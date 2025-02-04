Congress Leader Manickam Tagore has moved an adjournment motion In Lok Sabha over the new UGC regulations on the appointment of Vice Chancellors and hiring of contract teachers.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE Updates | Don't Run, Be Prepared To Face PM Modi At 5 PM Today: Rijiju To Rahul
Published : Feb 4, 2025, 9:28 AM IST|
Updated : Feb 4, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
Day 4 of the ongoing Budget Session in Parliament today (Feb 4, 2025), which began at 11 am today, is expected to be as fiery as Day 3, if not more, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the motion of thanks on President's address. Sources in BJP told ETV Bharat that he will address the Budget session in Lok Sabha at around 5 pm today. During his address, PM Modi is expected to respond to Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha who made major allegations during his reply to the President's address on Monday.
Calling President Droupadi Murmu's Jan 31 address "same laundry list" of things the government has done, Rahul targeted the Narendra Modi-led central government, claiming that Make in India had failed, China had occupied Indian territory, and that no government -- UPA or NDA -- had been able to tackle unemployment. Not taking EAM S Jaishankar's name, Gandhi made pointed remarks that the Foreign Minister was sent to the US multiple times to ask them to invite PM Modi to Donald Trump's inauguration as President.
He also alleged that as many as 70 lakh new voters were added in Maharashtra between the Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections, most of them in constituencies BJP swept. Rahul's remarks have triggered a political storm with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying the Leader of Opposition praised Beijing in Parliament more than the neighbouring country's spokespersons. Rijiju demanded an apology from him for the Indian territory grabbed by China in 1959 and 1962.
Congress Leader Manickam Tagore Moves Adjournment Motion In Lok Sabha Over New UGC Regulations
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE Updates | Proceedings Begin In Both Houses
The Day 4 proceedings of Budget Session 2025 in both houses of the Parliament have begun at exactly 11 am today. In Lok Sabha, the session begins with the question hour. In Rajya Sabha, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar is wishing concerned MPs on their birthdays.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE: Be Prepared To Face PM Modi At 5 PM today: Rijiju To Rahul
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju Tuesday asked Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to be prepared to face Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is set to speak in Parliament today in reply to the motion of thanks on President's address.
"Be prepared to face at 5 PM today! Kripiya bhaagen nahin. Aaj shaam 5 baje, Pradhaan Mantri Narendra Modi ji ke javaab par pichlee baar kee tarah vitaran na karen," (Please do not run away. Today at 5 PM, do not behave like last time in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji) Rijiu said in a post on X.
While replying to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Parliament, Rahul cited Telangana's population study and said almost 90 per cent of the people are either Dalit, adivasi or backward or minority.
The LoP said he was convinced that the story was the same across the nation. "The OBC population of the country is not 1 less than 50%...If we look at the largest corporates in this country, none of them are owned by OBCs, Dalits or Tribals," the Congress leader said in the Lok Sabha.
Rijiju slammed Rahul and said he has only been talking about SC, ST, OBC in the last 2-3 years. "Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is the biggest OBC face in the country. Can he not see that? PM of the country is an OBC. He is the most popular leader in the world. Can he not see that? Is Rahul Gandhi blind?"
The union minister said that he himself is a Scheduled Tribe (ST) and is working as India's parliamentary affairs minister. "MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal is working as the Law Minister, he is an SC. Can't he see that?" Rijiju asked while speaking to news agency ANI.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE: Govt Likely To Bring Privilege Motion Against Rahul
Sources told ETV Bharat that the NDA government will bring a privilege motion against LoP Rahul Gandhi for the "blatant lies" during his Monday address in Lok Sabha. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday vehemently denied Rahul Gandhi's claims, especially those on China. He demanded that the chair take appropriate action against certain remarks made by the Congress leader if he fails to authenticate the same.
What is a Privilege Motion?
If any member of the Parliament believes that the parliamentary privileges that MPs enjoy have been breached, they can raise a privilege motion. Once raised, the Speaker can refer it to the "Privileges Committee."
Parliament Budget Session: Cong MP From Kanyakumari Moves Adjournment Motion On Railway Infras and Funda Allocation For Tamil Nadu
Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion for Tuesday on Railway Infrastructure and Allocation of Funds for Tamil Nadu. He has urged the Government to address concerns regarding the allocation of ₹6,626 crore for railway projects in Tamil Nadu, highlighting gaps in execution, transparency, and the actual impact on infrastructure development.
Here are the key demands he had made in his adjournment motion:
Execution
While the allocation of ₹6,626 crore is significant, the execution of railway infrastructure projects has been alarmingly slow. There have been consistent delays, and several projects have either not commenced or are moving at a pace that does not match the rising demands. The Government’s inaction has had a direct negative impact on the railway infrastructure, which serves millions of daily commuters.
Blockages and Delays
The Union Government has continuously blocked or delayed crucial railway projects in Tamil Nadu. This has hindered the state’s growth and stalled the development of vital infrastructure that could relieve the pressure on the existing system. These political and bureaucratic blockages must be addressed immediately to ensure that the allocated funds are put to proper use and result in visible improvements.
Infrastructure Issues
New Express Trains: Tamil Nadu urgently requires new express trains to meet the rising travel demands. It was anticipated that at least 10 new express trains would be introduced each year, but the pace of implementation has been far too slow. The overcrowded trains and the growing commuter demands require the Government to act swiftly and introduce the necessary services.
Unreserved Coaches: The shortage of unreserved coaches continues to cause inconvenience to the public, especially for those who cannot afford reserved seats. With the state’s population rising, the capacity for unreserved coaches must be increased to ensure better accessibility for all.
Senior Citizens' Concession: The removal of the Senior Citizens’ Travel Fare Concession has caused distress among the elderly population, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where many senior citizens rely on this scheme for affordable travel. We urge the Government to reinstate the concession to alleviate the financial burden on this vulnerable section of society.
MEMU Rail Service: The long-awaited MEMU rail service connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kumari Nellai districts has not yet seen adequate progress. This is a crucial project for regional connectivity and must be expedited.
Chennai-Kanyakumari Route: Speed restrictions on the Chennai-Kanyakumari route continue to hinder travel efficiency. With a length of 160 km, this route is vital for commuters and tourism, and we call on the Government to grant the necessary permissions to allow higher train speeds, reducing delays and improving the travel experience.
Safety Concerns and Redevelopment Delays: The installation of the Kavach safety system is a positive step, but progress has been slow, with only 600 km of the sanctioned 1,460 km completed. Additionally, the redevelopment of key stations like Egmore, Madurai, and Kanyakumari, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, has seen minimal progress. The ₹2,498 crore allocated for the redevelopment of 77 stations must be used effectively to ensure that these stations are modernized and meet the growing demands.
Pamban Bridge Project: Despite the Pamban Bridge being constructed at a cost of ₹535 crore, there has been no clear timeline for its inauguration. This project, which is crucial for improving connectivity, has been delayed, and we urge the Government to provide a definitive timeline for its completion.
While the Government has allocated ₹6,626 crore for Tamil Nadu’s railway development, the execution has been slow, and transparency regarding the use of these funds has been lacking. We urge the Government to address the gaps in execution, expedite the completion of key projects, and ensure that Tamil Nadu’s railway infrastructure meets the needs of its growing population. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve timely, efficient, and transparent development in the railway sector, and it is the Government’s responsibility to deliver on these promises.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE: Standing Committee Reports To Be Tabled Today
On Day 4 of the Budget session set to begin at 11 am, the following reports of the standing committee on education, health, women, children, and youth and sports are to be tabled today.
- Action taken by the Government on the Recommendations/ Observations contained in the 354th report on Review of Rashtriya Yuva Sashaktikaran Karyakram (RYSK) pertaining to the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
- Action taken by the Government on the Recommendations contained in the 341st report on Review of Education Standards, Accreditation Process, Research, Examination Reforms and Academic Environment in Deemed/Private Universities/other Higher Education Institutions.
- Action taken by the Government on the Recommendations/Observations contained in the 148th Report on Mental Health Care and its management in contemporary times.
- Action taken report on Implementation of Ayushman Bharat.
- On the functioning of the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).
- On implementation of Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.
- On review of the National Ayush Mission pertaining to the Ministry of Ayush.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 LIVE: Owaisi's Late Evening Remarks On Waqf Bill Create Buzz: 'I Am Warning This Govt'
Late Monday evening, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi made a fiery speech on Waqf Amendment Bill, warning the government that if they clear it in its present form, it will lead to social instability as the Bill has been rejected by the Muslim community.
Speaking in Lok Sabha at 9.38 pm, Owaisi, while participating in the debate on the President's Address, said the implementation of the Bill would take this country back to the 1980s and early 1990s.
"I am cautioning and warning this government - if you bring and make a Waqf law in the present form, it will be violation of Article 25, 26 and 14, it will lead to social instability in this country. It has been rejected by the entire Muslim community. No Waqf property will be left, nothing will be left," Owaisi said.
"You want to make India 'Viksit Bharat', we want 'Viksit Bharat'. You want to take this country back to the '80s and early '90s, it will be your responsibility. Because, as a proud Indian Muslim, I will not lose an inch of my Masjid... I will not lose an inch of my Dargah. I will not allow that," he said.
"We will no more come and give a diplomatic talk over here. This is the House where I have to stand and speak honestly, that my community - we are proud Indians. It is my property, not given by anyone. You cannot snatch it away from me. Waqf is a form of worship for me," Owaisi said.
Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE Updates: Papers To Be Laid On The Table Today
On Day 4 of the Budget session set to begin at 11 am today, the following ministers are to lay papers on the table:
- Jitin Prasad for Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
- Krishan Pal for Ministry of Cooperation.
- Ram Nath Thakur for Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.
- Nityanand Rai for Ministry of Home Affairs.
- Bhupathi Raju Srinivasa Varma for Ministry of Heavy Industries.
