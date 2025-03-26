Parliament Live | FM Sitharaman To Move Banking Laws Amendment Bill In Rajya Sabha; Motion In LS to Discuss Alleged Aberrations In Judiciary

Parliament Live Updates | Motion In LS to Discuss Alleged Aberrations In Judiciary

Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeking to suspend the regular business of the House to discuss urgent concerns regarding alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary.

In his notice, he alleged that aberrations in the judiciary, according to Tewari, have raised concerns within the legal community and among citizens across the country. "I hereby give notice of my intention to seek leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, that this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other scheduled business of the day to deliberate upon the alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary," he added. Tewari emphasised the importance of addressing the matter of national significance. He pointed out that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars supporting India's democracy.