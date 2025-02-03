Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Ruckus In Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Stampede; JPC Report On Waqf Bill To Be Tabled In LS Today

Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Govt To Table Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill

The BJP-led central government will table the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in Lok Sabha today. The Bill aims to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand in Gujarat as a university and an institution of national importance. "Shri Amit Shah to move for leave to introduce a Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand, as a University to be known as the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance; to impart technical and management education and training in co-operative sector; to promote cooperative research and development and to attain standards of global excellence therein in order to realise the vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” and to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country through a network of institutions, and also to declare the Institute as one of the Schools of the University.