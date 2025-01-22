ETV Bharat / bharat

Parakram Diwas 2025: Honouring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's Birth Anniversary

New Delhi: Parakram Diwas is celebrated on January 23 every year in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, to inspire people, especially the youth.

On Parakram Diwas this year, a grand celebration is set to unfold from January 23 to 25 at Barabati Fort in the historic city of Cuttack, birthplace of Netaji. The celebration will honour the legacy of Netaji on his 128th birth anniversary, the Ministry of Culture informed.

Taking to its X handle, Archaeological Survey of India posted, “January 23 marks a day of valor, sacrifice! Join us in honoring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’ legacy, a legendary freedom fighter who shaped India’s future.”

Similarly, Amrit Mahotsav tweeted, “January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose is now celebrated as ‘Prakram Diwas’. The saga of his unparalleled courage and valour continues to inspire us even today, presenting a splendid image of his valour.”

As per Ministry of Culture, continuing the tradition, this year the Prakram Diwas celebration is being organised by the Ministry of Culture at Cuttack, Netaji’s birthplace. The celebration at Barabati Fort will begin with a video message by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will feature a book, photo and archival exhibition focusing Netaji’s life, showcasing rare photographs, letters and documents.

History: