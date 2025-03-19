ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live | Rajya Sabha To Discuss Working Of Home Ministry Today; TN Cong MPs Join DMK Protest On Delimitation

Opposition members protest in the Lok Sabha during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday (Sansad TV)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 10:57 AM IST

Updated : Mar 19, 2025, 11:07 AM IST

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will resume at 11 am on Wednesday. The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday will take up a discussion on the working of the Ministry of Home Affairs. It will also continue discussions on the working of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The Parliament on Tuesday approved the supplementary demands for grants, which entails ₹51,463 crore additional spending in the current fiscal and the Manipur Budget for 2025-26 with the Rajya Sabha returning four bills to the Lok Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in Lok Sabha on the success of Maha Kumbh. Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous opposition protests over the PM's remarks on Mahakumbh. Speaking in Rajya Sabha on MGNREGA, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi said that it is deeply concerning that the present BJP government has systematically undermined the MGNREGA

11:03 AM, 19 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Proceedings Begin In LS, RS

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha began at 11 am.

10:47 AM, 19 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live |'PM Who Avoids Accountability Sets Dangerous Precedent,' Says Cong MP

"Chandrayaan-4 and other pressing issues are on the table today in Parliament. Will PM Modi engage seriously and answer the questions, or will Parliament remain just a notice board for his Mann Ki Baat? A PM who avoids accountability sets a dangerous precedent," asked Congress MP Manickam Tagore.

