Parliament Budget Session Day 1: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey Amid Chaos; LS, RS Adjourned Till February 1

Parliament Budget Session Day 1: FM Sitharaman To Table Economic Survey, Key Bills To Take Centre Stage
Representational Image
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 31, 2025, 9:14 AM IST

Updated : Jan 31, 2025, 1:47 PM IST

The Budget Session of Parliament commenced with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses at 11 AM on Friday, marking the beginning of crucial legislative and financial discussions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will subsequently present the Economic Survey, offering insights into the state of the Indian economy before unveiling the Union Budget on February 1. The session, divided into two phases, will run until April 4. The first leg of the session will conclude on February 13 and the second leg will continue from March 10 and will conclude on April 4.

Several key bills are expected to be introduced, including amendments in banking, railways, disaster management, and maritime laws, alongside discussions on budgetary allocation, tax reforms, and financial grants for the upcoming fiscal year.

1:46 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

India To Grow By 6.3-6.8 Per Cent In FY26 : Economic Survey

India's economy is projected to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in FY26, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25, tabled in Parliament on Friday. The survey highlights that the country's economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness. It said "The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On the balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent". (ANI)

1:23 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

rajya Sabha Adjourned, To Reconvene After Union Budget Presentation on February 1

Rajya Sabha has been adjourned and will reconvene on February 1, one hour after the Union Budget 2025-26 presentation in the Lok Sabha.

1:17 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

RS Chairman Pays Tribute To Manmohan Singh, James Earl Carter Jr, and Four Other MPs

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar made and obituary reference, honouring the passing of former Prime minister Manmohan Singh, former US President James Earl carter Jr, and four other MPs.

1:10 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 11 AM on Saturday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House proceedings till 11 am on February 1 after Finance Minister Nimarala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2024-25.

12:55 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Economic Survey 2024-25 In Lok Sabha

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the Economic Survey 2024-25 in Lok sabha, offering insights into India's economic performance and future outlook. The survey document will soon be presented in Parliament, setting the stage for the upcoming Union Budget discussion.

12:25 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

President Murmu Departs For Rashtrapati Bhavan After Budget Session Address

After addressing the joint sitting of both Houses, President Droupadi Murmu left Parliament for Rashtrapati Bhavan, Her speech marked the formal commencement of the Budget Session, outlining the government's vision, key policies, and legislative priorities for the upcoming year.

12:18 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

VP Dhankhar Reads English Translation of President’s Speech Amid Opposition Protests

Following President Droupadi Murmu's address, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar read portions of her speech in English. While delivering condolences for the Maha Kumbh stampede victims, some Opposition members protested, raising their voices in dissent during the Budget Session proceedings.

12:11 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Prez Murmu Highlights Railway and Aviation Growth

President Droupadi Murmu announced the completion of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramullah rail link, establishing a railway connection from Kashmir To Kanyakumari. She also emphasised the rapid expansion of India's aviation sector, with airlines placing orders for 1,700 new airfact, reflecting growing passenger demand and industry development.

12:02 PM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Centre Focused On development Of Northeast, Eastern States: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu highlighted government efforts for Northeast and Eastern India's development, including the Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav and Purvodaya initiative.

11:32 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Presidnt Murmu Highlights Government's Focus On Youth, Housing In Budgest Session

Addressing a joint session of Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the government's focus on youth education and job creation. She announced the expansion of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to provide homes for three crore more families. Before her speech, she pais tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh and Maha Kumbh stampede victims.

10:57 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

President Murmu Begins Addressing Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu began presenting her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament at 11 am. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar were seen flanking her. Prime Minister Modi was also present. She reached the chair from where she is presenting her speech in Hindi, in a procession where his guard led it holding the 'Sengol'. Earlier, she was received at the Parliament by Birla, Dhankar, Modi and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The Budget Session of Parliament begins Friday with President Droupadi Murmu addressing a joint sitting of both Houses at 11 AM, marking the commencement of crucial legislative and financial discussions. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will subsequently present the Economic Survey, offering insights into the state of the Indian economy before unveiling the Union Budget on February 1.
President Droupadi Murmu presenting her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament, on Jan. 31, 2025 (ETV Bharat/SansadTV)

10:43 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

President Murmu Leaves For Parliament To Address Budget Session

President Droupadi Murmu ceremonially departed for Parliament to address both Houses as the Budget Session begins today. Her address will mark the official start of legislative proceedings, including the tabling of the Economic Survey and upcoming discussions on key bills.

10:30 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Arrives In Parliament

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Parliament for President Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Parliament which marks the beginning of the Budget session.

10:23 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead Of Budget Session

PM Modi addresses the media outside the Parliament ahead of the Budget session 2025-2026.

10:16 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker, Foreign Diplomats Arrive To Attend President Murmu's Address For Budget Session

Foreign diplomats have arrived in Parliament to witness President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting ahead of the Budget session. Lok sabha Speaker, Om Birla also arrived at Parliament as preparations are underway for the session.

10:02 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Cong Leader Udit Raj Criticises Economic Situation Ahead Of Budget Session

As the Budget session of Parliament begins on Friday, Congress leader Udit Raj expressed concerns over the country's economic situation. He said, "There is no hope as manufacturing is down and GDP growth is declining. The reliability of the number in the Economic Report is questionable. Domestic consumption has not increased, and taxes are rising. There is no hope from this budget."

9:58 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Key Challenges To Be tackled In Parliament's Budget Session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, set to make history with her eighth consecutive Union Budget, has worked tirelessly with key officials, including Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, to prepare a budget of over Rs 50 lakh crore for FY26.

The Budget will have to address several challenges, including decelerating economic growth, falling value of Rupee against the US dollar and moderation in consumption demand.

The economic growth is estimated to slow to a 4-year low of 6.4 per cent in FY25. This is the lowest growth since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic which hit the world in 2019. (PTI)

9:54 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

CPI(M), Congress Urge Finance Commission For Direct Funding Of Tripura Tribal Council

The opposition CPI(M) and Congress urged the 16th Finance Commission to ensure direct funding for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Senior CPI(M) leader Bhanu Lal Saha said on Thursday that his party has "categorically demanded" direct funding for the TTAADC as it has its own expenditure and development process. Saha, the former finance minister of Tripura, said the CPI(M) also demanded the revival of the Planning Commission. (PTI)

9:41 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Congress Releases 'Real State of the Economy' Report, Slams Modi Govt For Economic Slowdown

Ahead of the Union Budget, the Congress party criticised the Modi government's handling of the economy, claiming that India is facing a slowdown, marked by joblessness, high inflation, stagnant wages, and growing income inequality. Congress released a report, 'Real State of the Economy', compiled by Professor M v Rajeev Gowda, asserting that the government is pushing India into a middle-income trap, which could lead to a less competitive and unequal economy. The report also highlighted that despite the projected 6.4 percent GDP growth for 2024-25, India needs to sustain 8 percent growth to capitalise on its demographic dividend.

9:19 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

President Murmu To Open Budget Session With Address To Parliament

President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint session of Parliament today at 11 am, marking the commencement of the Budget Session. Following her address, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey.

8:48 AM, 31 Jan 2025 (IST)

Government Set To Introduce Major Bills In Parliament's Budget Session

Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Strengthens banking regulations, improves oversight, enhances financial stability, tackles cybersecurity threats, and streamlines mergers/acquisitions for robust banking infrastructure.

  • Railways (Amendment) Bill,2024: Modernises Indian railways, improves operational efficiency promotes private sector participation, enhances passenger services, and integrates high-speed rail projects.
  • Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024: Strengthens disaster preparedness, improves coordination, uses modern technology, enhances financial support, and enforces stricter building codes for disaster mitigation.
  • Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 And Waqf (Repeal) Bill, 2024: Reforms religious endowment management, improves transparency, reduces disputes, and streamlines waqf property administration for better governance and community welfare.
  • Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, 2024: Modernises oil exploration regulations, promotes foreign investment, improves safety standards, and boosts domestic energy production to reduce import dependence.
  • Boilers Bill, 2024: This Bill introduces updated safety standards for industrial boilers, improves inspection protocols, reduces bureaucracy, and ensures operational efficiency and workplace safety.
  • Readjustment of representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of Goa Bill, 2024: Aims to reallocate constituencies for fair representation of Scheduled Tribes in Goa, promoting political inclusivity and social justice.
  • Maritime Bills (Bills of Lading, Carriage of Goods by Sea, Coastal Shipping, Merchant Shipping Bill, 2024): Modernises maritime laws, improves cargo efficiency, promotes coastal trade, and strengthens environmental norms, boosting India's global shipping competitiveness.
  • Finance Bill, 2025: Implements tax proposals, reforms income tax, corporate tax, and GST, ensures fiscal discipline, and supports economic growth and development.
  • Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025: Safeguards financial interests in aircraft transactions, strengthens investor confidence, and aligns with international legal frameworks to support India’s aviation sector.
  • Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: Reforms immigration policies, enhances security checks, improves visa norms, supports skilled immigration, and ensures national security while modernizing the immigration process.

