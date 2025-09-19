ETV Bharat / bharat

The Enigma That Is Pappu Yadav - The X-Factor Of Bihar Politics

File photo of Pappu Yadav waving to the crowd ( ETV Bharat )

Published : September 19, 2025 at 4:23 PM IST | Updated : September 19, 2025 at 5:04 PM IST

Patna: Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, the 57-year-old Independent Lok Sabha member from Purnea, is back in the limelight keeping the entire political spectrum of Bihar guessing about his moves and intentions. Pappu participated in the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) state election committee meeting on Thursday and his presence signalled that the party could entrust some important role on him ahead of the Assembly polls. He is also expected to participate in the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Patna on September 24. A few days back, Pappu was in news for sharing the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his public rally in Purnea. He could be seen chatting with the Prime Minister and also giving a short speech showering praise on him, as well as, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. But it did not go down well with some of his supporters. Pappu then in a post on social media platform X, asserted that only his leader Rahul Gandhi could truly understand the pain of makhana (foxnut) farmers. The dry fruit has become a bone of contention with Rahul wading in ponds to meet its producers during his Voter Adhikar Yatra. On the other hand, Modi has announced the formation of a national board to resolve the issues plaguing its cultivation and marketing. “Rest assured, Rahul is my leader and he resides in the hearts of the poor people of the country. The blessings of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi are with me. I have an emotional attachment with them. The bond is unbreakable,” Pappu told ETV Bharat “I also live in the hearts of the poor and they live in my heart. Our aim is to save the nation and Bihar, and defeating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is necessary for it. I will shoulder whatever responsibility the Congress entrust me. I will put my heart, life and soul to fulfill it,” Pappu added. A few days back, Pappu was present at a meeting of Bihar Congress leaders chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss seat-sharing and strategy issues. A little earlier, on September 1 to be precise, the MP was not given a place on the stage from where Rahul, Kharge, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi and several others from different parties spoke to mark the end of the Voter Adhikar Yatra. However, Pappu shared space with Rahul, travelled and dined with him when the yatra, which was a protest against the alleged irregularities in ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arrived in Purnea. He even praised Tejashwi on the occasion, with whom he is said to be at odds for the last several years. File photo of Pappu Yadav at a rally (ETV Bharat) Yet, in July, people saw Pappu being prevented from climbing the vehicle on which Rahul, Tejashwi and other Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders were present to lead the Bihar bandh against SIR. He virtually fell after the security personnel present there pushed him and videos of the incident quickly found place among the much-watched ones. This was just after he had stirred a hornet’s nest by proposing the names of BPCC president Rajesh Kumar and Katihar MP and former Union minister Tariq Anwar as the chief ministerial candidate of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at a Congress meeting in Delhi. His recent meeting with Modi in Purnea invited the wrath of RJD supporters, who cautioned him not to commit mistakes that send wrong signals everywhere. The turn of events may seem mind-boggling, especially when one considers that they occurred just in a month’s time. Ask Pappu to simplify his political stand further and he would make it more complex. File photo of Pappu Yadav at a public rally (ETV Bharat) Pappu and Tejashwi

Once upon a time Pappu was considered quite close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family. He was considered the rustic party supremo’s right hand when it came to affairs pertaining to the Seemanchal (northeastern Bihar) and Kosi (Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura, Khagaria) regions, and was treated as a member of the family. Pappu, whose surname and activities had endeared him among the Yadavs, the single largest caste in Bihar, which account for 14.26 per cent of the 13.07 crore population of the state. And he also started projecting himself as the successor of Lalu and his caste-oriented politics. The situation changed with the entry of the RJD chief’s sons Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi in politics in 2014-15, and the meteoric rise of the latter, who soon became the de facto leader of the party and the deputy chief minister in chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government in 2015. As Tejashwi’s stature rose and started being seen as the true successor of Lalu and a future chief minister, Pappu was quickly recognised as a threat to his leadership. He lost significance in the RJD. His rebellious streak surfaced and was expelled in 2015. He is also seen as a threat to Tejashwi’s youth-oriented politics, because of his massive following among the youths, despite the big age difference. “What could be the fight with Tejashwi and why? Have we encroached upon and ploughed one another’s agricultural field? What is the fight brother? Our aims and dreams are the same. I have no tussle with him,” Pappu said as a true politician. The Purnea MP further pointed out that his route to Patna was different that Tejashwi, who mostly resides there, and their parties were also different. File photo of Pappu Yadav at a press conference (ETV Bharat) “Ours is not a regional party. We are a national one. My party will decide its leader. The CWC will decide our leader in Bihar. If INDIA wins in Bihar Assembly elections, it will pick up the legislature party leader,” Pappu told ETV Bharat. He shrugged off the question whether he was also the chief ministerial candidate and said: “Apne munh miyan mitthu ban jayein? (Shall I brag about myself?). The Congress and INDIA will decide about the chief ministerial candidate. As far as I am concerned, I will put my life into whatever my party asks me to do,” he added. Importance of Pappu in politics Apart from other things, the Purnea MP has also cultivated the image of a ‘do-gooder’, who goes all out to help people during their needs, be it floods, Covid-19 pandemic, medical needs, or help against atrocities. His residence in Delhi is always packed with people from Bihar who visit him for medical treatment or other works. They are provided assistance, food, some money to fulfill their visit’s purpose. Considered as a hardworking, gutsy, rabble-rousing, social activist politician, Pappu is popular among the masses, especially the Yadavs and the Muslims in the Seemanchal and Kosi regions, which could be useful to the Congress in the Assembly polls. File photo of Pappu Yadav offering prayers at Baidyanath Dham (ETV Bharat) The Congress could also use him as a weapon to counterbalance the RJD and Tejashwi in seat-sharing within INDIA, as well as, in the post-poll scenario if the alliance performs well, because he has also always staked claim on being the leader of the Yadavs in Bihar. The BJP also wants to court him due to his influence in the Seemanchal and Kosi regions, and his being at loggerheads with Tejashwi. Pappu: The chequered past and enigma The muscleman-turned-politician easily stands out in the crowd due to his colossal build. His political journey began in 1990 with his victory from Singheshwar Assembly constituency in Madhepura district of Bihar as an independent candidate. In 1991 he became an MP from Purnea as an independent. The heavyweight politician is now a six-term Lok Sabha member – winning four times from Purnea and twice from Madhepura. He was elected thrice as an independent candidate, once on Samajwadi Party ticket in 1998, and twice on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) tickets in 2004 and 2014. His estranged wife Ranjeet Ranjan is currently a Rajya Sabha member of the Congress from Chhattisgarh. She was twice a Lok Sabha member from Supaul and Saharsa seats. File photo of Pappu Yadav at a press conference (ETV Bharat) Pappu was expelled from the RJD in 2015 over anti-party activities, following which he formed the Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik), which did not do well in electoral politics. He merged it with the Congress in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, but was denied a ticket from Purnea, as the seat-distribution in the state was overseen by the RJD. Amid much anger and tears that flowed from his eyes, he contested as an Independent and won. However, he has not been able to achieve anything further beyond his victories so far, and the results of the coming Assembly elections will shape his future course. The polls will also reveal how important he is as an 'X-factor' for parties that court him or ditch him according to their needs. Also Read Pappu Yadav Rejects Tejashwi As Mahagathbandhan's CM Face In Bihar?

