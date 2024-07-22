Parliament Budget Session today, A United Opposition Likely To Turn Heat On Govt Over Kanwar Yatra, NEET Row, Agniveer

New Delhi: The Budget Session of Parliament which begins on Monday, July 22, appears to be stormy as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces special status demands from its key allies and Opposition likely to turn the heat on the government over several issues, including the latest Kanwar Yatra eateries nameplate row in Uttar Pradesh.
The session which will continue for three weeks will see Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presenting a record seventh straight budget (2024-25) against the backdrop of the changed political landscape in the country.
The BJP which heads the NDA coalition faces a tough time as allies including N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) which helped the party to form the government at the Centre look set to go for a hard bargain over special status demand and other demands.
The BJP's falling short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 forced it to rely on allies and placed it uncomfortably in governance.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also table the Economic Survey on Monday.
Opposition wants discussion on NEET-UG, Jammu attacks
At the all-party meeting held on July 21 ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the Congress wanted discussion on issues such as the NEET-UG 'scam', the Uttar Pradesh government's order to eateries during Kanwar Yatra and the internal security situation in Jammu-Kashmir and Manipur during the session in the Parliament.
Congress general secretary, in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh said floor leaders chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi in the all-party meeting presented a host of issues that should be taken up in the Parliament.
The Congress also raised the issues regarding the Centre-state relations and the economy, which it said must be debated upon.
"Gogoi called for discussion on governance issues relating to NEET/NET scams, UPSC controversies, worsening railway safety and Agniveer", Ramesh said.
INDIA bloc looks to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi government on several issues during the Budget Session of Parliament.
YSRCP, JD(U) demand special package
The BJP allies, JD(U) and the YSRCP sought Special Category Status (SCS) for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), once a friendly party of the BJP, also reminded the BJP about its pledge of the Special Category Status for Odisha.
"How the political climate has changed! In the all-party meeting of floor leaders the BJD leader reminded Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President JP Nadda that the BJP's manifesto for the 2014 assembly elections in Odisha had promised special category status to the state," Ramesh said on X.
Govt likely to table 6 Bills in 19 sittings till August 12
Congress leader K Suresh after the all-party meeting said his party was joined by other INDIA bloc members in seeking the Lok Sabha deputy speaker's position for the opposition according to convention.
This Parliament session will witness 19 sittings and run till August 12. The government is expected to table six bills, including the one to replace the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, besides getting Parliament’s nod for the Budget of Jammu and Kashmir, the UT under Central rule since 2018. (With agency inputs)