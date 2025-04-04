Parliament Live | Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, Rajya Sabha Till 1 PM Amid Ruckus; Budget Session Concludes Today

Parliament Live Updates | Congress To Challenge Waqf Bill Soon In Supreme Court

The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was passed in Parliament. Parliament early Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024". "We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," he said.

The discussion on the Waqf Bill in the Rajya Sabha witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

Ramesh also said that the INC's challenge of the CAA, 2019, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005 is being heard in the Supreme Court, he noted.

"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. "The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, is being heard in the Supreme Court," the Congress leader added.