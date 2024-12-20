ETV Bharat / bharat

Paramilitary Forces Use “Chemical Weapons” on Farmers at Shambhu Border: SFJ

Sikhs For Justice urged farmers in Punjab to observe a protest day on December 30 against the use of tear gas shelling by security forces.

File photo of tear gas being used by security personnel to disperse the farmers moving towards barricades during their foot march to Delhi, at Shambhu border in Patiala district, Punjab, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers on Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading.
File photo of tear gas being used by security personnel to disperse the farmers moving towards barricades during their foot march to Delhi, at Shambhu border in Patiala district, Punjab, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024. A 'jatha' of 101 farmers on Friday began its foot march to Delhi from their protest site at Shambhu border, but was stopped a few metres away by a multilayered barricading. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 57 minutes ago

Updated : 51 minutes ago

New Delhi: Days after Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has claimed that about 17-18 farmers sustained injuries during the Haryana security personnel action, Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on Friday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of authorizing paramilitary forces to use “chemical weapons” on the farmers sitting on dharna at Shambhu border.

In a video message circulated on social media, Pannun also appealed to the farmers in Punjab to observe a protest day on December 30 against the use of tear gas shelling.

“Scores of Sikh farmers from Punjab who were attacked with chemical grenade - tear gas by paramilitary and Haryana police have died and hundreds lost their eyesight in the last one year at Shambhu border,” claimed Pannun.

Labelling Amit Shah as “Chemical Minister”, Pannun said, “The Chemical Grenade (Tear Gas) used on Sikh Farmers by Haryana police carries the same stain as Russian chemical weapons used in Ukraine.”

The video message released by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) comes days after Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, who was chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops, was killed outside an apartment building along with his assistant when a bomb hidden in an electric scooter went off.

“Russian general known as “Chemical General” was punished in Moscow for use of chemical weapons in Ukraine,” Pannun said in the video message.

