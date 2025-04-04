Parliament Live | Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die, Rajya Sabha Till 1 PM Amid Ruckus; Budget Session Concludes Today

The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were adjourned sine die soon after it resumed proceedings after a brief adjournment.
The Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed business on Friday at 11 am. Both the houses were adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus.
The BJP-led NDA passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 in Rajya Sabha by a Division Vote during the early hours on Friday, less than 24 hours after it was passed in Lok Sabha. Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, who was in the Chair, declared the Bill to have been passed by the House with 128 votes in favour and 95 against it at 2.32 am.
The Opposition sought for a Division Vote, and the same was allowed.
Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who replied to the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, sought the House to consider and pass the legislation. He cut short his reply, stating that the members were part of the debate in Lok Sabha sat till about 4 am on Thursday.
Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha Adjourned Sine Die
Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 1 PM
The proceedings of Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 1 PM soon after it resumed proceedings after a brief adjournment.
Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 pm.
Parliament Live Updates | Congress To Challenge Waqf Bill Soon In Supreme Court
The Congress on Friday said it will "very soon" challenge in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that was passed in Parliament. Parliament early Friday approved the Bill after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.
In a post on X, AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The INC will very soon be challenging in the Supreme Court the constitutionality of the Wakf (Amendment) Bill, 2024". "We are confident and will continue to resist all assaults of the Modi Govt on the principles, provisions, and practices that are contained in the Constitution of India," he said.
The discussion on the Waqf Bill in the Rajya Sabha witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill "anti-Muslim" and "unconstitutional" with the government responding that the "historic reform" would benefit the minority community. The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.
Ramesh also said that the INC's challenge of the CAA, 2019, is being heard in the Supreme Court. The INC's challenge of the 2019 amendments to the RTI Act, 2005 is being heard in the Supreme Court, he noted.
"The INC's challenge to the validity of the amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules (2024) is being heard in the Supreme Court. "The INC's intervention to uphold the letter and spirit of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, is being heard in the Supreme Court," the Congress leader added.
Parliament Live Updates | LS Adjourned Till 12 Noon As Treasury Benches Protest Against Sonia's Remarks On Govt
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday amid high-pitched protest by treasury benches over remarks by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi against the government. As soon as the House met for the day, members from the treasury benches started raising slogans such as "Sonia Gandhi maafi maango" (Sonia Gandhi apologise) over her remarks against the government.
The opposition benches also raised slogans, demanding answers from the government over the US tariff imposition.
Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House within minutes till 12 noon. Hours after the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill, Gandhi said the Bill was "bulldozed" through in the lower house.
Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin
Proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begin.
