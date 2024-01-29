'Compete with yourself and not others', says PM Modi at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with students at the gathering of 'exam warriors' on 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The PM urged the students to compete with themselves and not with others. He even asked the students to make friends who are more intelligent and work harder.

Addressing the students, PM Modi said, "You all have come to that place where in the beginning all the great leaders of the world sat for two days and discussed the future of the world. Today you are in that place and you are discussing the future of India."

"This is the seventh episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha. This question has come every time and has come in different ways. This means that in seven years, seven different batches have gone through the same situations and every new batch is also facing the same problems," PM Modi added at PPC 2024.

"A lot of parents keep on giving examples of other children to their children. Parents should avoid doing these things... We have also seen that those parents who have not been very successful in their lives, have nothing to say or want to tell the world about their successes, and achievements, make the report card of their children as their visiting card. Whenever they meet someone, they will tell them the story of their children," PM Modi said while interacting with parents.

"Teachers play an important role in reducing the stress of children. Therefore there should always be a positive relationship between teachers and students. The job of a teacher is not just to do a job, but to enhance life, and to give strength to live, this is what brings change," PM Modi asserted while reaching out to the teachers.

"When the thought comes to the mind of any teacher how can they remove the stress of the student?... Your relationship with the student should continue to grow from the first day till the exam, then perhaps there will be no stress during the exam days... The day teachers go beyond the curriculum and establish a relationship with students, they will talk to you about their thoughts even about their small problems," Modi added.

While giving exam preparation tips to the students, PM Modi said, "At times children take pressure on themselves that they are not performing up to the mark. I suggest that you should set small goals during preparation and gradually improve your performance, this way you will be completely ready before the exams."

On choosing specific stream for further studies, Modi said, "Do not confuse with what are you choosing. One should check the pros and cons of the specific section, they are choosing. After taking everyone's suggestions, one can take their final decision."

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a unique initiative by PM Modi, wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations.

"Looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow at 11 am for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'!" PM Modi posted on X on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, Minister of State for Education, Subhas Sarkar, held a press conference regarding PM Modi's unique interactive programme, Pariksha Pe Charcha, wherein students, parents, and teachers across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss and overcome the stress emerging out of examinations to celebrate life as an Utsav.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels.

The fifth and sixth editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Almost 31.24 lakh students, 5.60 lakh teachers, and 1.95 lakh parents participated enthusiastically in 2023. The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, scheduled for today, recorded a massive 2.26 crore registration on the MyGov portal.