Parliament Live | Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 PM; RS Chairman Calls Meeting Of Floor Leaders

Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday adjourned House proceedings for almost an hour, saying he wants to meet leaders of political parties over what he witnessed in the House.

Without sharing details of what he witnessed, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

"I will be calling a meeting of floor leaders in my chambers at 11.30 am today. I would share with the members what I have seen in the House a while ago," he said soon after listed papers were laid on the floor of the House.

During the paper laying, there appeared to be no disturbance by any MP.