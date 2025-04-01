ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Budget Session Day 14 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm; 'Start Decadal Census, Caste Census,' Kharge Tells Govt

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members, on Tuesday. The day marked fourteenth day of Parliament's Budget Session. The sloganeering and protests were carried out by Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party members over different issues.
A view of Lok Sabha. (ETV Bharat via SansadTV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 1, 2025, 12:52 PM IST

New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members, on Tuesday. The day marked fourteenth day of Parliament's Budget Session.

The sloganeering and protests were carried out by Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party members over different issues.

Some members from the Samajwadi Party displayed placards while Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee joined them in raising slogans.

Amid the din, the specific issues that they raised could not be immediately ascertained.

Speaker Om Birla urged the Opposition members, who were in the Well, to resume their seats, in vain.

Birla repeatedly mentioned the name of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and said he would give him the opportunity to raise issues after papers are laid in the House during the Zero Hour.

The Speaker also asserted that sloganeering and display of placards are not allowed in the House, which runs as per rules.

However, as the Opposition members continued with their protests, the proceedings were adjourned in less than five minutes of the commencement of the Zero Hour at 12 noon.

The House will reconvene at 2 pm.

12:41 PM, 1 Apr 2025 (IST)

Kharge Tells Govt To Start Decadal Census, Caste Census

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked the government to immediately start the decadal census as well as caste census, saying a large number of people are being left out of welfare schemes due to the delay. He also drew the attention of the house to the delay in conducting the decadal census during the Zero Hour in the House.

He said India has been conducting a census every 10 years since 1881. "It was conducted even during wars, emergencies, or other crises. He recalled that back in 1931, a caste census was conducted along with the regular census," he said.

He said India has been conducting a census every 10 years since 1881. "It was conducted even during wars, emergencies, or other crises. He recalled that back in 1931, a caste census was conducted along with the regular census," he said.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar looks on as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises Census issue, on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat via SansadTV)

12:35 PM, 1 Apr 2025 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house till 2 pm after his fervent appeals to protesting members of the Opposition did not bear fruit.

Birla informed the protesting members that he had already assured Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav will be allowed to raise the issue after the House concluded with the list of speakers for the Zero Hour. The Speaker’s reassurance on allocation of time and opportunity to raise their issues as demanded by the Opposition later in the day was ignored and the protests continued.

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned by Speaker Om Birla till 2 pm amid sloganeering by Opposition members, on Tuesday. The day marked fourteenth day of Parliament's Budget Session. The sloganeering and protests were carried out by Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party members over different issues. Some members from the Samajwadi Party displayed placards while Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee joined them in raising slogans.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducting the House on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat via SansadTV)

12:33 PM, 1 Apr 2025 (IST)

Centre To Move Coastal Shipping Bill In Lower House

The government is likely to move the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (April 1, 2025). As per the statement of objects and reasons, the bill aims to promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation. It prohibits trade in the coastal water without licence by vessels other than Indian vessels and permitting Inland vessels to engage in coastal trading subject to certain conditions. It also seeks to empower the Director-General to issue licence after taking into consideration certain factors including citizenship of the crew and building requirements of the vessel so as to create major jobs for India seafarers and to promote ship building in India. It also provides for creation of a National Database of coastal shipping, aimed at ensuring transparency of procedures and information sharing.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar looks on as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises Census issue, on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat via SansadTV)

12:35 PM, 1 Apr 2025 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house till 2 pm after his fervent appeals to protesting members of the Opposition did not bear fruit.

Birla informed the protesting members that he had already assured Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav will be allowed to raise the issue after the House concluded with the list of speakers for the Zero Hour. The Speaker’s reassurance on allocation of time and opportunity to raise their issues as demanded by the Opposition later in the day was ignored and the protests continued.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducting the House on Tuesday. (ETV Bharat via SansadTV)

12:33 PM, 1 Apr 2025 (IST)

Centre To Move Coastal Shipping Bill In Lower House

The government is likely to move the Coastal Shipping Bill, 2024, in Lok Sabha on Tuesday (April 1, 2025). As per the statement of objects and reasons, the bill aims to promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation. It prohibits trade in the coastal water without licence by vessels other than Indian vessels and permitting Inland vessels to engage in coastal trading subject to certain conditions. It also seeks to empower the Director-General to issue licence after taking into consideration certain factors including citizenship of the crew and building requirements of the vessel so as to create major jobs for India seafarers and to promote ship building in India. It also provides for creation of a National Database of coastal shipping, aimed at ensuring transparency of procedures and information sharing.

