priority and the new deadline is June 2025," he said.

The project involves the construction of an integrated terminal at the airport. The project has encountered multiple delays and missed several completion dates. Meanwhile, on a question seeking flight connectivity from Vijayawada to Kolkata and Varanasi and additional flights between Visakhapatnam and Delhi, the minister said the demands were similar to those made for railways a few decades ago.

The minister said a huge push has been given to the civil aviation ministry. "If you go back 10 or 20 years, it was similar to railways where people used to seek railway stops and platforms...now the same is being expected of airways. Airways is the new railways of the country and I'm very proud of it," the minister said.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu (Sansad TV)

11:05 AM, 25 Jul 2024 (IST)

Proceedings Begin in Both Houses; Rijiju Asks MPs To Avoid Using Unparliamentary Language

Proceedings have begun in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today. Shortly before the discussion on the Budget started, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju urged MPs in Lok Sabha not to resort to insult and disrupt the Parliamentary proceedings.

"No member should resort to using unparliamentary language. Honourable Speaker has the right to take appropriate action against any MP who uses such language. I don't want to go into who provoked whom. I just want to state that the Honourable Speaker has the authority to take action," Rijiju said.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Sansad TV)

