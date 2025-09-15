ETV Bharat / bharat

Par Panel Cites US Example To Ask India To Explore Renegotiation Or Exit From IT Agreement Under WTO

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has said India should look at the US coming out unilaterally from WTO obligations and resorting to tariffs to protect its domestic industry as an opportunity to negotiate favourable clauses under the plurilateral Information Technology Agreement (ITA) or even explore an exit, sources said.

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has, in a report, blamed the agreement India signed in 1997 for a host of ills plaguing the IT and electronics sector, including a wide trade deficit and making Indian manufacturers uncompetitive to the benefit of more advanced economies, they said.

The Committee, the sources said, has observed that India's experience with the ITA has been "most discouraging", which "almost wiped out the IT/Electronics industry" from India, while acknowledging its benefits to consumers in terms of reduced costs and access to technology.

While the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology told the Committee that India, as a participating member of the ITA under the WTO, cannot unilaterally withdraw, the panel has cited the example of the US to suggest that it seems "quite plausible" in the current scenario.

The Committee headed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey called for free trade agreements at bilateral and multilateral levels between member countries in their mutual national interest.

"The trade scenario created by the unilateral announcement of 50 per cent tariffs on India and different increased tariffs on other countries of the world by the US present both a challenge and an opportunity for India. The world trading order is changing fast and, therefore, India needs to undertake a proactive and well calibrated approach towards ITA," the report said, according to a source. The committee adopted its report last week and submitted it to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Parliament is expected to adopt it in the next session.

Seeking an in-depth examination of the ITA's impact on the electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India and its ramifications and challenges, the key parliamentary body has recommended a high-level empowered inter-ministerial committee consisting of all ministries, departments and organisations concerned with the agreement.

This will include, it said, ministries of Electronics & Information Technology, External Affairs, Commerce and Industry and Finance, besides other stakeholders, to holistically examine ITA 1.0 and ITA 2.0, their possible future implications and suggest the way forward in the country's economic and strategic interests, keeping in view the changing world economic order and shifting global alliances.

While ITA 1.0 is the 1997 agreement, ITA 2.0 is a reference to the talks for broadening the original agreement. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, however, told the Committee that in light of the learnings from India's experience with the ITA 1.0, it has been decided not to participate in the agreement's expansion.

"The Committee strongly feel that if the USA can come out unilaterally from WTO obligations, India should also see it as an opportunity to further negotiate at WTO for favourable clauses under ITA and may also weigh in the options for an exit," the draft report said, according to sources.