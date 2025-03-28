During Question Hour in Lok Sabha, responding to a question on 'Crime and atrocities against minorities in Pakistan', External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said, "We follow very closely and track the treatment of minorities in Pakistan. In February 2025, there were 10 cases of atrocities against the Hindu community and three incidents related to the Sikh community. There were two cases pertaining to the Ahmedia community and one pertaining to the Christian community. We take up these cases on an international level. Our representative at UNHRC pointed out that Pakistan is a country where "human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values are state policies".
Parliament Live Updates | Centre To Introduce Indian Ports Bill In Lok Sabha Today
Published : Mar 28, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 28, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
Both houses of the Parliament resumed business at 11 am on Friday. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes as ruling BJP MPs disrupted proceedings over SP leader Ramji Lal Suman's remark on Rana Sanga.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to introduce 'The Indian Ports Bill, 2025' in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to the list of the business. The bill aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline by establishing and empowering State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports. The union minister Sonowal is also set to move 'The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024' for up for consideration and passing.
According to the list of business, ministers of states for Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Defence and External Affairs will also lay papers for their respective ministries. Various statements from the members of multiple standing committees on 'Labour, Textiles, Skill development', 'Water Resources', 'education, women, children, youth and sports' and committee on industry will be laid on the House today.
Parliament approved the Finance Bill, 2025, with Rajya Sabha returning it to Lok Sabha, which had passed the legislation on March 25. Rajya Sabha also returned the Appropriation Bill (3). The return of the Finance Bill marks the completion of the budget process, which started on February 1 after the presentation of the union budget.
The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.
'We Follow Very Closely Treatment Of Minorities In Pakistan,' Says EAM Jaishankar
Parliament Live Updates | RS Recovenes After Adjournment
Rajya Sabha proceedings resumed after a brief adjournment.
Parliament Live Updates | RS Adjourned Till 12 PM
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for 30 minutes as ruling BJP MPs disrupt proceedings over SP leader Ramji Lal Suman's remark on Rana Sanga.
Parliament Live Updates | 'Govt Doesn't Want To Listen To Any Criticism,' Says Congress MP Pramod Tiwari
"The Parliament sessions are telecast live, but when opposition leaders try to say something, then they don't show us or the mic is not turned on... This government doesn't want to listen to any criticism. Discussions are the most important part of democracy," said Congress MP Pramod Tiwari.
Parliament Live | Tihar Says Engineer Rashid's Parliament Attendance To Cost Rs 1.45 Lakh Daily
The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to grant an urgent hearing to Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, arrested in a terror funding case seeking waiver of condition to bear travel expenses for attending the ongoing Parliament session "in custody".
The lawyer appearing on behalf of Engineer Rashid mentioned the matter before the bench headed by Chief Justice DK Upadhyay and requested a hearing on Thursday itself on the demand to waive the amount being demanded by Tihar Jail, but the Chief Justice ordered the matter to be heard on Friday.
“You file the application, and it will come up for hearing tomorrow on its own. We have made it clear, and we can’t be more clear,” the bench said.
The Delhi High Court had on Tuesday allowed Engineer Rashid to participate in the Parliament session. The Tihar Jail superintendent Wednesday informed Lok Sabha MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid that it will cost him approximately Rs 1.45 lakh per day to attend Parliament. Read More
Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begin.
Parliament Live Updates | Centre To Introduce Indian Ports Bill In Parliament Today
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to introduce 'The Indian Ports Bill, 2025' in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to the list of the business. The bill aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline by establishing and empowering State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports. Also, to establish the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth development of the port sector; provide for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party.
Both houses of the Parliament resumed business at 11 am on Friday. Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for 30 minutes as ruling BJP MPs disrupted proceedings over SP leader Ramji Lal Suman's remark on Rana Sanga.
Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, is set to introduce 'The Indian Ports Bill, 2025' in the Lok Sabha on Friday, according to the list of the business. The bill aims to consolidate the law relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business and ensure the optimum utilization of India's coastline by establishing and empowering State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports. The union minister Sonowal is also set to move 'The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2024' for up for consideration and passing.
According to the list of business, ministers of states for Parliamentary Affairs, Health and Family Welfare, Defence and External Affairs will also lay papers for their respective ministries. Various statements from the members of multiple standing committees on 'Labour, Textiles, Skill development', 'Water Resources', 'education, women, children, youth and sports' and committee on industry will be laid on the House today.
Parliament approved the Finance Bill, 2025, with Rajya Sabha returning it to Lok Sabha, which had passed the legislation on March 25. Rajya Sabha also returned the Appropriation Bill (3). The return of the Finance Bill marks the completion of the budget process, which started on February 1 after the presentation of the union budget.
The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.
