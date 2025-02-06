Parliament Live Updates: Both Houses Adjourned Till 12 Noon After Ruckus Over 'Inhumane' Deportation Of Indians From US

Parliament Budget Session Live: AAP, Congress MPs Give Suspension of Business Notices in Rajya Sabha Over Deportation Of Indians From US

Parliament Budget Session Live: AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury give Suspension of Business Notices in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the deportation of Indian nationals who were allegedly illegally living in the US.

"The entire exercise of reportedly deporting 20,407 Indian immigrants could have coordinated better with the Indian authorities and in a humane manner. I request that the Government of India use diplomatic channels to ensure that," reads the Motion given by Chowdhury.