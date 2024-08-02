ETV Bharat / bharat

Parliament Session Updates | Throw NTA Into Arabian Sea Or Bay of Bengal: Manoj Kumar Jha

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 11:00 AM IST

Updated : Aug 2, 2024, 4:17 PM IST

New Parliament building (Sansad.in)

As the Parliament convenes for the ongoing Monsoon Session on Friday, the discussion regarding National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), unemployment, and regulation of airfares are set to be taken up in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today.

According to the agenda released, the Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prataprao Jadhav, Anupriya Patel, Kritivardhan Singh, and Shantanu Thakur will lay papers on the tables in Lok Sabha. Ministry of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal will make a statement regarding Government Business during the remaining part of the 2nd session of the 18th Lok Sabha.
Union Minister JP Nadda will move the motion for the election of one member to the Governing Council of North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institue of Health and Medical Sciences (Neigrihms), Shillong.

Meanwhile, Minister of State Sanjay Seth will move a motion for the election of two members to the central advisory committee for the National Cadet Corps. Later the discussion and voting will be held on demands for Grants under the control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 and the control of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for 2024-25.

In the private members business, Congress leader Shafi Parambil will move a resolution on the further discussion on Appropriate Measures to Regulate Airfare in the Country. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Shripang Appa Barne to move a resolution for further discussion on Appropriate measures on the regulation of Private Financial Companies.

BJP leader Smita Uday Wagh will move a resolution to discuss Immediate steps for the inclusion of the Lower Tapi Project under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. In the Rajya Sabha Union Ministers Jitin Prasada, Ram Nath Thakur, Prof. SP Singh Baghel, L Murugan, Bhagirath Choudhary, and Pabitra Margherita will lay apers on the table entered in separate lists.

A discussion is to be held on the working of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, the session will conclude on August 12.

LIVE FEED

4:12 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Medical Education Had Become Hub Of Business: Health Minister JP Nadda

Union Health Minister and Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha J P Nadda said that medical education had become hub of business.

"There was too much corruption. This was the condition of medical education. This had become a business. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an intiative and the Supreme Court gave its decision. Today, I am pleased to inform the House that there is an increase of 86.6 per cent in centres because of NEET," he added.

"Medical Education had become a privilage. People from far areas are coming to Medical Education because of NEET," he asserted. "We are bringing reforms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Nadda, who is also the BJP chief.

3:36 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

AAP MP Raghav Chadha Urges Centre To Conduct Probe in NEET Paper Leak Case; Jha Says 'Throw NTA Into Arabian Sea Or Bay of Bengal'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha said India's children who dream to serve the country are falling victims to the system. He urged the Narendra Modi-led government a probe in NEET Paper Leak Case.

RJD Rajya Sabha member from Bihar Prof Manoj Kumar Jha also spoke on the issue at length. "Throw the NTA into Arabian Sea or Bay of Bengal. The choice is yours," added Jha.

2:49 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

No Need To Scrap NEET, says BJP MP Dr Anil Bonde in Rajya Sabha

BJP Rajya Sabha member from Dr Anil Bonde said that the Supreme Court has held that there is no need to scrap NEET. "Education is in the concurrent list and this is not new as throughout India there could be differences in cultures," he added.

"Today because of NEET, India is united. It helps in exchange of youth and exchange of students. Can one guarantee that if states conduct NEET, there will not be any paper leaks," he added.

2:21 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | Rijiju, Opposition MPs Argue Over Discussion on NEET in Rajya Sabha

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and opposition members argue over discussion on NEET paper leak in Rajya Sabha. Rijiju says the issue is sub-judice, but members say the apex court has already pronounced its judgment. "When the members file their private members resolution, it is selected by the honourable chairman and must be discussed," says AAP MP Raghav Chadha. In NEET controversy, no judicial decision is pending, he says, adding that the house is not seeking to discuss the judicial decision.

1:59 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | Modi Govt Snatched Autonomy of SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura: Mian Altaf in Lok Sabha

J&K National Conference MP from Anantnag-Rajouri Seat, Mian Altaf says in Lok Sabha that the Modi government has taken away the autonomy of Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura area of Srinagar.

"While we welcome AIIMS in Jammu, the government has taken away the autonomy of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Soura. With Article 370 abrogation, ending the autonomy of J&K was part of BJP's agenda and not ending the autonomy of SKIMS. The institute faces a lot of issues in treatment and patient care and hospital management," the MP said.

He also highlights how two medical colleges in his parliamentary constituency are not fully functional. "In Anantnag medical college, there is no MRI facility...We need to consolidate and improve the healthcare facilities in these medical colleges. I request health minister Nadda ji to personally intervene," he says.

File photo of SKIMS Soura
File photo of SKIMS Soura (ETV Bharat)

1:37 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | Modi Govt Provided Interest Subsidy Of Over Rs 1.44 lakh Cr To Farmers Since 2014: Shivraj Singh Chouhan in RS

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Rajya Sabha: "Modi government will continue to support farmers as they are not just humans but 'anna data'. "Farmers are not just a vote bank for us. We consider them as our bhagwan. Taking care of them is akin to worship for us.

Our farmers have a Kisan credit card scheme through which we provide loans at just 4% percent interest rate. From mere Rs 6,000 crore interest subsidy in 2014, it has increased to Rs 22,600 crore in 2024-25. In the last 10 years, we have provided credit of Rs 25 lakh crore, unlike Rs 7 lakh crore they used to provide...This did not happen when Congress was in power... In the last 10 years, we have provided cumulative interest subsidies of more than Rs 1.44 lakh crore. They started singing praises when they provided small loan waivers. But we provide more than that in just interest subsidies. This is the BJP government."

1:28 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | DMK MP Somu Suggests PPP Model For Weather Forecasting

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi NVN Somu demands a public-private partnership model for accurate weather forecasting amid extremely harsh weather conditions, like unprecedented heavy rainfalls causing loss of lives and damage to property.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Upper House, the DMK party MP says India Metrological Department, National Disaster Management Authority, and Indian Space Research Organisation are responsible for better weather predictions and early warnings. She says the metrological department requires investments of several billion dollars. A public-private partnership model is more suitable for India to leverage the expertise of global private sector players in accurate weather forecasting well in advance, she says.

Somu asserts that private entities having proprietary sensors for weather data collection, run sophisticated models and utilise supercomputing resources to analyze vast amounts of global data. "There are numerous well-known companies which utilize artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analysis and proprietary models with their own sensor networks. I urge the government to establish a PPP model for weather forecasting, which is very essential for India's progress in the coming decades and must take place immediately," the DMK MP says.

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi NVN Somu
Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi NVN Somu (Sansad TV)

12:33 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | PM Modi Has Created 22 World-class Health Institutions: Nadda

In Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister JP Nadda speaks on AIIMS in the Lok Sabha: "...Our vision of All India Institute of Medical Sciences is that people from every corner of the country do not have to come to Delhi for their treatment. The way AIIMS is served in Delhi, AIIMS should serve them with the same brand name. PM Modi has tried to open over 17 AIIMS in every region of the country with the world's best tertiary healthcare system...In the 1960s-70s, our best doctor used to say that we do not have the facility in the country that we are going out and today PM Modi has created 22 world-class institutions..."

12:03 PM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | Health Minister Nadda Says He Falls Under 'Insufficiently Healthy' Group

Lok Sabha MP Rajesh Ranjan (Pappu Yadav) asks a question whether the government is taking any steps on a report about 60 percent of India's being "unfit". Replying to it, Health Minister JP Nadda says: "I want to tell the country that the report is not on 'fit on unfit'. The report says that 59.9 percent of India do not do sufficient physical activity. When we use 'fit or unfit', we sensationalise it. According to the report, those who carry out 75 minutes of rigorous activity per week fall into sufficient... Going by it, I think you and I come under insufficient physical activity."

Nadda was referring to a recent study published in The Lancet Global Health that revealed that almost half of Indian adults do not meet the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended levels of physical activity. The study projected that by 2030, 60 percent of adults in India may be physically unfit.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Sansad TV)

11:31 AM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates | AIIMS Madurai Construction Delayed Due To 'Technical Issues': Nadda in Lok Sabha

DMK MP A Raja asks a question in Lok Sabha about delay in construction of AIIMS in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, announced four years ago. "No allocation has been made, and no construction has started...we are highly disappointed," Raja said. Replying to the question, Health Minister JP Nadda says the delay is due to some "technical issues". "Because of some technical issues, there have been some delays, but the work has started, and the construction will take place soon," Nadda said.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda
Union Health Minister JP Nadda (Sansad TV)

11:20 AM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates: MoS Health Answers Questions on Ayushman Bharat

Anupriya Patel, MoS Health and Family Welfare replies to questions on Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme and how funds are provided to states for the scheme beneficiaries. "We have started green channel payment intended to speed up the claim settlement. Hospitals that have a clean record, we give them 50% of funds up front.

On Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant's question about private hospitals refusing to accept Ayushman Bharat cards, the MoS says, "As far as empanelment is concerned, we always strive to increase the number of hospitals. We are in contact with state health authorities and private hospital associations, we make private hospitals aware by conducting workshops...The packages of health benefits are revised. We have given flexibility to states to try customisation. We train and handhold hospitals. The major progress in the scheme has been that we have increased the number of empaneled hospitals from 8,000 to 29,281.

Anupriya Patel, MoS Health and Family Welfare
Anupriya Patel, MoS Health and Family Welfare (Sansad TV)

11:15 AM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates: Question Hour Underway in Lok Sabha, Papers Laid in RS

The Question Hour begins in Lok Sabha with BJP MP Raj Kumar Chahar's query whether the centre has taken note that drugs are exempted from ceiling prices under the Drug Price Control Order. Papers were also laid in Rajya Sabha where BJP's Jitin Prasad presented a copy of the following Notifications of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, under Section 55 of the Aadhaar (Targetted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016.

11:01 AM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Parliament Session Live Updates: Lok Sabha Speaker Congratulates Swapnil Kusale For Olympic Medal

As Lok Sabha resumed its session on Friday, Speaker Om Birla congratulated Indian shooter Swapnil Kusale for winning bronze medal in men's 50m rifle 3 positions event at Olympic Games. Congratulating Kusale, the Speaker said his win has enthused people. Members present in the House thumped their desks as the Speaker mentioned the win. Kusale began shooting in 2009, made his international debut in 2012, but it took him another 12 years to make his Olympic debut.

Swapnil Kusale
Swapnil Kusale (AP)

10:55 AM, 2 Aug 2024 (IST)

Manish Tewari Gives Adjournment Notice To Discuss Border Situation With China

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the “border situation and the huge trade deficit with China.” In his letter to the Secretary-General of Lok Sabha, Tewari highlighted “ongoing border clashes between India and China” since 2019. “I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely: That this House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to have a discussion on the border situation and the huge trade deficit with China,” Manish Tewari said in the adjournment motion notice.

“Since 2019, there have been ongoing border clashes between India and China, with reports of Chinese troops blocking access to patrolling points in Eastern Ladakh. Recent reports suggest that China has completed construction of a 400-metre bridge which gives Chinese forces the ability to speedily move troops between the North and South banks of the Pangong Lake,” he added. Tewari also urged the government to provide details on efforts to resolve the border dispute and “protect India’s integrity against Chinese aggressions. (ANI)

