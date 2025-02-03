Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha are continuously raising slogans against the government since the session began today. The MPs seek a discussion over the recent Maha Kumbh stampede in which at least 30 people died and dozens of others were injured. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju was seen slamming the opposition MPs for disturbing the question hour. Lok Speaker speaker Om Birla also asked the protesting MPs to end the ruckus. "Have people elected you to ask questions to the government or create a ruckus?" the Speaker told the MPs.
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Ruckus In Lok Sabha Over Maha Kumbh Stampede; JPC Report On Waqf Bill To Be Tabled In LS Today
Published : Feb 3, 2025, 11:12 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 3, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
A Parliamentary discussion on the Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Feb 1, is underway today with the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address to be taken up by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Lok Sabha is witnessing a ruckus this morning as opposition parties are raising slogans against the government and seeking discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy during the Budget session. Though Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju has not provided any assurances, he said the Business Advisory Committee would decide on the agenda for Parliament.
The Union budget was presented on February 1. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13, and the second part will begin on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4. The session’s legislative agenda has 16 Bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws.
The joint committee of Parliament, which examined the amendment bill on Waqf on Thursday, submitted its report to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, paving for the government to move amendments to the bill tabled last year. The Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill was also introduced along with the Waqf amendment bill.
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Continuous Sloganeering By Opposition MPs During Question Hour
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Govt To Table Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill
The BJP-led central government will table the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in Lok Sabha today. The Bill aims to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand in Gujarat as a university and an institution of national importance. "Shri Amit Shah to move for leave to introduce a Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand, as a University to be known as the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance; to impart technical and management education and training in co-operative sector; to promote cooperative research and development and to attain standards of global excellence therein in order to realise the vision of “Sahkar Se Samriddhi” and to strengthen the co-operative movement in the country through a network of institutions, and also to declare the Institute as one of the Schools of the University.
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Proceedings Begin In Both Houses, Govt To Table JPC Report On Waqf Bill in LS
Proceedings in both houses on the third day of the Parliament's Budget session have begun amid opposition MPs' chanting slogans against the central and the UP government over the recent deaths in a stampede in the ongoing Maha Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Meanwhile, the JPC report on Waqf Bill is set to be tabled in Lok Sabha today. "When the Speaker proposes the agenda and the Business Advisory Committee agrees, we will table it," BJP MP and Chairman of JPC on Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagadambika Pal said.
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Continuous Sloganeering By Opposition MPs During Question Hour
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Govt To Table Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill
Parliament Budget Session Day 3 LIVE updates: Proceedings Begin In Both Houses, Govt To Table JPC Report On Waqf Bill in LS
