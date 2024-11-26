Parents Of Deceased RG Kar Doctor Visit Bengal Assembly, Meet LoP Suvendu To Demand Justice

Kolkata: The parents of the woman doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital visited the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday and met Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, demanding justice for their daughter.

After the meeting, Adhikari said that the BJP would on December 10 stage a sit-in in front of Raj Bhavan demanding justice.

"We must keep political interests aside and demand for the truth behind the incident. We demand exemplary punishment for those behind the crime," Adhikari said.

The teary-eyed parents of the doctor described to Adhikari the turmoil they have been in since their daughter's body was found in the seminar hall of the hospital on August 9.

"What happened to my daughter? What wrong did she do that she had to face so much cruelty at the place she wanted to be? We want nothing but justice," her mother told reporters outside the assembly here.

They also met Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique after meeting the BJP leader. On August 9, the body of an on-duty woman doctor was found in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Hospital, following which junior doctors went on a 'cease-work' across West Bengal demanding justice for the victim. The case had sent shockwaves in the entire country.