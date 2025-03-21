Parliament Live | 'Recovery Of Cash' From Judge's Residence Issue Raised In RS; BJP Issues Whip In LS

Parliament Live Updates | Congress Raises ASHA Workers' Agitation Issue In LS

Congress leader K C Venugopal on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of ongoing ASHA workers' agitation in Kerala, with Union Health Minister J P Nadda saying the matter can be discussed in his chambers.

On Thursday, a section of ASHA workers in Kerala intensified their protest and launched an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands.

The development also came against the backdrop of state Health Minister Veena George's planned meeting with Nadda not taking place during her visit to Delhi.

During Question Hour in the Lower House, Venugopal, who is an MP from Kerala, sought to know from Nadda whether the minister is going to help resolve the agitation and called for providing minimum wages to the ASHA workers.

He also mentioned reports that George was not able to meet Nadda. Read more...