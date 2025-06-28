New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989‑batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, as the new Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. He will succeed Ravi Sinha, whose current term concludes on June 30. Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.
Centre Appoints Parag Jain As New RAW Chief As Ravi Sinha's Term Concludes June 30
Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.
Published : June 28, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST
New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989‑batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, as the new Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. He will succeed Ravi Sinha, whose current term concludes on June 30. Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.