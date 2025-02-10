Parliament Budget Session Live | Finance Minister Sitharaman Set To Introduce New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha Today

Parliament Budget Session Live | Nirmala Sitharaman To Introduce New Income Tax Bill In Lok Sabha Today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday that she is likely to introduce the new Income Tax Bill in the Lok Sabha this week. The bill, which replaces the six-decade-old Income Tax Act, was approved by the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday. After its introduction, the bill will be sent to a parliamentary standing committee for scrutiny before being reintroduced in Parliament.