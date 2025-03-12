ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Live Updates | HM Shah To Move Bill On Sahkari University in LS; RS To Discuss Working Of Railway Ministry

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway during the Budget Session of Parliament, (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 10:31 AM IST

Updated : Mar 12, 2025, 10:45 AM IST

The proceedings of both the houses of the parliament for the ongoing second leg of the budget session will resume at 11 am on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister will present a Bill for establishing “ Tribhuvan” Sahkari University in the Lok Sabha, and the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the working of the Ministry of Railways. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand as a University to be known as the “Tribhuvan” Sahkari University and to declare the same as an institution of national importance. In the Rajya Sabha, Minister Samik Bhattacharya will raise the discussion on the working of the Ministry.

Both the houses saw heated arguments between the treasury and opposition benches over various issues on Tuesday.

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The bill seeks to streamline various services related to immigration and foreigners, including their entry, exit and stay in the country. The opposition dubbed it to be violative of constitutional provisions.

In Lok Sabha, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, while speaking on supplementary grants to Manipur, questioned the Centre's seriousness in bringing peace to the region. Congress members protested against a remark by BJP member Sambit Patra, who referred to a remark by Shama Mohamed on cricketer Rohit Sharma's fitness and compared the cricket captain with Gandhi.

A row also erupted in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday over Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's "thokenge" remarks, leading to heavy criticism of the Leader of Opposition by BJP National President JP Nadda, calling it an "attack" on the chair. Kharge's statement came while he was speaking about Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after his remark against the Tamil Nadu government pertaining to the issue of a three-language policy.

10:32 AM, 12 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates | Adjournment Motion To Discuss Price Discrimination By Ride-Hailing Services

Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Kumar alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion in the House seeking a discussion on price discrimination by ride-hailing services given by companies like Ola and Uber, a critical issue that affects the everyday lives of millions of Indian consumers.

Adjournment Motion To Discuss Price Discrimination By Ride-Hailing Services (ETV Bharat)

10:23 AM, 12 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live Updates |"Continuous Habit of His": Congress MP Mallu Ravi Slams Sambit Patra's Remark on Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Mallu Ravi has slammed BJP MP Sambit Patra's remark on Rahul Gandhi in Parliament, accusing Patra of making such comments repeatedly. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Ravi said, "He made a very derogatory comment on Rahul Gandhi. That is why we stalled the House, demanding an apology from Sambit Patra. This is a continuous habit of his." A row erupted in Lok Sabha on Tuesday after BJP MP Sambit Patra compared the fitness of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma with that of Rahul Gandhi during a debate in the House, following which Congress members protested his remarks. Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla also condemned Patra's remarks, saying that the BJP MP used unparliamentary language for LoP Rahul Gandhi and demanded that Patra offer an apology. "BJP MP Sambit Patra used unparliamentary language for LoP Rahul Gandhi in the House. This has become an everyday habit for them. We have demanded that his comments be expunged and that he offer an apology," Aujla told ANI.

10:32 AM, 12 Mar 2025 (IST)

