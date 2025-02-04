Parliament Budget Session 2025 Day 4 LIVE Updates | Don't Run, Be Prepared To Face PM Modi At 5 PM Today: Rijiju To Rahul

Parliament Budget Session: Cong MP From Kanyakumari Moves Adjournment Motion On Railway Infras and Funda Allocation For Tamil Nadu

Congress MP from Kanyakumari Vijayakumar Alias Vijay Vasanth has moved an adjournment motion for Tuesday on Railway Infrastructure and Allocation of Funds for Tamil Nadu. He has urged the Government to address concerns regarding the allocation of ₹6,626 crore for railway projects in Tamil Nadu, highlighting gaps in execution, transparency, and the actual impact on infrastructure development.

Here are the key demands he had made in his adjournment motion:

Execution

While the allocation of ₹6,626 crore is significant, the execution of railway infrastructure projects has been alarmingly slow. There have been consistent delays, and several projects have either not commenced or are moving at a pace that does not match the rising demands. The Government’s inaction has had a direct negative impact on the railway infrastructure, which serves millions of daily commuters.

Blockages and Delays

The Union Government has continuously blocked or delayed crucial railway projects in Tamil Nadu. This has hindered the state’s growth and stalled the development of vital infrastructure that could relieve the pressure on the existing system. These political and bureaucratic blockages must be addressed immediately to ensure that the allocated funds are put to proper use and result in visible improvements.

Infrastructure Issues

New Express Trains: Tamil Nadu urgently requires new express trains to meet the rising travel demands. It was anticipated that at least 10 new express trains would be introduced each year, but the pace of implementation has been far too slow. The overcrowded trains and the growing commuter demands require the Government to act swiftly and introduce the necessary services.

Unreserved Coaches: The shortage of unreserved coaches continues to cause inconvenience to the public, especially for those who cannot afford reserved seats. With the state’s population rising, the capacity for unreserved coaches must be increased to ensure better accessibility for all.

Senior Citizens' Concession: The removal of the Senior Citizens’ Travel Fare Concession has caused distress among the elderly population, particularly in Tamil Nadu, where many senior citizens rely on this scheme for affordable travel. We urge the Government to reinstate the concession to alleviate the financial burden on this vulnerable section of society.

MEMU Rail Service: The long-awaited MEMU rail service connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kumari Nellai districts has not yet seen adequate progress. This is a crucial project for regional connectivity and must be expedited.

Chennai-Kanyakumari Route: Speed restrictions on the Chennai-Kanyakumari route continue to hinder travel efficiency. With a length of 160 km, this route is vital for commuters and tourism, and we call on the Government to grant the necessary permissions to allow higher train speeds, reducing delays and improving the travel experience.

Safety Concerns and Redevelopment Delays: The installation of the Kavach safety system is a positive step, but progress has been slow, with only 600 km of the sanctioned 1,460 km completed. Additionally, the redevelopment of key stations like Egmore, Madurai, and Kanyakumari, as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, has seen minimal progress. The ₹2,498 crore allocated for the redevelopment of 77 stations must be used effectively to ensure that these stations are modernized and meet the growing demands.

Pamban Bridge Project: Despite the Pamban Bridge being constructed at a cost of ₹535 crore, there has been no clear timeline for its inauguration. This project, which is crucial for improving connectivity, has been delayed, and we urge the Government to provide a definitive timeline for its completion.

While the Government has allocated ₹6,626 crore for Tamil Nadu’s railway development, the execution has been slow, and transparency regarding the use of these funds has been lacking. We urge the Government to address the gaps in execution, expedite the completion of key projects, and ensure that Tamil Nadu’s railway infrastructure meets the needs of its growing population. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve timely, efficient, and transparent development in the railway sector, and it is the Government’s responsibility to deliver on these promises.