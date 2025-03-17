Parliament LIVE: BJP RS MP Demands Controversial Author Taslima Nasrin Be Allowed To Come Back To Kolkata

Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Notice To Discuss Exam Paper Leaks

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and the steps government must take to prevent it.

"The issue of exam paper leaks is a matter of grave concern, as it undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system...Date from the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveals that there has been a significant increase in the number of exam paper leaks over the past few years. In 2022, there were 5 instances of exam paper leaks, affecting over 10 lakh students. In 2023, this number increased to 7 instances, affecting over 15 lakh students," read Tagore's notice.

"This trend is alarming, and it is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address the issue. The government must take steps to prevent exam paper leaks, including strengthening the security measures in place, increasing the penalties for those involved in leaks, and ensuring that those affected by leaks are given fair compensation. Therefore, I request that this House do now adjourn to discuss this matter of urgent public importance," it added.