Punjab Congress MPs, including Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, protested against Punjab and the central government on the issue of removal of farmers from Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border and Shambhu Border and other issues.
Parliament Live | Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 PM; RS Chairman Calls Meeting Of Floor Leaders
Published : Mar 20, 2025, 10:57 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 20, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday. Both the houses were adjourned till 12 pm soon after it resumed proceedings. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings till 12 noon and called a meeting of floor leaders. Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Speaker Om Birla asked opposition members not to come with T-shirts with slogans written on them.
The Rajya Sabha is set to continue the discussion on the working of the Home Ministry today. Lok Sabha will take up key legislative matters, and multiple standing committee reports for discussion.
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh while speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday expressed both "pride and relief" as Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' made a safe return to Earth after a 300-day mission. TMC member Saket Gokhaale's "objectionable" remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha drew strong protests from the treasury benches and prompted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to warn Gokhale and drop the words from the records.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Live Updates | Punjab Congress MPs Protest Against Detention Of Farmer Leaders
Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday adjourned House proceedings for almost an hour, saying he wants to meet leaders of political parties over what he witnessed in the House.
Without sharing details of what he witnessed, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.
"I will be calling a meeting of floor leaders in my chambers at 11.30 am today. I would share with the members what I have seen in the House a while ago," he said soon after listed papers were laid on the floor of the House.
During the paper laying, there appeared to be no disturbance by any MP.
Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon after the Speaker found that several MPs came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.
Speaker Om Birla said attending the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them was not acceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum. "House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating dignity which is not acceptable," he said.
The Speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, to go out of the House and come back with proper dress maintaining dignity.
"However big a leader is, such undignified attire is not acceptable inside the House. Go outside, change your clothes and come back with a proper dress," he told the members citing parliamentary rules and adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Some DMK members came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them. The slogans were against the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
Parliament Live Updates | DMK Protests On Delimitation Issue
DMK leaders held a protest over the issue of delimitation inside Parliament premises.
Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday
The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday. Both the houses were adjourned till 12 pm soon after it resumed proceedings. Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings till 12 noon and called a meeting of floor leaders. Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon as Speaker Om Birla asked opposition members not to come with T-shirts with slogans written on them.
The Rajya Sabha is set to continue the discussion on the working of the Home Ministry today. Lok Sabha will take up key legislative matters, and multiple standing committee reports for discussion.
Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh while speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday expressed both "pride and relief" as Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' made a safe return to Earth after a 300-day mission. TMC member Saket Gokhaale's "objectionable" remarks against Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha drew strong protests from the treasury benches and prompted Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to warn Gokhale and drop the words from the records.
LIVE FEED
Parliament Live Updates | Punjab Congress MPs Protest Against Detention Of Farmer Leaders
Punjab Congress MPs, including Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, protested against Punjab and the central government on the issue of removal of farmers from Punjab-Haryana Khanauri Border and Shambhu Border and other issues.
Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday adjourned House proceedings for almost an hour, saying he wants to meet leaders of political parties over what he witnessed in the House.
Without sharing details of what he witnessed, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.
"I will be calling a meeting of floor leaders in my chambers at 11.30 am today. I would share with the members what I have seen in the House a while ago," he said soon after listed papers were laid on the floor of the House.
During the paper laying, there appeared to be no disturbance by any MP.
Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 PM
Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon after the Speaker found that several MPs came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them.
Speaker Om Birla said attending the House proceedings wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them was not acceptable and against parliamentary rules and decorum. "House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating dignity which is not acceptable," he said.
The Speaker directed those members, who came wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them, to go out of the House and come back with proper dress maintaining dignity.
"However big a leader is, such undignified attire is not acceptable inside the House. Go outside, change your clothes and come back with a proper dress," he told the members citing parliamentary rules and adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Some DMK members came to the House wearing T-shirts with slogans written on them. The slogans were against the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.
Parliament Live Updates | DMK Protests On Delimitation Issue
DMK leaders held a protest over the issue of delimitation inside Parliament premises.
Parliament Live Updates | Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Proceedings Begin
The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am on Thursday