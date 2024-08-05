The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 11 AM on August 6.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Nehru, Indira Did Not Even Use The Word 'Farmer' In Their August 15 Speeches: Shivraj In RS
As both houses of the Parliament have reconvened, the government is likely to introduce a Bill to amend the Wakf Act of 1995 today. The bill approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday is likely to propose around 40 amendments to the Waqf Act. The bill proposes to repeal a few clauses of the Act primarily aimed at reducing the "arbitrary powers" currently held by Waqf Boards.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has labelled the proposed changes as “unacceptable.” Meanwhile, Key parliamentary panels, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), are beginning to take shape, primarily through consensus rather than the elections seen in the previous Lok Sabha. As many as 19 nominations were received for the election to the PAC from the Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament elects 15 members to the PAC, while seven members are from the Rajya Sabha. Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tejasvi Surya, TMC leader Saugata Ray and SP leader Dharmendra Yadav are members of the PAC.
A bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the Goa assembly. Amid demands from the community, the 'Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 has been listed in the government business for the remaining part of the Parliament session. The law ministry bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.
The ongoing Parliament session is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till August 6 Till 11 AM
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Demand Structural Audit Of Railway Stations, Airports
AAP Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha demanded that a structural audit should be conducted of railway stations and airports in the country. "We saw bridges collapse in Bihar. We have seen several traumatic incidents in the country. All the structures should be audited and on the basis of the audit, the necessary repair should be done," said Chadha.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Nehru, Indira Did Not Even Use The Word Farmer In Their August 15 Speeches: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Responding to the Agriculture budget in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress and said farmers were "not a priority" for Congress. "Farmers are not a priority for Congress. I read the August 15 speeches of all Prime Ministers and I was surprised. I read all the speeches of Jawaharlal Nehru. I respect him but I must say he did not even use the word farmer in his speeches from 1950 to 1961. Indira Gandhi. I respect her. I don't want to disrespect anyone. In 1966, she uttered the word farmer twice, once in 1967, thrice in 1968, once in 1979, once in 1970, did not say the word in 1971 and 72, thrice in 1973. She used the word casually, and did not announce any policy," the minister said.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Lok Sabha Passes Demands for Grants for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25
Lok Sabha has passed demands for grants for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25. The Lok Sabha now takes up discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2024-25. The discussion begins with TMC MP Sayani Ghosh addressing the house.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Number Of Medical Colleges Increased From 387 to 731: J P Nadda
In reply to the discussion on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda stated that the NDA government has strengthened health infrastructure. “There were 387 medical colleges in the country. The number now stands at 731. Undergraduate seats [in medical colleges] have increased from 51,348 to 1.12 lakh seats — an increase of 118%. As for PG seats, the increase is 133%,” he informed the House.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Discussion On Demands Of Grants For Health Ministry Resumes in LS
Union Health Minister J P Nadda is addressing Lok Sabha as the house resumes discussion on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Law Minister Introduces Readjustment Of Representation Of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha
Union Law & Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly. As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the state's assembly. The Rajya Sabha has also listed the Bill among the list of government business for the remaining part of the session. The Bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa. Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa assembly. The EC will take into consideration the revised population figures of STs and readjust the legislative assembly constituency once the Bill becomes a law. The proposal to bring the Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in March this year, days before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 16. As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in Goa be reserved for it. It is estimated that Goa has an ST population of 1.5 lakh.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Heated Exchange In Lok Sabha As FM Reponds to Question on Sahara Group & PACL Limited
Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Opposition benches when the Minister was responding to a question on the refund of money deposited in Sahara Group & PACL Limited. The Minister assured the House that the Centre is working on the refunds under the supervision of the Supreme Court. “The Centre can’t decide on matters that are in the court. MPs should not mislead outside that it is the government that is not releasing money,” Sitharaman said.
As both houses of the Parliament have reconvened, the government is likely to introduce a Bill to amend the Wakf Act of 1995 today. The bill approved by the Union Cabinet on Friday is likely to propose around 40 amendments to the Waqf Act. The bill proposes to repeal a few clauses of the Act primarily aimed at reducing the "arbitrary powers" currently held by Waqf Boards.
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board has labelled the proposed changes as “unacceptable.” Meanwhile, Key parliamentary panels, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), are beginning to take shape, primarily through consensus rather than the elections seen in the previous Lok Sabha. As many as 19 nominations were received for the election to the PAC from the Lok Sabha. The Lower House of Parliament elects 15 members to the PAC, while seven members are from the Rajya Sabha. Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal, DMK leader T R Baalu, BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Tejasvi Surya, TMC leader Saugata Ray and SP leader Dharmendra Yadav are members of the PAC.
A bill to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes in the Goa Legislative Assembly was introduced in the Lok Sabha today. As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the Goa assembly. Amid demands from the community, the 'Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 has been listed in the government business for the remaining part of the Parliament session. The law ministry bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa.
The ongoing Parliament session is scheduled to conclude on August 12.
LIVE FEED
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till August 6 Till 11 AM
The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 11 AM on August 6.
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Demand Structural Audit Of Railway Stations, Airports
AAP Rajya Sabha member from Punjab Raghav Chadha demanded that a structural audit should be conducted of railway stations and airports in the country. "We saw bridges collapse in Bihar. We have seen several traumatic incidents in the country. All the structures should be audited and on the basis of the audit, the necessary repair should be done," said Chadha.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Nehru, Indira Did Not Even Use The Word Farmer In Their August 15 Speeches: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Responding to the Agriculture budget in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan targeted Congress and said farmers were "not a priority" for Congress. "Farmers are not a priority for Congress. I read the August 15 speeches of all Prime Ministers and I was surprised. I read all the speeches of Jawaharlal Nehru. I respect him but I must say he did not even use the word farmer in his speeches from 1950 to 1961. Indira Gandhi. I respect her. I don't want to disrespect anyone. In 1966, she uttered the word farmer twice, once in 1967, thrice in 1968, once in 1979, once in 1970, did not say the word in 1971 and 72, thrice in 1973. She used the word casually, and did not announce any policy," the minister said.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Lok Sabha Passes Demands for Grants for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25
Lok Sabha has passed demands for grants for Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25. The Lok Sabha now takes up discussion on Demands for Grants under the control of Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2024-25. The discussion begins with TMC MP Sayani Ghosh addressing the house.
Parliament Session Live Updates | Number Of Medical Colleges Increased From 387 to 731: J P Nadda
In reply to the discussion on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda stated that the NDA government has strengthened health infrastructure. “There were 387 medical colleges in the country. The number now stands at 731. Undergraduate seats [in medical colleges] have increased from 51,348 to 1.12 lakh seats — an increase of 118%. As for PG seats, the increase is 133%,” he informed the House.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Discussion On Demands Of Grants For Health Ministry Resumes in LS
Union Health Minister J P Nadda is addressing Lok Sabha as the house resumes discussion on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Law Minister Introduces Readjustment Of Representation Of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha
Union Law & Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly. As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the state's assembly. The Rajya Sabha has also listed the Bill among the list of government business for the remaining part of the session. The Bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa. Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa assembly. The EC will take into consideration the revised population figures of STs and readjust the legislative assembly constituency once the Bill becomes a law. The proposal to bring the Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in March this year, days before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 16. As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in Goa be reserved for it. It is estimated that Goa has an ST population of 1.5 lakh.
Parliament Session Live Updates: Heated Exchange In Lok Sabha As FM Reponds to Question on Sahara Group & PACL Limited
Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Opposition benches when the Minister was responding to a question on the refund of money deposited in Sahara Group & PACL Limited. The Minister assured the House that the Centre is working on the refunds under the supervision of the Supreme Court. “The Centre can’t decide on matters that are in the court. MPs should not mislead outside that it is the government that is not releasing money,” Sitharaman said.