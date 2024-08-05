Parliament Session Live Updates | Nehru, Indira Did Not Even Use The Word 'Farmer' In Their August 15 Speeches: Shivraj In RS

Parliament Session Live Updates: Law Minister Introduces Readjustment Of Representation Of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha

Union Law & Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduces The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes Bill, 2024 in Lok Sabha to provide reservation to Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the Goa Legislative Assembly. As of now, the ST community has no seats reserved in the state's assembly. The Rajya Sabha has also listed the Bill among the list of government business for the remaining part of the session. The Bill will empower the census commissioner to notify the population of STs in Goa. Based on it, the Election Commission (EC) will amend the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008, to make way for ST reservation in the 40-member Goa assembly. The EC will take into consideration the revised population figures of STs and readjust the legislative assembly constituency once the Bill becomes a law. The proposal to bring the Bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet in March this year, days before the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections was announced on March 16. As of now, no seat in the 40-member Goa assembly is reserved for the ST community while one seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes. The ST community has been demanding that four out of the 40 seats in Goa be reserved for it. It is estimated that Goa has an ST population of 1.5 lakh.