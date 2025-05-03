Parents Thank Delhi CM, Education Minister For Bringing Bill To Regulate School Fee Hike

New Delhi: Parents of several children studying in private schools across Delhi met Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood at the secretariat on Saturday to thank them for bringing in a new bill to rein in arbitrary fee hikes.

"Injustice was being done to the parents for a long time. The previous government had not made any rules to stop the fee hike. The schools used to hike fees continuously, but there was no effort to put a cap on it. The incumbent government has stepped in to lessen the burden of the guardians," Gupta told the parents.

Under a new act to be legislated by the government, the fees of 1,677 private schools in Delhi will be regulated. As per the proposed bill — the Delhi School Education Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees Bill, 2025 — a three-tier committee will consider fee hike proposals, and the fee can be hiked with the consent of all members.

"We have also paid attention to all legal aspects of how the law can be framed. A special assembly session will be called to pass the bill. Alongside, the government schools will be strengthened to make them on par or even better than their private counterparts," Sood said.

"We have worked to stop looting by schools. The previous government also had the opportunity to do this, but they refrained and never stepped in to regulate school fees. They used to stage a false drama of attacking the school. Children were exploited by joining hands with the school administration. Today, the parents themselves are telling how they were informed earlier. The previous government did not have the political will. We do not have an enmity with any school management. We aim to stop mental exploitation and atrocities against students," he added.