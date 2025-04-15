Parents Sell 13-Year-Old Daughter For Rs 5 Lakh; Raped In Etah, Case Registered Against Four

Karari: A disturbing case has emerged from a village under the Karari police station area, Uttar Pradesh, where a 13-year-old girl studying in Class VIII was allegedly sold by her parents for Rs 5 lakhs and later subjected to sexual assault in Etah. Following her escape and subsequent complaint, police registered a case against four persons, and the Child Welfare Committee has also taken cognizance of the incident.

The victim, a resident of the Karari area, claimed that her parents stopped her education and kept her at home. A man from a neighbouring village frequently visited her house, accompanied by Karmveer Yadav, a resident of Etah. On March 14, both individuals came to the house once again. That evening, the victim alleges, she was served food laced with intoxicants and lost consciousness.

When she regained consciousness, she found herself at Karmveer Yadav’s residence in Etah. The victim stated that Karmveer told her he had bought her from her parents for Rs 5 lakh. She further alleged that Karmveer repeatedly raped her and treated her inhumanely.

On the night of March 16, the girl managed to escape and returned to her parents’ house. However, instead of offering support, her parents allegedly scolded her and told her to return to Karmveer, citing the money they had received. When the girl refused, she was beaten and threatened by another man from the neighbouring village.

Fearing for her safety, the girl went to her aunt’s house and narrated the entire ordeal. The aunt then accompanied her to Karari police station, where a formal complaint was lodged. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against four people and began an investigation.

In her statement to the media, the victim said, "When I escaped and returned home, my parents asked how I came back and insisted I return to Karmveer because they had taken Rs 5 lakh. When I refused, they tried to force me into a car. A man from the nearby village threatened to kill me. I was beaten, after which I ran to my aunt and told her everything. Then we went to the police station."

DSP Abhishek Singh confirmed that the case has been registered based on the girl’s statement and assured that strict action will be taken. Meanwhile, Kamlesh Chandra, Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, said that Childline has taken cognizance of the incident. A letter has been sent to the authorities concerned requesting prompt action. He also confirmed that the girl will be provided with continued access to education.

