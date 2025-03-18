ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live | Prayagraj Mahakumbh Reflects Spirit Of Rising India: PM Modi In LS; 'BJP Govt Undermining MGNREGA Scheme': Sonia Gandhi In RS

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway during the Budget Session of Parliament (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 10:58 AM IST

Updated : Mar 18, 2025, 12:27 PM IST

Proceedings of both houses of the Parliament resumed at 11 am today, after being adjourned on Monday afternoon. A fiery session is expected today as the Opposition is expected to continue its protests over the EPIC row. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking in Lok Sabha on the success of Maha Kumbh. Speaking in Rajya Sabha on MGNREGA, Congress MP Sonia Gandhi said that it is deeply concerning that the present BJP government has systematically undermined the MGNREGA

The Lok Sabha is set to discuss and vote on the demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways and the Jal Shakti Ministry, an official list released by Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh read on Tuesday. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw (Railways) and C R Patil (Jal Shakti) will lay down the demands for the grants under their respective ministries on the floor of the house today. Thirteen other union ministers will also lay down papers related to their respective ministries on the floor of the lower house.

12:07 PM, 18 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Prayagraj Mahakumbh Reflects Spirit of Rising India: PM Modi

Key points from Prime Minister Narendra Modis's speech

  • PM Modi thanked all people especially the people of UP for the Maha Kumbh success
  • The world witnessed the mega spectacle of Maha Kumbh
  • Mahakumbh held successfully due to crores of citizens
  • I bow to crores of people in the country who contributed to the success of Mahakumbh in Prayagraj
  • Prayagraj Mahakumbh reflects the spirit of rising India
  • India's new generation connected with Mahakumbh, it is embracing traditions and faith with pride
  • Nectar of unity is the key outcome of Mahakumbh
  • India's new generation connected with Mahakumbh, it is embracing traditions and faith with pride
  • The strength of India's unity is such that it shatters all attempts to disturb it
  • Unity in diversity is speciality of India, we experienced it in Prayagraj and should continue to enrich this

11:25 AM, 18 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | 'BJP Govt Undermining MGNREGA Scheme': Sonia Gandhi In RS

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday demanded raising of minimum wages and the number of guaranteed workdays under the rural employment guarantee scheme, MGNREGA.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention in the Rajya Sabha, Sonia Gandhi said the BJP government at the Centre has "systematically undermined" the scheme by keeping the Budget allocation for it stagnant.

Adequate financial provisions be made to sustain and expand the scheme, she said.

Also, minimum wage should be increased by Rs 400 per day along with timely disbursement of wages, the Congress leader said, adding that the number of guaranteed workdays should be increased from 100 to 150 per year.

"These measures are essential to ensure that MGNREGA provides dignified employment and financial security," she added.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session - File Image (SansadTV)

11:16 AM, 18 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | PM Modi Likely To Speak In LS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak at 12pm in Lok Sabha. The BJP has directed all the MPs to reach parliament by 11.30 am.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

11:12 AM, 18 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Opposition Submits Adjournment Motions

Congress leaders submitted a motion for adjournment to discuss the "affordable quality of medicines for a healthier future" and "Impact of new RBI rule on Jewel loans." Congress MP Manickam Tagore submitted a motion to discuss the new RBI rule, saying that the rule will likely "create significant hardship, especially for those already struggling with their finances." "I rise today to move an adjournment motion on the recent policy changes introduced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regarding the repayment of loans," read the motion by Tagore. Tagore mentioned that the previous rule allowed customers to repay only the interest accrued on the jewel loans during the loan tenure, and then have the option to renew their loan at the end without repaying the entire principal amount. "This practice has been a great relief for many, particularly small businesses, farmers and the economically disadvantaged. However, the new rule requires people to pay the entire amount before they could repledge their jewels for a new loan. " read the notice.

Congress leader Vijaykumar (alias Vijay Vasanth) submitted a notice on the quality of medicines, saying that the prices of medicines have "risen sharply," putting the common man under tremendous financial strain. "According to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the prices of more than 800 essential medicines have increased by over 10-20 pc in the last five years, significantly impacting the affordability of life-saving drugs," read the notice by Vijaykumar. The MP is also seeking to discuss expensive life-saving drugs, a monopoly of Pharmaceuticals and limited contribution of the domestic Pharmaceutical industry in key areas, such as locally manufacturing oncology drugs.

11:02 AM, 18 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha Resume Proceedings

Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha resumed proceedings for the day at 11 am.

10:51 AM, 18 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | LS Speaker Inaugurates 2-day Orientation Programme For Members Of Delhi Legislative Assembly

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday morning inaugurated a two-day Orientation Programme for the newly elected MLAs of the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta delivered a keynote address, stating that new members must read the House's rule book.

"New members must read the rule book of the House, especially the code of conduct for members. Follow these rules during the proceedings. Keep in mind that the Speaker's permission is necessary before speaking in the House. In the words of Atal ji, governments will come and go but the country and democracy should remain," Gupta said.
He further said that apart from the House in the Delhi Assembly, there are also committees, which are called "mini-houses."

"Committees will be formed in the new financial year," he added. Delhi Leader of Opposition Atishi said that they are sitting there not as representatives of any party but as representatives of the people."Sitting in this House is not just a matter of dignity, it is also a big responsibility. We are sitting here not as representatives of any party but as representatives of the people," she added.
During the two-day Orientation Programme, the Members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will be briefed on 'How to be an effective Legislator and Do's and Don'ts for Members', 'Legislative and Budgetary Process', 'Executive Accountability through Questions and other Procedural Devices in Legislatures', 'Committee System in Parliament', 'Parliamentary Privileges, Customs, Conventions and Etiquettes' and Information Support to Members & Capacity Building'.

The Delhi Assembly's Budget session is scheduled for March 24 to 28, with the Budget presentation on March 25.

File image of LS Speaker Om Birla (Sansad TV)

