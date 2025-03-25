ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live Updates | Cong Files Motion in LS To Discuss Alleged Aberrations In Judiciary

Parliament Live Updates
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha underway during the Budget Session of the Parliament on Monday (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 25, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Updated : Mar 25, 2025, 11:23 AM IST

Both houses of the parliament resumed business at 11 am on Tuesday after both Houses witnessed adjournments over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution. On Monday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments as treasury benches sought to corner Congress over purported remarks of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar relating to the Constitution with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Health Minister JP Nadda leading the BJP's attack.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

11:11 AM, 25 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | "They Don't Want Parliament To Function," Says Cong MP Manickam Tagore

"We know that the Parliamentary affairs minister is leading the gang to disturb the House. They don't want the Parliament to function..."

11:02 AM, 25 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin

The proceedings of both houses of the Parliament begin.

10:57 AM, 25 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Will BJP-NDA MPs Again 'Desperately Disrupt' Proceedings?', Asks Derek O'Brien

"Another day in Parliament. Will we again see MPs from the ruling BJP-NDA creaky coalition on their feet, shouting slogans DESPERATELY DISRUPTING PARLIAMENT," asked TMC MP Derek O'Brien

10:55 AM, 25 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Manish Tewari Files Motion to Discuss Alleged Aberrations in Judiciary in LS

Congress MP Manish Tewari gives an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the alleged aberrations in the higher judiciary. "Given the seriousness of the issue, I urge the government to provide a comprehensive statement on the floor of the House concerning these incidents. This matter holds national significance as it directly pertains to the integrity, impartiality and fairness of our judicial processes." reads the notice

"... Parliament exercises oversight over the executive and the judiciary. That is why under the Constitution of India, the powers to impeach a judge have been given to the Parliament under Article 124 in the case of Supreme Court judges and under Article 218 in the case of High Court judges. There is a Judges Inquiry Act of 1968... The Law Minister must come before the House and give a statement as to what is the chronological sequence of events," Manish Tewari said.

"The entire judicial legal fraternity across the country, all consensus and concerned citizens, are extremely exercised over what has allegedly happened... The fact is that the in-house procedure of the judicial system is concurrent and independent of what Parliament does. The constitutional procedure with regard to the oversight of the judiciary has been laid down very explicitly in the Constitution of India. If the Law Minister does not make a statement to Parliament, he would be in violation of constitutional propriety..," he added.

