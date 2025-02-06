“It’s sad and unfortunate. I don’t know why the diplomatic relationship between the US and India is not helping to avoid such unfortunate scenes,” says Congress MP KC Venugopal on Indian immigrants deported from the US.
Parliament Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 Noon After Ruckus Over 'Inhumane' Deportation Of Indians From US
Published : Feb 6, 2025, 10:28 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 6, 2025, 11:24 AM IST
Parliament Budget Session Live: On Day 5 of the ongoing Budget session today, proceedings in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha resumed at 11 am but were adjourned till noon shortly after as opposition MPs raised slogans and protested against the 'inhumane' deportation of Indian migrants from the US.
The houses were set to begin the general discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 as per the business schedule. However, as soon as the proceedings resumed on Day 5, MPs in both houses raised slogans, seeking discussion on the deportation of Indians.
Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore and other MPs had moved adjournment motions in Lok Sabha to discuss the "inhumane deportation of Indian Nationals by the United States...and take all necessary steps to prevent the humiliation and mistreatment of Indian nationals abroad."
The Motion read, "This House must urgently address the issue to prevent further dehumanisation of our people and to uphold the dignity of every Indian, both at home and abroad." Similarly, suspension of business notices were given in Rajya Sabha by AAP and Congress MPs who too demanded a discussion on the matter.
Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, also submitted an adjournment motion seeking discussion on the deportation of over 100 Indian nationals, which he described as “carried out under conditions that are deeply distressing and humiliating.”
A US military aircraft carrying 104 illegal immigrants from various states landed in Amritsar on Wednesday, the first such batch of Indians deported by the Donald Trump government as part of a crackdown against illegal immigrants. Of them, 33 each were from Haryana and Gujarat, 30 from Punjab, three each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and two from Chandigarh, sources told ETV Bharat. Nineteen women and 13 minors, including a four-year-old boy and two girls, aged five and seven, were among the deportees.
As for the Parliament session, both houses are scheduled to begin the general discussion on Union Budget 2025-26 today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also set to reply to the discussion on President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Rajya Sabha.
The Union budget was presented on February 1. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13, and the second part will begin on March 10. The session will conclude on April 4. The session’s legislative agenda has 16 Bills, including the Waqf (Amendment) Bill as well as three other new draft laws.
LIVE FEED
'Sad And Unfortunate': Congress MP KC Venugopal on Indian Immigrants Deported From US
Parliament Budget Session Live: Both Houses Adjourned Minutes After Day 5 Proceedings Begin
Parliament Budget Session Live: Opposition MPs in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha protested as soon as the houses began proceedings on Thursday. The MPs sought discussion on the deportation of Indian Nationals by the United States. As the ruckus continued, the Rajya Sabha chairman adjourned the house till 12 noon with Lok Sabha speaker following suit shortly.
Parliament Budget Session Live: AAP, Congress MPs Give Suspension of Business Notices in Rajya Sabha Over Deportation Of Indians From US
Parliament Budget Session Live: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury give Suspension of Business Notices in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.
"The entire exercise of reportedly deporting 20,407 Indian immigrants could have coordinated better with the Indian authorities and in a humane manner. I request that the Government of India use diplomatic channels to ensure that," reads the Motion given by Chowdhury.
Parliament Live Updates: List Of Papers To Be Laid On Table in Lok Sabha Today
Parliament Budget Session Live: Following Ministers to lay papers on the table
- Manohar Lal for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
- Shripad Yasso Naik for Ministry of Power.
- Shobha Karandlaje for Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
- Ajay Tamta for Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.
- Ravneet Singh for Ministry of Food Processing Industries.
- Tokhan Sahu for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
- Murlidhar Mohol for Ministry of Civil Aviation.
