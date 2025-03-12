Parliament Live Updates | HM Shah To Move Bill On Sahkari University in LS; RS To Discuss Working Of Railway Ministry

Parliament Live Updates |"Continuous Habit of His": Congress MP Mallu Ravi Slams Sambit Patra's Remark on Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Mallu Ravi has slammed BJP MP Sambit Patra's remark on Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, accusing Patra of making such comments repeatedly. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Ravi said, "He made a very derogatory comment on Rahul Gandhi. That is why we stalled the House, demanding an apology from Sambit Patra. This is a continuous habit of his." A row erupted in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after BJP MP Sambit Patra compared the fitness of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma with that of Rahul Gandhi during a debate in the House, following which Congress members protested his remarks. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also condemned Patra's remarks, saying that the BJP MP used unparliamentary language for LoP Rahul Gandhi and demanded that Patra offer an apology. "BJP MP Sambit Patra used unparliamentary language for LoP Rahul Gandhi in the House. This has become an everyday habit for them. We have demanded that his comments be expunged and that he offer an apology," Aujla told ANI.