Parliament Live | Immigration Bill Likely To Be Introduced Today; Oppn To Raise Voter List Manipulation, Oppose NEP

Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway during the Budget Session of Parliament (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Updated : Mar 11, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Both houses of the parliament resumed proceedings at 11 am on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 pm as opposition MPs troop into the well of the House over delimitation and other issues.

The Lok Sabha is set to hold a one-hour discussion on the approval of President’s Rule in Manipur, as well as the presentation of the Manipur budget by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha today, aiming to modernise and consolidate India’s immigration laws.

The Congress party on Monday evening held a meeting of its MPs with plans to discuss the voter list “manipulation” issue in the Parliament in the second half of the Budget session. Further, the party is also expected to record a strong objection to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

On Monday, Opposition MPs walked out of the Rajya Sabha during the second part of the Budget session over the issues of delimitation and the New Education Policy (NEP).
In the Lok Sabha as well, the MPs entered the well of the House and protested as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in his address to the lower house of Parliament, accused the DMK of being "dishonest" and engaging in "politics" at the expense of Tamil Nadu students' future. The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on Monday and will continue till April 4.

12:36 PM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Tribhuvan Sahkari University to Upgrade Skills of Those Working in Co-Operative Sector: Pal

The proposed Tribhuvan Sahkari University will not only train new people but will also upgrade the skills of those working in the cooperative sector, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding during Question Hour, Pal said the university will also address the long-pending issue of the capacity building of employees in the co-operative sector in a focused manner.

"The university will not only train people but also upgrade skills of those working in the sector," he said.

Seeking to create qualified manpower for cooperative societies, the government had, in February, introduced the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in the Lok Sabha.

According to the bill, the present education and training infrastructure in the co-operative sector is "fragmented and grossly inadequate” to meet the present and future demand for qualified manpower and capacity building of existing employees in co-operative societies.

The bill said it is essential that a comprehensive, integrated and standardised structure is created for education, training and research by establishing a national university to ensure a stable, adequate and quality supply of professionally qualified manpower for different categories of jobs in co-operatives such as managerial, supervisory, administrative, technical and operational.

Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal (ANI)

12:32 PM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | TMC's Kalyan Banerjee, Treasury Benches Spar Over Stoppage of MNREGA Funds for West Bengal

Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee was on Tuesday engaged in a war of words with treasury bench members in Lok Sabha over the stoppage of MNREGA funds for West Bengal.

During the Question Hour, Banerjee said the benefits of the MNREGA scheme are not being passed on to West Bengal.

"The constant stand by the Ministry is 25 lakh cases of fraud have been detected. We are saying you take immediate steps, investigate, initiate criminal proceedings and arrest but you cannot stop funds for 10 crore people because of 25 lakh cases. If there is corruption, why are you not acting?" he said.

Banerjee also attacked Union Minister Giriraj Singh, saying, "You are a central minister, you are behaving like this...who made you minister?"

The remarks drew the ire of treasury bench members, who objected to his comments.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to the language used by Banerjee.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the members to address the chair rather than react to comments made by MPs amongst themselves.

"Choose your words wisely; if someone is saying anything unofficially, do not respond to it," Birla said.

Replying to the debate on the Union Budget 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier said that 25 lakh fake job cards in MNREGA, funds meant for people at the grassroots, have been "looted" by TMC cadres.

12:04 PM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Rajya Sabha Resumes Proceedings

The proceedings of Rajya Sabha resumed at 12 pm after it was adjourned over opposition uproar.

11:45 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Kerala MPs Protest In Parliament In Support Of ASHA Workers

MPs from Kerala on Tuesday held a protest in Parliament in support of ASHA workers, demanding their honorarium to be raised to Rs 21,000 and stating that they should receive Rs 5 lakh as retirement benefits.

Speaking to ANI, Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "Asha workers are working 24/7 in the health sector. They are the major contributors to the health sectors in Kerala. They are getting Rs 233 per day, that too they are not it getting regularly. They are not getting retirement benefits. For the last 30 days, they have been agitating in front of the Kerala Secretariat, the issue we raised in the Parliament. That's why we are holding this protest."

Revolutionary Socialist Party MP N. K. Premachandran said, " ASHA workers in Kerala have been on indefinite strike for the last 32 days. Their genuine, legitimate demand is to get better honorarium and living conditions, retirement benefits and they also want their performance incentives to be increased. Unfortunately, neither the central government nor the state government is ready to have a discussion with them...we demand the Government of India and the State government need to intervene in this matter..."
The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers were also protesting in Kerala against the Left Democratic Alliance (LDF) government, demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 21,000 per and a retirement benefit of Rs 5 lakh.

On International Women's Day, they organized a massive demonstration in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, joined by women from across Kerala and various women's organizations, further intensifying the agitation.

In an attempt to pacify the workers, the Kerala Health Department has decided to release two months' pending dues and relax certain eligibility criteria for honorarium payments.
However, ASHA workers have refused to back down, insisting on a substantial salary hike.

The National Health Mission (NHM) has directed ASHA workers on strike to resume work immediately, but with their core demands still unmet, the workers continue to protest.
Earlier, on March 4, Kerala Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress leader VD Satheesan accused the LDF government of failing to fulfill its Rs 21,000 honorarium promise.
He criticized the government's "negative attitude" and alleged attempts to suppress protesting women. Expressing Congress's support, he highlighted the heavy workload of ASHA workers and their meagre Rs 7,000 state honorarium.

Protest In Parliament In Support Of ASHA Workers (PTI)

11:34 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | DMK MPs Stage Protest in Parliament Over NEP, Three-Language Formula

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi and other DMK MPs held a protest in the Parliament on Tuesday over National Education Policy (NEP), the three-language issue and against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over his remark in the Parliament on the three-language issue. The DMK is opposing the National Education Policy (NEP), especially the three-language formula, which it believes is an attempt to impose Hindi on Tamil Nadu. DMK MP Kanimozhi accused the Centre of ruining the future of the children on Tamil Nadu.

"The Union Govt is withholding the money that has to be given to Tamil Nadu, saying that we have to sign the three-language policy and the NEP. They are ruining the future of the children of Tamil Nadu. They have no right to withhold the funds which are meant to the children of Tamil Nadu. Yesterday, he (Dharmendra Pradhan) responded in a very abusive way, saying that we are dishonest and that the people of Tamil Nadu are uncivilised. This is not the language we expect him to be speaking. This is totally undemocratic. We expect an apology"

Congress MP K Suresh slammed the central government over the National Education Policy (NEP), accusing it of pushing the policy without consulting state governments and academicians. He alleged that the government's real intention is to "saffronise the entire education system." Speaking to ANI, K Suresh said, "Education policy change is a very serious issue. Without consulting state governments and academicians, they (central govt) brought in a new education policy. They want to saffronise the entire education system. Tamil Nadu has always been against the three-language policy, but without their consent, the union govt took the decision. Our party members from Tamil Nadu also support them DMK." On Monday, a war of words broke out between Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the DMK party after Pradhan termed the Tamil Nadu government as "dishonest" and the people of the state as "uncivilised."

DMK MPs Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi with MDMK chief Vaiko and other MPs stage a protest (PTI)

11:25 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Rajya Sabha Adjourns Proceedings Tills 12 PM

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for about 40 minutes in the pre-noon session on Tuesday as opposition MPs trooped into the Well of the House over southern states getting a raw deal in the redrawing of constituencies on the basis of population.

Opposition MPs gave notices under rule 267 seeking that listed business of the day be set aside to take up a discussion on the concerns of southern states over the ensuing delimitation exercise. They also gave notices over alleged lapses on part of the Election Commission in issuing multiple duplicate voter ID cards.

The notices were rejected by the chair as not adhering to rules. However, DMK's R Girirajan managed to raise the issue of delimitation through a zero hour mention.

Thereafter, the MPs were up on their feet shouting slogans and trooped into the Well of the House.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the matter has already been raised and asked members to return to their seats.

But the protest continued. Shortly thereafter Harivansh adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon. Some of the MPs, particularly those from Tamil Nadu, were wearing black shirts as a mark of protest.

Rajya Sabha Adjourns Proceedings Tills 12 PM (X/sansad_tv)

11:04 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Proceeding Begin

Proceedings of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha begins at 11 am

10:49 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | 'The People Only Have Their Votes,' Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader On Voter List Manipulation

On the issue of voter manipulation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "It is important to hold discussions on this because the people only have their votes, and if even that is taken away from them, then it is harmful for the Democracy of the country. We saw this in Maharashtra, where 40 lakh voters were added in just five months. Similar things happened in Odisha, Delhi and now in West Bengal. People who live in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal have the same EPIC ID, which shouldn't happen... So even we want discussion on this."

10:31 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | BJP MP Nishikant Dubey To Present Reports On Communications And IT In LS Today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Chairman Nishikant Dubey and BJP MP Anil Baluni will on Tuesday table the sixth Report on action taken by the government on the observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-sixth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Regulation of Cable Television in India' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Additionally, they will present the seventh Report on action taken by the Government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Fifty-fourth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Digital Payment and Online Security Measures for Data Protection' relating to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
They will also lay the Statements showing further action taken by the Government on the following reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) in Lok Sabha.

They will also present the fifty-third report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-seventh Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Review of functioning of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC)' relating to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
They will also present the fifty-fifth report on action taken by the government on the Observations/Recommendations of the Committee contained in their Forty-eighth Report (Seventeenth Lok Sabha) on 'Citizens Data Security and Privacy' of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

10:26 AM, 11 Mar 2025 (IST)

Parliament Live | Immigration And Foreigners Bill 2025 To Be Introduced In Lok Sabha

The Immigration and Foreigners Bill 2025 is likely to be introduced in Lok Sabha today. The bill aims to modernize and consolidate India's immigration laws. Union Home Minister Amit Shah to move for leave to introduce a Bill to confer upon the Central Government certain powers to provide for the requirement of passports or other travel documents in respect of persons entering into and exiting from India and for regulating matters related to foreigners, including the requirement of visa and registration and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

LIVE FEED

parliament live updates
parliament live updates
parliament live updates
Rajya Sabha Adjourns Proceedings Tills 12 PM
