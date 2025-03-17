Parliament LIVE: BJP RS MP Demands Controversial Author Taslima Nasrin Be Allowed To Come Back To Kolkata

SP MP Ramji Lal Suman asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify US President Donald Trump's remark that US has provided funds for Indian elections. "PM Modi should issue a clarification in Rajya Sabha over this serious issue. He should issue a statement over Trump's remark," the MP said while speaking during Zero Hour.
Published : Mar 17, 2025, 10:07 AM IST|
Updated : Mar 17, 2025, 11:56 AM IST
The Budget Session of Parliament has resumed today (Monday, Mar 17, 2025) after a 4-day break holiday on account of Holi and the weekend thereafter. Key reports and Bills are set to be presented in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during the day.
At the same time, the opposition is like to again corner the government over the issue of the EPIC number duplication, while those from the south have also sought a debate on the issue of delimitation.
According to the list of business in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh and Samjawadi Party MP Virendra Singh will present reports of the Standing Committee on Defence for grants of the Ministry of Defence for the year 2025-26.
The Standing Committee on External Affairs will present the Fifth Report on External Affairs (18th Lok Sabha) on "Demands for Grants of the Ministry of External Affairs for the year 2025-26‟. The report will be presented by Shashi Tharoor and Arun Govil.
Similarly, the standing Committee on social justice and empowerment will present reports on the Demands for Grants (2025-26) of the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. A motion for the election of two members to the court of the University of Delhi will also be moved. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move: "That in pursuance of Statute 2(1)(xix) and (3) of Statutes of the University of Delhi, the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner, as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Court of University of Delhi subject to the other provisions of the Statutes.
Discussion and voting on the Demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways for 2025-26 will also be held in the Lower House.
Rajya Sabha
In the Rajya Sabha, the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways raised by Samik Bhattacharya on March 12 will continue. A general discussion on the Budget of Manipur (2025–26) will be held. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the The Appropriation Bill "to provide for the authorisation of appropriation of moneys out of the Consolidated Fund of India to meet the amounts spent on certain services during the financial year ended on the 31st day of March, 2022, in excess of the amounts granted for those services and for that year, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration
The Finance Minister will also move that the Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2024-25, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. She will move that the Bill to "provide for the withdrawal of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the State of Manipur for the services of a part of the financial year 2025-26, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration.
Like in the Lok Sabha, standing committee reports of Defence, Ministry of External Affairs, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment will be presented in Rajya Sabha.
PM Modi Should Clarify Trump's Remark On US Funds For Indian elections: SP MP Ramji Lal Suman
Parliament LIVE: BJP RS MP Demands Taslima Nasrin Be Allowed To Come Back To Kolkata
Samik Bhattarcharya, BJP Rajya Sabha MP, on demands that controversial Bangladesh writer Taslima Nasrin, who is living in India in exile, should be allowed to come and live in Kolkata.
"This country welcomes those who face a threat anywhere in the world....those who have thrown a woman out for writing a book, they did not utter a single word about her. She wants to come back to Kolkata," the BJP MP said while addressing the house during Zero Hour.
Parliament LIVE: Proceedings Begin in Both Houses
Both houses of Parliament have resumed proceedings at 11 am today after a 4-day break in the event of holiday and weekend.
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Notice To Discuss Exam Paper Leaks
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has filed an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha to discuss the exam paper leaks, including the NEET paper leak, and the steps government must take to prevent it.
"The issue of exam paper leaks is a matter of grave concern, as it undermines the trust and confidence of students, parents, and the general public in the examination system...Date from the National Testing Agency (NTA) reveals that there has been a significant increase in the number of exam paper leaks over the past few years. In 2022, there were 5 instances of exam paper leaks, affecting over 10 lakh students. In 2023, this number increased to 7 instances, affecting over 15 lakh students," read Tagore's notice.
"This trend is alarming, and it is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address the issue. The government must take steps to prevent exam paper leaks, including strengthening the security measures in place, increasing the penalties for those involved in leaks, and ensuring that those affected by leaks are given fair compensation. Therefore, I request that this House do now adjourn to discuss this matter of urgent public importance," it added.
Parliament LIVE: Congress MP Vijay Vasanth Moves Adjournment Motion Notice To Discuss Revocation Of Train Ticket Concessions
Congress leader and Kanyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth moved an adjournment motion notice in the lower house today, seeking a discussion on the revocation of concession on train ticket fares. He urged that the concession withdrawn on train tickets during the COVID-19 outbreak be restored for senior citizens, students, doctors, mediapersons, and others who are eligible.
'I, move the following adjournment motion: That this House do now adjourn to discuss a matter of urgent public importance, namely, the revocation of concession on train ticket fares for senior citizens, students, doctors, media persons, and other eligible categories by the Indian Railways, which has caused undue hardship and distress to these sections of society, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,' the notice read.
Stating that the government was under a 'moral obligation' to protect the interests of vulnerable sections of society, the Lok Sabha MP said that the decision to withdraw concession on train tickets has resulted in a financial burden on those who are vulnerable and struggling to cope with the pandemic. 'Senior citizens, students, and other eligible categories have been availing these concessions for decades, and the sudden withdrawal of these concessions has caused undue hardship and distress,' Vasanth added.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Is Govt Ready To Discuss Voter ID Issue, Asks TMC's Derek O'Brien
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said on Monday that the opposition wanted a debate on the issue of duplicate voter ID cards and asked if the government was ready for it.
In a post on X on Monday morning, O'Brien, the TMC Rajya Sabha Parliamentary party leader, said the issue was "at the core of democracy". He also tagged his March 12 post in which he sought an "open discussion next week (under Rule 176)" on the matter.
"Parliament gets back to work after a four day break. A constructive Opposition wants to debate an issue that is at the core of democracy. Is the Government ready?" O'Brien said. Several opposition parties have been demanding a discussion on the EPIC number duplication issue in Parliament, while those from the south have also sought a debate on the issue of delimitation. Read More...
