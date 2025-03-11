Parliament Live | Immigration Bill Likely To Be Introduced Today; Oppn To Raise Voter List Manipulation, Oppose NEP

Parliament Live | Tribhuvan Sahkari University to Upgrade Skills of Those Working in Co-Operative Sector: Pal

The proposed Tribhuvan Sahkari University will not only train new people but will also upgrade the skills of those working in the cooperative sector, Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding during Question Hour, Pal said the university will also address the long-pending issue of the capacity building of employees in the co-operative sector in a focused manner.

"The university will not only train people but also upgrade skills of those working in the sector," he said.

Seeking to create qualified manpower for cooperative societies, the government had, in February, introduced the Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill in the Lok Sabha.

According to the bill, the present education and training infrastructure in the co-operative sector is "fragmented and grossly inadequate” to meet the present and future demand for qualified manpower and capacity building of existing employees in co-operative societies.

The bill said it is essential that a comprehensive, integrated and standardised structure is created for education, training and research by establishing a national university to ensure a stable, adequate and quality supply of professionally qualified manpower for different categories of jobs in co-operatives such as managerial, supervisory, administrative, technical and operational.