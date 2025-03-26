Obituary reference in Lok Sabha on the passing away of former Union Minister Dr. Debendra Pradhan. PM Modi, Union Ministers and Opposition MPs present in the House pay tribute by observing silence for a short period of time.
Parliament Live | FM Sitharaman To Move Banking Laws Amendment Bill In Rajya Sabha; Motion In LS to Discuss Alleged Aberrations In Judiciary
Published : Mar 26, 2025, 11:00 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 26, 2025, 11:29 AM IST
Both houses of parliament will reconvene at 11 am on Wednesday. According to the list of business, key bills such as The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill 2025 are set to be moved in Rajya Sabha. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.
A bill that seeks to shift the approach to disaster management from reactive to proactive, with a renewed thrust on prevention, mitigation, and preparedness, was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. The Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2024, was passed after a reply by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who said that the changes that have taken place in the field of disaster management in the last 10 years have helped India emerge as a national as well as regional and global power.
The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.
Parliament Live Updates | LS Pays Tribute To Dr. Debendra Pradhan
Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha
Parliament Live Updates | Motion In LS to Discuss Alleged Aberrations In Judiciary
Congress MP Manish Tewari submitted an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, seeking to suspend the regular business of the House to discuss urgent concerns regarding alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary.
In his notice, he alleged that aberrations in the judiciary, according to Tewari, have raised concerns within the legal community and among citizens across the country. "I hereby give notice of my intention to seek leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, that this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other scheduled business of the day to deliberate upon the alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary," he added. Tewari emphasised the importance of addressing the matter of national significance. He pointed out that the executive, legislature, judiciary, and a free press are the four pillars supporting India's democracy.
