Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Over 2.79 Cr Will Join PM Modi’s Movement To Celebrate Exams

New Delhi: The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a new record with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad.
The online registration for PPC 2025 commenced on the MyGov.in portal on December 14, 2024 and will continue till January 14. The programme continues to gain immense popularity, addressing the mental well-being of students while promoting a positive approach to examinations. With such a huge participation, the programme has reaffirming its status as a true 'Jan Andolan'.
Organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, PPC aims at easing exam-related stress and developing a positive attitude towards education. Its interactive interactive format has struck a chord with millions.
To further spread the message of resilience and positivity, PPC 2025 will feature a series of school-level activities from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti). These activities are designed to encourage holistic development and inspire students to view examinations as an 'Utsav'.
Activities for 8th PPC:
- Indigenous games sessions
- Marathon runs
- Meme competitions
- Nukkad Natak performances
- Yoga and meditation sessions
- Poster-making competitions
- Inspirational film screenings
- Mental health workshops and counselling sessions
- Poetry, song, and other creative performances
These events aim to create a supportive and enjoyable environment for students while promoting mental well-being. The inclusion of activities like yoga, meditation, and mental health workshops underscores the initiative’s commitment to fostering resilience and confidence among young learners.
By engaging students, teachers and parents in meaningful conversations and activities, it reinforces the idea of celebrating exams as an opportunity for growth and learning.
The 7th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, received widespread appreciation for its engaging and student-centric approach.
Launched in February 2018, PPC has evolved as a key programme aimed to discuss exam-related issues, career choices and life lessons. During PPC, PM Modi interacts with students of classes 6 to 12, inspiring them to face exams with confidence and positivity. He also interacts with teachers and parents, helping them to support students in realising their goals.
