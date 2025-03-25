"We know that the Parliamentary affairs minister is leading the gang to disturb the House. They don't want the Parliament to function..."
Parliament Live Updates | Cong Files Motion in LS To Discuss Alleged Aberrations In Judiciary
Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 25, 2025, 11:23 AM IST
Both houses of the parliament resumed business at 11 am on Tuesday after both Houses witnessed adjournments over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution. On Monday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments as treasury benches sought to corner Congress over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister JP Nadda leading the BJP's attack.
The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.
Parliament Live Updates | "They Don't Want Parliament To Function," Says Cong MP Manickam Tagore
VIDEO | Here's what Congress MP Manickam Tagore (@manickamtagore) said on party bringing 'breach of privilege' motion against Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
"We know that the Parliamentary affairs minister is leading the gang to disturb the House. They don't want the Parliament to function..."
Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament begin.
Proceedings begin in #RajyaSabha
Proceedings begin in #RajyaSabha @VPIndia @harivansh1956
Watch LIVE: https://t.co/CU6YrWP1wk pic.twitter.com/5FiUQQayYF
Parliament Live Updates | 'Will BJP-NDA MPs Again 'Desperately Disrupt' Proceedings?', Asks Derek O'Brien
"Another day in Parliament. Will we again see MPs from the ruling BJP-NDA creaky coalition on their feet, shouting slogans DESPERATELY DISRUPTING PARLIAMENT," asked TMC MP Derek O'Brien
Another day in Parliament.— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 25, 2025
Will we again see MPs from the ruling BJP-NDA creaky coalition on their feet, shouting slogans DESPERATELY DISRUPTING PARLIAMENT.
Parliament Live Updates | Manish Tewari Files Motion to Discuss Alleged Aberrations in Judiciary in LS
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary. "Given the seriousness of the issue, I urge the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House concerning these incidents. This matter holds national significance as it directly pertains to the integrity, impartiality and fairness of our judicial processes." reads the notice
"... Parliament exercises oversight over the executive and the judiciary. That is why under the Constitution of India, the powers to impeach a judge have been given to the Parliament under Article 124 in the case of Supreme Court judges and under Article 218 in the case of High Court judges. There is a Judges Inquiry Act of 1968... The Law Minister must come before the House and give a statement as to what is the chronological sequence of events," Manish Tewari said.
"The entire judicial legal fraternity across the country, all consensus and concerned citizens, are extremely exercised over what has allegedly happened... The fact is that the in-house procedure of the judicial system is concurrent and independent of what Parliament does. The constitutional procedure with regard to the oversight of the judiciary has been laid down very explicitly in the Constitution of India. If the Law Minister does not make a statement to Parliament, he would be in violation of constitutional propriety..," he added.
Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "... Parliament exercises oversight over the executive and the judiciary. That is why under the Constitution of India, the powers to impeach a judge have been given to the Parliament under Article 124 in case of Supreme Court judges and under Article 218 in the case of High Court judges. There is a Judges Inquiry Act of 1968... The Law Minister must come before the House and give a statement as to what is the chronological sequence of events"
