ETV Bharat / bharat

Centre Appoints Parag Jain As New RAW Chief As Ravi Sinha's Term Concludes June 30

Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.

Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.
Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure. (File)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 3:10 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989‑batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, as the new Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. He will succeed Ravi Sinha, whose current term concludes on June 30. Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.

New Delhi: The Central government has appointed Parag Jain, a 1989‑batch IPS officer of Punjab cadre, as the new Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief. He will succeed Ravi Sinha, whose current term concludes on June 30. Jain is set to assume office on July 1, 2025, for a fixed two‑year tenure.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NEW RAW CHIEFPARAG JAINRAVI SINHARESEARCH ANALYSIS WINGINDIAN INTELLIGENCE AGENCY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.