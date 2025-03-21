ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live | 'Recovery Of Cash' From Judge's Residence Issue Raised In RS; BJP Issues Whip In LS

Parliament Live Updates
Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 21, 2025, 10:54 AM IST

Updated : Mar 21, 2025, 1:05 PM IST

Both houses of Parliament resumed proceedings on Friday, with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a statement regarding "correction in Receipt Budget 2025-2026" presented along with Union Budget 2025-2026 on February 1. According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees.

"Nirmala Sitharaman to make a statement regarding "correction in Receipt Budget 2025-2026" presented along with Union Budget 2025-2026 on the 1st February 2025," the list of business stated.
Meanwhile, at around 6 pm, submission to the vote of the House of the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2025-26. The Finance Minister will also to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to resume the discussions on the working of the Home Ministry today.

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned on Thursday without transacting any significant business following protests over delimitation by DMK MPs who wore T-shirts with slogans to oppose any redrawing of electoral boundaries.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4.

1:02 PM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Congress Raises ASHA Workers' Agitation Issue In LS

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of ongoing ASHA workers' agitation in Kerala, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda saying the matter can be discussed in his chambers.

On Thursday, a section of ASHA workers in Kerala intensified their protest and launched an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands.

The development also came against the backdrop of state Health Minister Veena George's planned meeting with Nadda not taking place during her visit to Delhi.

During Question Hour in the Lower House, Venugopal, who is an MP from Kerala, sought to know from Nadda whether the minister is going to help resolve the agitation and called for providing minimum wages to the ASHA workers.

He also mentioned reports that George was not able to meet Nadda. Read more...

Parliament Live Updates
Congress MP K C Venugopal (ANI)

12:48 PM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Nadda Asks MPs To Ensure Health Check-Up For All Citizens In Their Constituencies Every Year

Union Health Minister J P Nadda on Friday appealed to all Members of Parliament to ensure a thorough health check-up of citizens in their respective constituencies every year for early detection of health issues.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Nadda said the government has started a campaign to conduct health check-ups for all citizens aged 30 at the Ayushman Arogya Mandir. The free check-up is to detect high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.

The minister said that ever since the campaign started, 35 crore people were screened, of whom 4.2 crore were detected with hypertension and 2.6 crore were found to be diabetic. Of the 29.35 crore people screened for oral cancer, 1.18 crore were detected with cancer, he said. Read more...

Parliament Live
Leader of House in Rajya Sabha JP Nadda speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, (Sansad TV)

11:56 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Recovery Of Cash' From Residence Of Judge: Issue Raised In Rajya Sabha

The matter pertaining to the alleged recovery of cash from the residence of a sitting judge of the Delhi High Court was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar saying he will find a mechanism for holding a structured discussion on the issue.

Raising the issue in the morning session, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh also sought the Chair's response on judicial accountability and reminded him about a pending notice regarding the impeachment of a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

"This morning, we have read about a shocking case of huge amounts of cash unearthed at the residence of a judge of the Delhi High Court," Ramesh said.

He also pointed out that earlier, 50 members of Parliament had submitted a notice to the chairman regarding certain remarks that were made by a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

Ramesh said the chairman himself has repeatedly spoken about the urgency for judicial accountability. The senior Congress member also sought to remind Dhankhar that he had directed the Leader of the House on this issue. "I request that you please make some observations on this and give necessary directions to the government to come up with a proposal for increasing judicial accountability," he added. Read More...

Parliament Live Updates
File image of Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Sansad TV)

11:44 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'Ruckus By Opposition Disrupted Discussion On Farmers' Welfare,' Says Agri Min

"A discussion on farmers and their welfare and agriculture was scheduled to take place in Lok Sabha yesterday. We wanted the Opposition to also take part in the discussion to give their suggestion, but sadly, the Opposition created a ruckus and disrupted this discussion. I urge the Opposition to let this discussion take place today so that we can take forward work for farmers' welfare," Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

11:17 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Question Hour Underway In Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha takes up Question Hour.

11:10 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | BJP Gives Whip To LS Members

The BJP on Friday issued a three-line whip for all Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the Lok Sabha today, for the passing of the budget

11:01 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | LS, RS Begin Proceedings

The proceedings of both houses of parliament resumed at 11 am on Friday.

10:57 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | RJD MPs Protest In Parliament Premises

RJD MPs wearing T-shirts demanding 65 reservations to OBC in Bihar hold protest in Parliament premises

10:45 AM, 21 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Key Reports To Be Tabled In LS

According to the list of business, the Lok Sabha will reconvene at 11.00 am to take up key legislative matters, including the presentation and discussion of multiple reports from standing committees.
"Nirmala Sitharaman to make a Statement regarding "correction in Receipt Budget 2025-2026" presented along with Union Budget 2025-2026 on the 1st February, 2025," the list of business stated.
Meanwhile, at around 6 pm, submission to the vote of the House of the Outstanding Demands for Grants in respect of the Union Budget for 2025-26.

The Finance Minister will also to move for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2025-26. "Also to move that the Bill be passed," it stated.

Union Ministers Arun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Shantanu Thakur, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Sanjay Seth, Tokhan Sahu and Murlidhar Mohol will lay the papers on the table.

