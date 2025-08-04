ETV Bharat / bharat

Park In Lodhi-Era 'Gumti Of Shaikh Ali' Not To Be Used As Badminton, Basketball Courts: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered the park inside the Lodhi-era monument "Gumti of Shaikh Ali" premises not to be used for the construction of badminton or basketball courts.

The top court had previously directed the Delhi government to issue a fresh notification to declare the Lodhi-era monument "Gumti of Shaikh Ali" a protected monument under law. A bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah further directed the authorities against any commercial activity, including kiosks or shops in the area.

The top court was also assured that the park, comprising four quadrants, would be maintained and beautified for it to retain its natural beauty and might be used for the benefit of the general public.

"The only direction which needs to be given here is that it should not be used for any other purpose and no activity such as construction of badminton court, basketball court, etc., be made considering the limitations of the area itself," the bench's July 31 order said.

The apex court further directed the court commissioner to coordinate with the department concerned, including the Horticulture Department, for maintenance and beautification of the park. The matter was posted for August 28.