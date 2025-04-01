Parliament Budget Session Day 14 LIVE: Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm; 'Start Decadal Census, Caste Census,' Kharge Tells Govt

Kharge Tells Govt To Start Decadal Census, Caste Census

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge asked the government to immediately start the decadal census as well as caste census, saying a large number of people are being left out of welfare schemes due to the delay. He also drew the attention of the house to the delay in conducting the decadal census during the Zero Hour in the House.

He said India has been conducting a census every 10 years since 1881. "It was conducted even during wars, emergencies, or other crises. He recalled that back in 1931, a caste census was conducted along with the regular census," he said.