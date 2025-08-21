Parliament Adjourns Sine Die, 12 Bills Passed In Lok Sabha & 15 In Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Amid the ruckus created by opposition parties, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed as many as 26 bills during the month-long monsoon session of Parliament before it was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

As many as 12 bills were passed by the Lok Sabha and 15 by the Rajya Sabha during the month-long session, which has witnessed repeated disruptions, adjournments, and walkouts by opposition MPs.

Except for discussions on Operation Sindoor for 16 hours in both Houses, the session has seen little business ever since it began on July 21 due to repeated disruptions and adjournments.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressed concern as the Parliament witnessed productivity for only 37 hours in the monsoon session. He slammed the opposition for the planned ruckus and disruptive politics.

“There were 419 starred questions included in the session, whereas only 55 oral questions were replied due to continuous disruptions. At the beginning of the session, the business advisory committee collectively decided on a discussion for 120 hours, but due to the continuous disruptions, we had only 37 hours of productivity,” said Birla in his valedictory speech.

Birla lamented that in the entire session, efforts were made to disrupt the proceedings repeatedly. The Lok Sabha speaker said it was time for introspection for all, as not much discussion could take place during the month-long session.

The same scenario has been witnessed in the Rajya Sabha too. The opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. Interestingly, as many as five important bills related to India’s maritime sector have been passed by the Parliament in the Monsoon session.

“This monsoon session was historic as it passed as many as five important bills related to India’s maritime sector. These bills will pave the way to make our mission of a “Vikshit Bharat by 2047,” said Union Minister for Ports Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.

When asked about the ruckus created by the Opposition parties, Sonowal said that their (opposition) activities posed a serious challenge in the proceedings of the House.

“The opposition led by the Congress party should participate in the discussion and make the House proceedings smoother,” said Sonowal. He said that due to the adamant behaviour, the opposition missed participating in discussions on several important bills which were passed.

The 12-bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha include The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025, The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, and The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Income-tax Bill, 2025, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.

The bills passed or returned by the Rajya Sabha are The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, 2025, The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025, The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Manipur Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2025, The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025 and The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2025 Other bills passed by the Rajya Sabha are The National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Income-tax Bill, 2025, The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Indian Ports Bill, 2025, The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025 and The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

In the Rajya Sabha, only the Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, was passed without any disruption on the first day of the Monsoon session. The other bills were passed after some discussion amid ruckus and only after the Opposition parties staged a walkout.

Three bills having the provision of dismissing the Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Ministers have been referred to the joint committee of the Parliament after it was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday. The bills ensure the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges from office.

The bills, including The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025; the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 were moved in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Important bills passed in the Monsoon session include The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 which provided a ban on the operating, facilitating and advertising of online games played with money. It aims to check rising instances of addiction, money laundering and financial fraud.

A day after The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 was passed in the Lok Sabha, it was passed by the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. With the passage of the bill, several apps are likely to be impacted, including Dream11, My11Circle, Howzat, SG11 Fantasy, WinZO, and Games24x7, among others.

According to the bill, offering/facilitating online money gaming results in up to 3 years imprisonment and or Rs 1 crore fine. Up to 2 years imprisonment and/or Rs 50 lakh fine for advertising money games. Up to 3 years imprisonment and/or Rs 1 crore fine for financial transactions related to money games. At least 3-5 years imprisonment and fines up to Rs 2 crore for repeat offences.

The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025: The Rajya Sabha passed The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati, with the Union government providing a capital support of Rs 550 crore. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said this will be the 9th IIM to be established under the Narendra Modi-led government in the last 10 years.

The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025: The act provides a robust legal framework to realise India’s Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047. Besides promoting Ease of Doing Business, the bill modernises India’s maritime framework and fosters the development of a sustainable maritime sector. It focuses on making India a bankable Jurisdiction. It also focuses on ensuring safety in navigation, safety of life, protection of the marine environment, & emergency preparedness for marine incident response.

The Coastal Shipping Bill, 2025: Coastal shipping is a cost-efficient & sustainable mode of transport. The bill, aimed at making coastal trade easier, more competitive & better integrated with India’s overall transport vision. Under the act, no license is required for Indian vessels to participate in coasting trade. It enables imposing license conditions for foreign vessels participating in coasting trade. It also increases India's coastal fleet and can attract investments in the sector.

The Indian Ports Bill, 2025: The bill enables long-term evidence-based planning & integrated development of ports, while also incorporating India’s commitments under international conventions on pollution. It provides a comprehensive framework for strategic planning for port development through a consultative process between the Centre and States. The bill also facilitates data sharing for informed planning & transparency in port operations. It mandates maintenance of adequate reception facilities & port waste reception and handling plans. It mandates the constitution of State Maritime Boards & Dispute Resolution Committees in all States.

The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025: The Bills of Lading Bill, 2025, replaces a pre-independence law & simplifies the language of provisions for ease of understanding. It provides for the transfer of rights of suit and liabilities to the consignee named in a bill of lading or an endorsee to whom a bill of lading is transferred. In line with modern legislative drafting practices, the bill reflects India’s identity and strength as a major maritime nation. It also mitigates potential litigation between carriers, shippers, and lawful holders of bills of lading.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Act, 2025: The bill replaces a pre-independence law & simplifies the language of provisions for ease of understanding. It retains the most prevalent regime globally, viz., Hague Visby Rules in relation to liabilities, responsibilities, rights and immunities of carriers and shippers. It will facilitate the smooth implementation of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between India & UK, for goods exported through the sea route.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025: The bill seeks to amend the National Anti-Doping Act 2022. The Bill empowers the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports to obtain any information from the Disciplinary Panel and the Appeal Panel regarding their operations. The Bill specifies a list of conduct or circumstances as anti-doping rule violations.

The Income-Tax Bill, 2025: The bill seeks to replace the Income-Tax Act, 1961. It primarily aims to simplify the language and remove redundant provisions.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 21 and concluded on August 21. During this period, both the Houses were adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day Celebrations. It was again reassembled on August 18.

