Parliament Session Updates | Throw NTA Into Arabian Sea Or Bay of Bengal: Manoj Kumar Jha

Medical Education Had Become Hub Of Business: Health Minister JP Nadda

Union Health Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda said that medical education had become hub of business.

"There was too much corruption. This was the condition of medical education. This had become a business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an intiative and the Supreme Court gave its decision. Today, I am pleased to inform the House that there is an increase of 86.6 per cent in centres because of NEET," he added.

"Medical Education had become a privilage. People from far areas are coming to Medical Education because of NEET," he asserted. "We are bringing reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Nadda, who is also the BJP chief.