Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Chairman Declines Congress' Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah

Parliament Live: Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar Declines Congress' Privilege Motion Against Amit Shah

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declines Congress' privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah over a remark allegedly made on Congress MP and former chairperson Sonia Gandhi. "I find there has been no transgression. There has been absolute adherence to truth, which is vindicated by a document that is available to the members...I cannot persuade myself to accord any acceptance to this notice of question of privilege against Amit Shah," the Chairman said.