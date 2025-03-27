Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Congress' privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah over a remark allegedly made on Congress MP and former chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "I find there has been no transgression. There has been absolute adherence to truth, which is vindicated by a document that is available to the members...I cannot persuade myself to accord any acceptance to this notice of question of privilege against Amit Shah," the Chairman said.
Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Congress' Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah
Published : Mar 27, 2025, 11:17 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 27, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
Both houses of the Parliament session have started proceedings at 11 am today. The day will witness the tabling of some key bills for consideration and passing.
In the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, be taken into consideration and also to move that the amendments made be agreed to.
The Bill was passed by Lok Sabha on December 12, 2024, and sent to Rajya Sabha for its concurrence. Rajya Sabha passed the Bill with amendments at its sitting held on Wednesday and returned it to Lok Sabha on the same day.
The Home Minister will move The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025. As per the Business List of the Lower House, this is to move that "the Bill to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners including requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto'".
The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passage. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move that the amendments made by Rajya Sabha in the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend the Railways Act, 1989, be taken into consideration.
Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move the bill on the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, for passage. He had tabled it on December 17, 2024, namely:- “That the Bill for enabling reservation of seats inaccordance with Article 332 of the Constitution for effective democratic participation of members of Scheduled Tribes and to provide for the readjustment of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the State of Goa, in so far as such readjustment is necessitated by inclusion of certain communities in the list of the Scheduled Tribes in the State of Goa and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, be taken intoconsideration.”
In the Rajya Sabha, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move for consideration and return of the Appropriation(No. 3) Bill, 2025 to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year, 2025-26, as passed by Lok Sabha.She will also move The Finance Bill, 2025 Bill "to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2025-26, as passed by Lok Sabha," for consideration and also to be returned.
LIVE FEED
Proceedings have begun in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at 11 am today. Lok Sabha has taken up the Question Hour. Here is the scheduled legislative business in both houses.
LOK SABHA
- Consideration of Rajya Sabha Amendments
- The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024
- Bills for consideration and passing
- The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025
- The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly
- Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024
RAJYA SABHA
- Bills for consideration and return
- The Appropriation (No. 3) Bill, 2025
- The Finance Bill, 2025
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Congress' privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah over a remark allegedly made on Congress MP and former chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "I find there has been no transgression. There has been absolute adherence to truth, which is vindicated by a document that is available to the members...I cannot persuade myself to accord any acceptance to this notice of question of privilege against Amit Shah," the Chairman said.
