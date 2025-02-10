Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Monday, calling for a debate on the treatment of Indian citizens deported from the United States. Tewari urged the suspension of Zero Hour, Question Hour, and other scheduled business to address the deportation process and the conditions faced by Indian nationals, along with the Government of India's response to the issue.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Set To Introduce New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Published : Feb 10, 2025, 10:21 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 10, 2025, 10:28 AM IST
Parliament is expected to witness a heated session on Monday as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to table the New Income Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the bill on Friday. This new legislation aims to replace the six-decade-old Income Tax Act of 1961, simplifying direct tax laws, removing ambiguities, and reducing litigation.
Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume proceedings at 11 am on Monday after being adjourned on February 7 due to protests and discussion over the deportation of Indian nationals by the United States. Congress whip Manickam Tagore demanded an immediate statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the 'inhumane treatment' of Indian nationals in the US. Opposition MPs also raised concerns over the detainment of Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Cong MP Manish Tewari Seeks Discussion On Deportation Of Indian Nationals From US
Parliament Budget Session Live | Nirmala Sitharaman To Introduce New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that she is likely to introduce the new Income Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha this week. The bill, which replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday. After its introduction, the bill will be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny before being reintroduced in Parliament.
Parliament Budget Session Live | Cong MP Manish Tewari Seeks Discussion On Deportation Of Indian Nationals From US
Parliament Budget Session Live | Nirmala Sitharaman To Introduce New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha Today
