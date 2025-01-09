ETV Bharat / bharat

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025: Over 2.79 Cr Will Join PM Modi’s Movement To Celebrate Exams

New Delhi: The 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2025, a flagship initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has set a new record with over 2.79 crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad.

The online registration for PPC 2025 commenced on the MyGov.in portal on December 14, 2024 and will continue till January 14. The programme continues to gain immense popularity, addressing the mental well-being of students while promoting a positive approach to examinations. With such a huge participation, the programme has reaffirming its status as a true 'Jan Andolan'.

Organised annually by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education, PPC aims at easing exam-related stress and developing a positive attitude towards education. Its interactive interactive format has struck a chord with millions.

To further spread the message of resilience and positivity, PPC 2025 will feature a series of school-level activities from January 12 (National Youth Day) to January 23 (Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti). These activities are designed to encourage holistic development and inspire students to view examinations as an 'Utsav'.

Activities for 8th PPC: